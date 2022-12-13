Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Al Horford (personal) on Friday, Blake Griffin to bench
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (personal) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Horford will make his 21st start this season after Boston's veteran missed six games. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Horford to score 30.7 FanDuel points. Horford's projection includes 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) upgraded to probable Saturday for Heat
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon is considered probale to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Dedmon was originally listed questionable due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot. Now, he has been upgraded to probable. Our models project Dedmon for 7.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.0...
numberfire.com
Victor Oladipo (injury management) will play for Miami Saturday evening
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Oladipo was listed probable due to left knee injury management. Now, he has officially been cleared to take the court this weekend. Our models project Oladipo for 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists...
numberfire.com
Bam Adebayo (ankle) available Saturday for Heat
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is available to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. It seems as though Adebayo's absence will be limited to just the one game. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has been upgraded to available despite a sprained left ankle.
numberfire.com
Suns' Deandre Ayton (ankle) out again on Saturday
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Ayton continues to deal with an ankle injury and will remain sidelined for Saturday's showdown with the Pelicans. Bismack Biyombo started in his place on Thursday and could do so again on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Jalen Smith starting on Friday, Aaron Nesmith coming off the bench
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith will get the start on Friday with Aaron Nesmith moving back to the bench. Our models expect Smith to play 16.0 minutes against Cleveland. Smith's Friday projection includes 7.7 points, 5.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Davis Bertans (illness) questionable for Mavericks on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bertans has missed time recently due to a non-COVID illness. Now, he has been listed questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET start time.
numberfire.com
Zach Collins (ankle) available for Spurs on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins will play Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Collins is dealing with a sprained left ankle. After entering the day with a probable tag, he has officially received the green light to play. Our models project Collins for 9.8 points, 6.6...
numberfire.com
Nikola Jovic (back) cleared for Heat Saturday evening
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Jovic was listed probable coming into the weekend due to back spasms. Now, he has received the green light to take the floor. In 11 games this season, Jovic is averaging 6.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Kyle Lowry (knee) ruled out for Miami Saturday evening
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry will not play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Lowry missed Thursday's game due to rest purposes. Now, after entering the weekend with a questionable tag due to left knee soreness, he has been officially ruled out. Tyler Herro should remain as the starting point guard.
numberfire.com
Romeo Langford (ankle) remains out Saturday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Langford has missed time recently due to a sprained left ankle. Now, after entering the day with a questionable tag, he has again been ruled out of action. His next chance to play will come Monday versus Houston.
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) available Saturday for Heat
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Robinson is dealing with a sprained left ankle. After entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light from the training staff to take the floor. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Spencer Dinwiddie (injury recovery) out Saturday for Dallas
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Mavericks have ruled Dinwiddie out due to right knee injury recovery. Expect him back out there Monday versus Minnesota. For now, expect more work for Reggie Bullock on the wing.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) active for Lakers' Friday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Friday's game versus the Denver Nuggets. James will suit up at home despite his usual probable designation with ankle soreness. In 35.0 expected minutes, our models project James to score 50.1 FanDuel points. James' Friday projection includes 28.0 points, 7.9...
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (ankle) will play Saturday for Miami
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Herro is dealing with a sprianed left ankle. After entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor versus the Spurs. Our models project Herro...
numberfire.com
Josh Green (elbow) remains out Saturday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Green is dealing with a sprained right elbow, which is why he's missed time recently. He'll remain out through the weekend. In 25 games this season, Green is averaging 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Max Strus (shoulder) cleared Saturday for Heat
Miami Heat guard Max Strus will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Strus is dealing with a right shoulder impingement. After entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project Strus for 10.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Clippers list Reggie Jackson (Achilles) as questionable on Saturday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (Achilles) is questionable to play in Saturday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Jackon's status remains in question after he missed one game with left Achilles inflammation. Expect John Wall to see more time at point guard against his former team if Jackson remains out.
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (quad) out for Mavericks Saturday night
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It's the second leg of a back-to-back set for Dallas. Doncic is being ruled out due to a right quad strain, which also forced him to miss the tail end of a back-to-back last week. Expect him back in there for Monday's tilt versus the Timberwolves. For now, Doncic's absence will likely lead to a start for Kemba Walker at point gaurd.
numberfire.com
Furkan Korkmaz (illness) probable for 76ers on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Korkmaz is dealing with an illness but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Warriors. Korkmaz is averaging 8.3 FanDuel points per game this season.
