Starkville, MS

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach at hospital in critical condition

By Scripps National
 4 days ago
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach reportedly suffered a heart attack on Sunday and was taken to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, where he remained on Monday, the Clarion Ledger reported .

Leach, 61, reportedly collapsed at his home in the northeast Mississippi town of Starkville and waited for medical professionals to arrive for 10 to 15 minutes.

The Associated Press reported that a University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) spokesperson said he was listed in critical condition.

He had been originally treated at the Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville before being transferred to UMMC in Jackson.

The hospital said in a statement, "Mike’s family is with him and appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love and support for the coach, but also requests that their family’s privacy be respected at this time."

“Mississippi State University head football coach Mike Leach remains in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson," the statement read.

"That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach's condition. And the university will make no other comment at this time."

As ESPN reported , Leach, who is in his third season as the team's head coach, was at a practice with his team on Saturday as Mississippi prepared to play against Illinois on Jan. 2.

