The 20th anniversary of “WWE Tribute To The Troops” will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 on FOX. “Tribute To The Troops” is an annual show that honors servicemen and women and their families and thanks them for their continued sacrifice to our country. The special will air at 2:30 p.m. EST on FOX. Viewers looking to stream it can do so by using fuboTV or DirecTV Stream. Both streaming services off free trials.

8 HOURS AGO