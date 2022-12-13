Read full article on original website
Holiday Gift Guide 2022: The Best Last-Minute Gift Ideas and More for Everyone on Your List
The holidays are less than two weeks away, and now's your last chance to get gifts that will still arrive on time. To help you find a great gift for everyone on your list this year — whether that's your partner, friend, mom, dad, sibling, family member, co-worker, boss, anyone! — ET is here to help you with our ultimate holiday gift guide. We've selected the best gift idea options to shop in 2022, along with holiday deals on gifts to also help you save money this year.
Save 30% On Hundreds of Boots, Espadrilles, and Slippers During The TOMS Shoes Holiday Sale
We'll never turn down an opportunity to shoe shop, and with all of the holiday gift sales going on right now, there's no better time to treat yourself to a new pair. Sustainable footwear and apparel brand TOMS is getting in the holiday spirit, offering 30% off sitewide with the code NOW30. Through December 20, you can save on everything from the brand's iconic espadrilles to cozy holiday slippers and durable winter boots.
Away Luggage Sale: Save Up to 40% on Best-Selling Suitcases and Travel Gifts Before They're Gone
Bitten by the travel bug? We thought you might be. Just in time for you to prepare for your winter travels, Away's luggage sale has you covered. Whether you're heading home for Christmas or out on a long-overdue vacation, setting off on a getaway has never felt more like a breath of fresh air — especially now that travel is more accessible.
Samsung Frame TVs Are On Sale for Up to 30% Off Right Now and Will Arrive Just in Time for The Holidays
If you're looking to save big on tech ahead of the holidays, Samsung and Amazon are offering massive end-of-year discounts on today's hottest TVs and devices. Samsung's best-selling The Frame TV is not only one of the best QLED TVs out there, but the 2022 model is currently on sale and will arrive just in time for the holidays with friends and family.
Samsung Has Last-Minute Deals on Tech Gifts for the Holidays: Save On TVs, Galaxy Phones, and Appliances
In case you missed out on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings, Samsung's holiday sales event is here and delivering the best tech deals this season. Now through December 15, the Discover Samsung Event is offering stellar deals on appliances, TVs, earbuds, Galaxy phones, and computers. During the holiday sale, you can score low prices on Samsung's best-selling tech and big-ticket gifts.
