ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Nautilus (NLS) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

NLS - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.48 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.51. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Can BOK Financial (BOKF) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

BOK Financial (. BOKF - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate...
Zacks.com

Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

GILD - Free Report) closed at $88.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%. Prior to today's trading,...
Zacks.com

LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

LMDX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.47 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.30. This compares to loss of $0.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know

HOOD - Free Report) closed at $8.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.69% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%. Heading into today, shares of...
Zacks.com

What Makes H&E Equipment (HEES) a Good Fit for 'Trend Investing'

While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Zacks.com

STMicroelectronics (STM) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know

STM - Free Report) closed at $37.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%. Heading into today, shares of...
Zacks.com

Estee Lauder (EL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

EL - Free Report) closed at $240.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.14% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com

Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Veritiv (VRTV) is a Solid Choice

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com

Is Trending Stock Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) a Buy Now?

FTNT - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this network security company have returned -3.4% over the past month...
Zacks.com

How Much Upside is Left in HealthEquity (HQY)? Wall Street Analysts Think 30%

HQY - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $63.04, gaining 9.4% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $81.86 indicates a 29.9% upside potential.
Zacks.com

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Forms 'Hammer Chart Pattern': Time for Bottom Fishing?

ONCY - Free Report) has been bearish lately and the stock has lost 25% over the past week. However, the formation of a hammer chart pattern in its last trading session indicates that the stock could witness a trend reversal soon, as bulls might have gained significant control over the price to help it find support.
Zacks.com

HealthStream (HSTM) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade

HSTM - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
Zacks.com

Is SpartanNash (SPTN) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

SPTN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Zacks.com

3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP)

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
Zacks.com

Why Is United Therapeutics (UTHR) Up 3.8% Since Last Earnings Report?

UTHR - Free Report) . Shares have added about 3.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is United Therapeutics due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Zacks.com

Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

AXNX - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 16th

HAFC - Free Report) : This bank holding company which is one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full-service offices, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days. Hanmi Financial Corporation Price...

Comments / 0

Community Policy