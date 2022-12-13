Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
Related
WMUR.com
Londonderry police search for driver involved in hit-and-run
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Londonderry police are looking for a driver who hit a woman walking Friday on Chase Road, sending her to the hospital. Police said it happened around 7 a.m. Friday. The woman is expected to recover. Officials said the driver may not have realized they hit someone.
Large emergency response after car crashes into building in Lynn
LYNN, Mass. — An investigation is underway after multiple emergency crews responded to a car crashed into a building in Lynn. Police were called to 820 Boston Street in Lynn and found an SUV in the building. There are no word on injuries and the cause of the crash...
WMTW
Crashes, slide-offs reported on Maine roadways as nor'easter moves through
MAINE — Maine State Police troopers have put out a warning on treacherous travel on the roadways. Troopers say dozens of crashes and slide-offs are already being reported in the north and southbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike due to black ice and inclement weather. This content is imported...
Alton, New Hampshire, Woman Hit by Truck on Spaulding Turnpike Dies
The person who was struck by a tractor that crossed onto the opposite lane of travel on the Spaulding Turnpike Monday afternoon was identified as an Alton woman. New Hampshire State Police said the southbound truck driven by Pedro Ivan Ortiz Andino, 29, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, went over the guardrail near Exit 6 and hit the 2022 Acura and a 2016 Honda Accord headed north around 2:40 p.m. A third vehicle went into the guardrail to avoid the truck.
Police warn of lengthy delays after person struck, killed by Amtrak train in Exeter
EXETER, N.H. — Commuters are being warned of lengthy delays after an individual was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in New Hampshire on Thursday. According to police, the pedestrian was struck in the area of the railroad tracks on Front Street in Exeter, according to the Exeter Police Department.
whdh.com
Man arrested after allegedly stealing and crashing an Amazon truck in NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An Amazon truck stolen in Manchester, New Hampshire, ended up in the town of Derry after a suspect pushed out its driver and crashed it miles away before being arrested. Shawn Cadieux, 38, is facing a Class-A Felony charge of Theft by Unauthorized Taking after the...
Boston 25 News
Police warn of lengthy delays amid investigation involving Amtrak train in New Hampshire
EXETER, N.H. — Commuters are being warned of lengthy delays amid an ongoing investigation involving an Amtrak train in New Hampshire on Thursday. The investigation is unfolding in the area of the railroad tracks on Front Street in Exeter, according to the Exeter Police Department. A photo from the...
WMUR.com
Several people displaced after fire in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — Several people in Nashua are without a home after a fire that spread to an attic. Crews responded to a call of a building fire just after 7:15 p.m. on Friday at the Ternbury Square Condo development. First responders had to open up the ceilings of...
WMUR.com
More than 200 crashes, spinouts reported in New Hampshire
NEW IPSWICH, N.H. — The large storm that dropped more than a foot of snow on some areas of New Hampshire is starting to move out Saturday morning, more than 24 hours after it arrived. Among the hardest hit spots were the Monadnock Region and North Country. In Sharon,...
WMUR.com
Large fire burns outside True Value Distribution Center in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Crews put out a large fire near Manchester’s airport Thursday night. The fire started around 10:30 p.m. in some of the semi-trucks parked outside the True Value Distribution Center on Harvey Road. Manchester police said four trucks caught fire. Video from News 9’s Manchester-Boston Regional...
Driver dies in multi-vehicle crash on New Hampshire highway
DOVER, N.H. — The driver of a car died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another car on Route 16 in Dover, New Hampshire State Police said. The southbound tractor-trailer went off the road, over a guardrail and into the northbound lane on Monday afternoon, police said. It collided with the two cars. An additional vehicle ran into a guardrail in an attempt to avoid a collision with the tractor-trailer.
25 people now facing charges in Merrimack Valley-based ‘Cocaine Cowboys’ trafficking enterprise
LOWELL, Mass. — A total of 25 people, many of whom are from the Merrimack Valley, are now facing charges in connection with the “Cocaine Cowboys” drug trafficking enterprise after state police announced four additional arrests Thursday. Garrett McCann, 23, Chad McCann, 29, Zaeqwan Rodriguez, 19, and...
Tractor-Trailer Crash With Injuries Reported On I-495 North In Tewksbury
A multi-car crash with reported injuries has traffic jammed on I-495 in Tewksbury, officials said.The crash involving a tractor-trailer was reported near Exit 94 on I-495 North around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to WBZ Traffic on Twitter. #MATraffic - #Tewksbury - I-495 NB before …
NECN
NH Man Accused of Stealing Amazon Truck
A New Hampshire man is accused of stealing an Amazon truck, crashing it, then stealing another vehicle last Tuesday in Manchester, New Hampshire. Shawn Cadieux, 38, was arrested in Hollis after driving through Manchester and Derry, according to authorities. Manchester police say an Amazon delivery driver flagged them down to...
NH Silver Alert Issued for Man Missing in Concord
A Silver Alert was issued in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday morning for a man in the early stages of dementia who left Concord Hospital but did not return to pick up his wife. New Hampshire State Police said Richard Fehrs, 72, left the hospital shortly after midnight early Wednesday...
WMUR.com
Concord man safely found after search
CONCORD, N.H. — A missing vulnerable adult alert has been canceled after a missing Concord man was found. State police, at the request of Concord police, had issued a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old man Wednesday morning. Authorities said Richard Fehrs was last seen leaving Concord Hospital shortly...
thepulseofnh.com
Bridge Fire Causes Brief I-293 Closure
A bridge on I-293 was closed yesterday morning due to a fire. Authorities in Manchester say the fire under the Frontage Road overpass caused black smoke to rise above the highway but did not lead to any traffic incidents. According to the New Hampshire Union Leader, the fire happened one day after city crews posted signs prohibiting homeless encampments in that area. Investigators said nobody was around when they arrived at the site of the fire, but a burnt-out propane tank and a heater were found in the debris.
Man Found Dead in Dover, New Hampshire, Park
A body found in Dover's Henry Law Park late Wednesday afternoon is not considered to be suspicious. Dover Police Capt. Mark Nadeau told Seacoast Current police were called to an area behind the Dover Children's Museum and the Cocheco River for a medical emergency around 4:30 p.m. Arriving first responders found a deceased man in his 20s.
WMTW
More than 68,000 Mainers without power following snow storm
The number of power outages across Maine continues to increase for Central Maine Power customers on Saturday morning as snow and rain moves through the state. As of 10:30 AM., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 68,000 customers without power in its coverage area. Oxford County has the most...
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0