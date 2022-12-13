Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Purdy cracks awesome one-liner on Kittle in postgame interview
Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter. After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022
Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
Colin Cowherd Reveals His New Super Bowl Prediction
The football world is starting to believe the San Francisco 49ers can make a run with their third-string quarterback. After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot, the 49ers were left with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter. In his first two games, Purdy led San Francisco to wins over the Miami Dolphins and a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Vikings pull off biggest comeback in NFL history
While the Minnesota Vikings were roasted for a first-half performance that saw them trail the Indianapolis Colts 33-0 at the break, they wound up getting the last laugh. The Vikings scored 36 points in the final two quarters to the Colts’ three, sending the game to overtime at 36-36. And while neither team was able Read more... The post Vikings pull off biggest comeback in NFL history appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 15 of the Fantasy Football Season
Cliches are cliches because they are true and just have been spoken, over and over, until folks are sick of them. Perhaps no phrase more so than “Hey, you never know.”. At least in fantasy football. I can't tell you how many times I have said that to friends and family members worried about their matchup. Convinced they are absolutely going to win or worse, dead solid sold on the fact that this is it, their season is over. It happens every year, every week, every game.
NFL Fans Slam Amazon Over ‘Thursday Night Football’ Issues
While the 49ers and Seahawks go at it head-to-head on Thursday Night Football, a lot of fans are having a hard time watching. It has nothing to do with the product on the field. It has to do with the quality of the streaming service. Those same problems have never gone away.
Vikings Sign a New Sheldon
He isn’t quite Sheldon Richardson from iterations of Vikings past, but his name is Sheldon, and he plays defensive tackle. That’s right. The Vikings welcomed a different Sheldon to the roster on Wednesday — Sheldon Day, a defender who last played for the Cleveland Browns in 2021.
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 15: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
The NFL Week 15 schedule brings us games on Saturday and fantasy football playoffs, so we're here to help you win your league. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 15: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
A Question and Answer Session with A.J. Brown
SI's Claudette Montana spoke to the Eagles' WR about a variety of topics, plus ticket information for Eagles-Cowboys, and some stats from the team's 12-1 season so far
Brock Purdy’s Girlfriend Jenna Brandt Always Knew He Was a Star
The story of an underdog succeeding in the NFL is well-told. Soon-to-be NFL MVP Tom Brady kickstarting the New England Patriots Dynasty in 2001, Eric Berry's return following his cancer diagnosis, and Kurt Warner's rise from grocery store employee to NFL Hall of Famer are examples of the heroic legends we've heard fans wax poetic about over the years.
Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney (head) out vs. Ravens
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney suffered a head injury and was ruled out for the remainder of Saturday’s game
Packers' playoff hopes need a big assist from 49ers on Thursday night
Thursday night’s matchup between the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers and the playoff-hopeful Seattle Seahawks is a big one in terms of the postseason chances of the Green Bay Packers. And Matt LaFleur’s team should be big fans of the 49ers – who beat the Packers in the postseason...
NFL World Reacts To The 'Sunday Ticket' Update
The NFL's Sunday Ticket deal with DirecTV ends after the 2022 season, and the package is poised to switch platforms for the first time. Speaking from the owners' meeting in Texas, commissioner Roger Goodell said they've reached "a very critical point" in negotiations to pick a new provider for 2023.
Taking on Nuggets, Hornets aim to improve defense
The Charlotte Hornets embark on a six-game road trip through the Western Conference on Sunday night, and it starts with
New Snow Forecast Released Ahead Of Bills' Home Game vs. Dolphins
A matchup between the top two teams in the AFC East this Saturday night could be made even more interesting by a massive snowstorm. According to the most recent reports by the National Weather Service, more than nine inches of snow is being forecasted to fall in Buffalo by kickoff of Bills ...
New Details Emerge After NFL Player's Surprising Release
The New York Jets released safety Will Parks in a very weird fashion on Thursday. According to Rich Cimini, Parks wasn't at practice on Wednesday for a "non-injury related" reason but then practiced on Thursday before he got released. The Jets are hoping to get him back on their practice...
NFL Week 15 TV coverage maps
Philadelphia will look to inch closer toward a division title while maintaining its hold on the. and home-field advantage. The Eagles are headed to Chicago Sunday to face the rebuilding Bears, and second-year quarterback, Justin Fields. Fans in the Windy City are hoping the former Ohio State star can duplicate...
3 bold predictions for Las Vegas Raiders’ clash with the Patriots on Sunday
The final game of the preseason between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New England Patriots this summer was surprisingly
Sportsnaut Silver & Black
Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT
We're More Than Fans. We're Silver & Black! Bringing you local news and opinion.https://sportsnaut.com/tag/las-vegas-raiders/
Comments / 1