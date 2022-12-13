Read full article on original website
How to watch the premiere of ‘Love After Lockup’ for free
A new season of “Love After Lockup” will air on Friday, Dec. 16 at 9 p.m ET on WE Tv. The new episode “The Jeweler and the Thief” can also be streamed live on Philo, DirecTV Stream and fuboTV. All platforms offer a free trial for those interested in signing up for an account.
How to watch iHeartRadio’s “Jingle Ball 2022′ special for free
The 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball special will air on the CW on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. ET. The special will also be available for streaming on platforms like fuboTV and DirecTV. The streaming platforms offer a free trial for those who are interested in signing up for an account.
How to watch the 90th annual ‘Hollywood Christmas Parade’ on the CW or stream for free
The 90th annual “Hollywood Christmas Parade” will be airing on the CW on Friday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. ET. The special can also be streamed on platforms like fuboTV and DirecTV. The streaming platforms offer a free trial for those who are interested in signing up for an account.
How to watch ‘WWE Tribute to the Troops’ on FOX for free
The 20th anniversary of “WWE Tribute To The Troops” will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 on FOX. “Tribute To The Troops” is an annual show that honors servicemen and women and their families and thanks them for their continued sacrifice to our country. The special will air at 2:30 p.m. EST on FOX. Viewers looking to stream it can do so by using fuboTV or DirecTV Stream. Both streaming services off free trials.
Jonas Brothers Live in Las Vegas: How to buy tickets to 2023 shows
The Jonas Brothers have announced that they are returning to Sin City in 2023 for three shows. The three brothers posted a promotional image announcing their three-night residency on Tuesday. The Jonas Brothers will be in Vegas Feb. 17, 18 and 19 of 2023 at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Tickets are now on sale but fans can shop around before and after they sell out through reliable resale ticket vendors such as VividSeats, StubHub and Seatgeek.
