Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
ETOnline.com
Suicide Note Found at Scene of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death: Report
New details surrounding the death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss have come to light. TMZ reports that law enforcement sources have confirmed that there was a suicide note left where Boss was found dead. According to the website, the message alluded to past challenges but no other details were given about...
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
ETOnline.com
Olivia Wilde 'Still Pretty Hurt' Over Harry Styles Split -- But He 'Isn't Too Broken Up' About It, Source Says
Olivia Wilde is still reeling from her and Harry Styles' breakup last month after almost two years of dating. As for Styles, not so much. A source tells ET that the Don't Worry Darling director/actress "is still pretty hurt by her breakup with Harry." The source added, "Olivia and Harry had a lot of love for each other and had a great time together, so it's been an adjustment for her."
ETOnline.com
Ellen DeGeneres Posts Video of Favorite Show Moments With Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'He Brought So Much Joy'
Ellen DeGeneres is remembering her late house DJ, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, as someone who "brought so much joy to my life." The former daytime talk show host took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a sweet video paying tribute to Boss, who died Tuesday in Los Angeles. He was 40. The nearly 6-minute video starts with DeGeneres sitting in her host seat during what appears to be the final days of her syndicated talk show.
ETOnline.com
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Spotted Arm in Arm After Secret Romance Revealed
Taking it all in stride. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are sticking together amid the drama surrounding the revelation of their secret romance. The Good Morning America anchors -- who have been taken off the air in the wake of their romance surfacing -- were spotted taking a stroll together through Manhattan on Thursday, in photos obtained by The Daily Mail.
ETOnline.com
Sherri Shepherd Breaks Down in Tears After Janet Jackson Surprises Her on Her Show
Sherri Shepherd's big Christmas surprise is an escapade to Janet Jackson's first concert in the new year, and it was the "All For You" singer who delivered the big news!. During Friday's episode of Sherri, the 55-year-old daytime TV host's best friend and executive producer, Jawn Murray, finally revealed his big surprise to Shepherd after teasing all week something was in the works. For some time now, Murray wondered, "What do you give the woman who has everything? Even her own talk show."
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry Says It Was 'Terrifying' Having Brother Prince William 'Scream and Shout' at Him Amid Royal Exit
Prince Harry is opening up like never before about the rift he has with his brother, Prince William, in volume II of his and wife Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The second three episodes of the docuseries dropped on Thursday and feature the couple detailing their exit as...
ETOnline.com
Prince William's Godmother Lady Susan Hussey Meets With Ngozi Fulani to Apologize After Racist Remarks
Prince William's godmother, Lady Susan Hussey, has met with Ngozi Fulani to address the incident last month which led to Lady Hussey resigning her royal post. Hussey made racist remarks to Fulani during an event at Buckingham Palace. The palace shared a press release about the meeting on Friday, saying...
ETOnline.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mom Connie Posts Tribute to Late Son: 'Your Mother Loves You to Eternity and Beyond'
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mom Connie Boss Alexander paid tribute to her late son and thanked fans for the outpouring support in wake of the unimaginable tragedy. Connie took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, just two days after Boss died in Los Angeles. Connie, who many fans grew to know during her appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, wanted everyone to know that their messages of support are being received, even if she hasn't reached out or responded.
ETOnline.com
'Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days': Loren's Mom Criticizes Her Family Plans (Exclusive)
Loren has some big family plans for her and husband Alexei and their three kids, but her mom is firmly against it. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, Loren shares with her shocked friends that she's considering moving the family to Israel for at least five years and her mom can't help but voice her opinion.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reveals Her Health Journey After Kody Brown Separation News
Janelle Brown is focusing on her health in the wake of her split from her husband, Kody Brown. The 53-year-old Sister Wives star took to her Instagram Stories to share her new fitness obsession, just days after news broke of her and Kody's separation. "A couple of months ago I...
ETOnline.com
Sharna Burgess Recalls Having 'Dark Thoughts' After Giving Birth to Son Zane (Exclusive)
Sharna Burgess is opening up about the reason why she felt it was necessary to share she was having "super dark thoughts" following the birth of her and Brian Austin Green's son, Zane. The former Dancing With the Stars pro spoke to ET's Denny Directo and went into detail about...
ETOnline.com
Pete Davidson Goes to Hockey Game With 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Co-Stars Chase Sui Wonder and Rachel Sennott
Pete Davidson hit up the New York Rangers game Thursday night at Madison Square Garden, where he was flanked by two of his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars. The 29-year-old comedian and former Saturday Night Live star soaked up a little NHL action alongside Chase Sui Wonder and Rachel Sennott. Davidson donned a black leather jacket with a generic "New York" logo on the front. He kept a low profile while wearing a brown hoodie and cap.
ETOnline.com
'Ghosts' Sneak Peek: Sam Gets Possessed by Thorfinn in Christmas Episode (Exclusive)
It's a Ghosts Christmas! The crew at Woodstone mansion get into the holiday spirit on Thursday's two-part Christmas episode, which can only mean one thing: more shenanigans. ET exclusively premieres an exclusive clip from Part 1 of the one-hour holiday special, titled "The Christmas Spirit," where Sam (Rose McIver) finds herself hilariously possessed by Viking Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) after getting an accidental shock from touching a lamp. To say comedy ensues as the two unlikely personas clash is an understatement.
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry Talks About What He Misses Most After His Exit From Royal Life
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't shy away from the drama surrounding their exit as senior members of the royal family in volume II of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. But Harry also shares a candid moment in the series' final episode when the interviewer asks him if there is anything he misses about life in "the Institution," as the couple refers to the royal family throughout the series.
ETOnline.com
'Lopez vs Lopez': George and Mayan Lopez Tease 'Explosion of Nostalgia' Holiday Episode (Exclusive)
It's a Lopez family reunion! On Friday's special Christmas episode of Lopez vs Lopez, the original cast of George Lopez's iconic synonymous sitcom will reunite on-screen. Titled "Lopez vs Christmas," George Lopez stars Constance Marie, Belita Moreno, Valente Rodriguez and Luis Armand Garcia join the cast of Lopez vs Lopez for what the cast called an "explosion of nostalgia."
ETOnline.com
Al Roker Receives Heartfelt Message From 'CBS Mornings' Anchor Gayle King Following Hospital Release
The competition for ratings among morning shows is fierce, but none of that mattered when Gayle King, in one of the classiest and sincerest gestures displayed on network television, took a moment to acknowledge her morning show rival, Al Roker, and send him heartfelt wishes as he looks to recover following his hospitalization.
ETOnline.com
'How to Murder Your Husband' Trailer: See Cybill Shepherd as Novelist Nancy Brophy (Exclusive)
In 2023, Lifetime kicks off another year with a new slate of "Ripped From the Headlines" movies, including How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story starring Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg. Ahead of its January debut, ET has the exclusive trailer for the true-crime movie and official first look at Shepherd as convicted novelist Nancy Crampton-Brophy and Guttenberg as her ill-fated husband, Daniel.
ETOnline.com
Tyler Perry Reveals He Is Godfather to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Diana
Tyler Perry has a special role in the life of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter. On the final episode of Netflix's Harry & Meghan's docuseries, it was revealed that the renowned filmmaker is the godfather to 1-year-old Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Perry recalls how Harry and Meghan asked him to...
