Badger Herald
Results from 2021 Campus Climate Survey released, evaluated
Results from the University of Wisconsin’s 2021 Campus Climate Survey show a decrease in sense of belonging for marginalized students on campus. Results from the 2021 survey indicated similarities with results from the 2016 Campus Climate Survey. According to the most recent results, students from underrepresented populations are less likely to feel they belong or are welcomed on the UW campus.
Badger Herald
UW business students present findings on sustainable development
The Wisconsin School of Business held its student poster session on the sustainable development strategy for the City of Madison at the Madison Municipal Building Wednesday afternoon. Students from Professor Yongheng Deng’s Real Estate 420 and Real Estate 720 classes presented their semester findings, according to the University Alliance website....
empowerwisconsin.org
Stafsholt: Evers troubled licensing agency uncooperative
MADISON — The Legislature’s Study Committee on Occupational Licenses wrapped up its final hearing this week with recommendations for several reforms to be taken up in the next session. Sen. Rob Stafsholt, who chaired the committee, said the panel worked diligently in a bipartisan manner, but got little...
Did auditors say Tony Evers should be more transparent about distributing federal funding?
Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. A report from...
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers announces $252 million approved by state building commission for Wisconsin projects
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers today announced the Wisconsin State Building Commission approved a total of approximately $253 million in key projects across the state. “From ensuring guests have the best experience at any of our amazing state parks to making important updates to serve students, veterans, and...
wpr.org
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back
Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
wortfm.org
Dane County Takes in $2 Million in Birth Tax After Calling to End the Practice
In 2020, County Executive Joe Parisi announced that Dane County would end a practice in which the county bills the fathers of some children for half the costs of giving birth. That’s the so-called “birth tax,” which seeks to recoup half the cost of childbirth from fathers, in cases when the mothers are unmarried and on Medicaid coverage.
empowerwisconsin.org
Audit finds Evers’ spending binge fails transparency test
MADISON — A new state audit finds what lawmakers and fiscal watchdogs have known for a long time: Gov. Tony Evers’ administration has failed to be transparent with the billions of dollars in federal COVID cash it has handed out. The Legislative Audit Bureau’s latest review also finds...
wtaq.com
Wisconsin In Line For Big Payday
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Several states, including Wisconsin, will be seeing money after CVS and Walgreens reached a combined $10.7 billion settlement earlier this week for allegedly fueling the opioid epidemic. The pharmacies allegedly contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the distribution of opioids...
arizonasuntimes.com
Zuckerbucks-Backed Group Back in Wisconsin
The liberal voting activist group that dumped $350 million of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s money on local election offices during the 2020 presidential election is back again with another $80 million to give over the next five years. And Wisconsin once again will be front and center in the...
1065thebuzz.com
State Audit Raises Questions About Coronavirus Spending
(WHBL) – A new audit is raising new questions about how Wisconsin’s coronavirus stimulus money was spent. The Legislative Audit Bureau report released Wednesday said Governor Tony Evers’ office made almost all of the decisions about how four-and-a-half billion-dollars in coronavirus stimulus money was spent, but no one wrote anything down. Auditors say they asked for policies and criteria for the money, but got nothing but press releases back.
Warming climate leads to changing Wisconsin winters, but drawing links to individual storms challenging, UW professor says
MADISON, Wis. — The multi-day system that brought heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions to parts of the Midwest and Great Plains and deadly tornadoes to the South was unusual in a number of ways, but drawing a definitive link to climate change is challenging, a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor said Friday. The storm dropped as much as two to four...
Wisconsin taxpayers to pay nearly $80 million more for local schools starting this month
(The Center Square) – Public schools in Wisconsin are getting more expensive in the latest round of property tax bills that are being mailed this month. A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum says taxpayers will pay more than $78 million for K-12 schools on their latest property tax bills.
Wisconsin GOP leader wants to change military voting
The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate said Thursday he is considering legislation that would change military absentee voting laws, a reversal of his previous position on the issue. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu joins with some members of the Wisconsin Election Commission who have said changes to state law could be the best way to address concerns about voter fraud after a top Milwaukee election official was accused of making false requests for military absentee ballots and sending them to the home of a state lawmaker days before the midterm election.
MMSD cancels class, among dozens of cancellations across southern Wisconsin
The Madison Metropolitan School District has canceled class for Thursday, one of more than 90 school cancellations and delays across southern Wisconsin.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Wisconsin regulators approve utility rate hikes as customers face increasing costs from inflation
Wisconsin utility regulators approved rate hikes for electric and natural gas customers served by two of the state’s largest utilities on December 1, but they reduced profits utilities can collect amid outcry from financially-strapped ratepayers. The Wisconsin Public Service Commission approved overall electric rate hikes of 8.8 percent for...
Fox11online.com
Truancy letters sent to parents as absences continue amid 'tripledemic'
(WLUK) -- With the rise in flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases, many students in Northeast Wisconsin are staying home sick from school. When those sick days add up without a doctor's note, parents are sent letters warning their child has missed too much school. Some parents say having a sick...
Apartment Therapy
One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Early Abandoned Designs May Eventually Get Built in Wisconsin
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
agupdate.com
Send invasive species packing
Dad would often tell of picking mustard and cutting thistle in the fields. If he did a good job he was paid a dollar a day. Ninety years ago in the depths of the Great Depression that was good pay for a child. Some things have changed through the decades....
WEAU-TV 13
Power outages reported in Eau Claire, western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tens of thousands of western Wisconsin power customers lost power service Thursday morning after a strong winter storm came through. Outages peaked from 7 a.m. through 12 p.m. in western Wisconsin, according to the power outage tracking website poweroutage.us. Over 30,000 Xcel Energy customers, or about 1/8 of the total customers for Xcel Energy in Wisconsin, experienced a power outage Thursday. All told, power outages peaked at over 70,000 Wisconsin power customers, with the first outages reported after midnight.
