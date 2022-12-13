Shoreline, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Shoreline.
The Grace Academy basketball team will have a game with Shoreline Christian School on December 12, 2022, 19:00:00.
Grace Academy
Shoreline Christian School
December 12, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Ballard High School basketball team will have a game with Shorecrest High School on December 12, 2022, 19:15:00.
Ballard High School
Shorecrest High School
December 12, 2022
19:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
