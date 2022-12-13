Read full article on original website
In 2010, a loving mom vanished while visiting with her 7-year-old daughter. What happened to Joan Renee Cook?Fatim HemrajSalem, VA
The Haunted House on Patton AveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Feed birds ducks and geese birdseed instead of crackers bread crumbs or junk foodCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Nutcracker remains a beloved Christmas tradition in Roanoke and you can still catch two performancesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local scientists reveal that Virginia once had volcanoesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSET
Man found shot on Chapman Avenue SW in Roanoke: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot on Friday evening in the Star City. RPD said they responded to the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW at around 7:05 p.m. after receiving a call about a person who had been shot. Responding officers...
wfxrtv.com
Man found suffering from gunshot wound in SW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they located a man with a gunshot wound on Friday night. Police say at approximately 7:05 p.m. on Dec. 16 they were notified of a person suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW. Upon arriving at the scene officers found the man with what they say was a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
WDBJ7.com
Missing girl out of Pittsylvania Co. found by Danville Police
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania Co. Sheriff’s Office has announced Jamila Gadson was located by Danville Police and taken back to her parents. Gadson, 17, went missing on Tuesday.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg teen convicted of second armed robbery
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)– A Lynchburg jury has convicted 18-year-old Keyon Da’Monta Petty for a second robbery that occurred on Feb. 16 on Bedford Avenue. According to the City of Lynchburg’s Commonwealth’s Attorney, Bethany Harrison, Petty was convicted of the following charges on Friday, Dec. 16:. use...
WSLS
Crash on I-81N in Botetourt County cleared
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading north on I-81 through Botetourt County can expect delays due to a crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 160.8. As of 7:30 p.m., the north left shoulder and...
wakg.com
Eden Man Arrested in Pittsylvania County Following Shooting
An Eden, NC man was arrested in Pittsylvania County on Monday after fleeing a shooting. At approximately 8:00 am on Dec 12, officers were dispatched to UNC Rockingham Hospital regarding a patient suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The adult female victim suffered a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the...
WITN
Roanoke Rapids police investigate shooting, make drug arrest
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city have arrested a man on drug charges while investigating a shooting. Roanoke Rapids police said around 3 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to Rebecca St. to a shots fired call. People were seen speeding off in a white car. Officers...
WDBJ7.com
Police remind residents to lock cars as vehicle thefts rise
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are seeing a rise in stolen cars across the Roanoke Valley since before the pandemic. Recent data from the Salem Police Department show 21 cars have been stolen this year. It’s an increase from a total of 15 cars stolen in 2020. Safety officials...
WSLS
Crash cleared on Route 602 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A crash is causing delays on Route 602 in Franklin County, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened near Rock Ridge Road. As of 7:43 p.m., all north lanes and all south lanes were alternating closures.
WSLS
Suspect in deadly Rockbridge County explosion accepts plea deal
BUENA VISTA, Va. – The suspect in a deadly explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station has accepted a plea deal. Philip Westmoreland pleaded guilty to an indictment of involuntary manslaughter on Thursday, and the judge took the case under advisement to be reduced to a misdemeanor with no jail. He’s been sentenced to two years of felony supervised probation.
wakg.com
Martinsville Man Among 18 Arrested for Internet Crimes Against Children
The Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force has arrested a Martinsville man along with along 17 others. According to the Virginia State Police, Barry S. Woody, 60, of Martinsville was arrested on two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age.
WSET
Firefighters rescue trapped person in car crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning, firefighters in Lynchburg worked to rescue someone trapped in a vehicle. According to a Facebook post, the 3 House with the Lynchburg Fire Department said they responded to a motor vehicle collision with entrapment. The incident remained ongoing for...
wfxrtv.com
Car and camper overturn in Concord trapping driver inside
CONCORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department responded to an overturned SUV and camper with the driver still trapped inside on Friday morning. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department says in a Facebook post they were dispatched at 9:37 a.m. on Dec. 16. Firefighters say a medic unit was first to the scene and reported that it was a single-vehicle crash with the camper unstable. One patient was trapped with what they reported were minor injuries.
WDBJ7.com
Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly
ROANOKE Co, Va. (WDBJ) -The leader of a Roanoke County Catholic church for more than two decades has died. Joe Lehman, who was pastor at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church in Roanoke County for 22 years, died Tuesday in Atlanta. Monsignor Lehman had been on vacation and was on...
WSET
Man dead after shooting in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Monday at approximately 3:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound. This incident happened in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW, according to RPD. Responding officers located an adult male victim...
Second teen arrested in connection to Danville homicide
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says it has arrested 19-year-old Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in connection to a homicide. Police say Oliver was wanted for a robbery that led to the death of 33-year-old Patrick Lanigan Duffy on Aug. 16, 2022. Oliver was charged with the following: According to […]
WSLS
One in custody after officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested one person after an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday. Around 9:00 a.m., police said they went to the 100-block of Holmes Circle to arrest 31-year-old Aaron Roberts, of Lynchburg, who was wanted on three charges unrelated to the following incident. We’re...
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County officials searching for missing Gretna teen
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a 17-year-old Gretna girl. According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, Jamila Jana’a Gadson went missing from her home on Rockford School Road in Gretna on Tuesday. Investigators...
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash on Route 220S in Roanoke cleared
This multi-vehicle crash on Route 220S in Roanoke has been cleared, according to VDOT. A multi-vehicle crash on US-220 in Roanoke in the area of Ramp 0a to the I-581S Ramp Southeast is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened just after the exit for Elm Avenue. At...
WSLS
Two men wanted after burglary at tobacco shop in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two men they say robbed an Express Tobacco on Tuesday. Authorities said they responded to reports of a burglary at the Express Tobacco on Forest Road on Tuesday. We’re told...
