San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

No. 22 Troy rallies past No. 22 UTSA 18-12 in Cure Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gunnar Watson’s 12-yard scoring pass to RaJae’ Johnson in the third period put No. 23 Troy ahead to stay, and the Trojans forced five turnovers in an 18-12 come-from-behind win over No. 22 UTSA in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on Friday. Troy...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

The Boys are all Biz: UIW will celebrate the next win

UIW set to take on the defending national champs from North Dakota State in one of the FCS National Semi Final games. The Cardinals rallied to beat Sacramento State to get to this point, but kind of a low key celebration after that victory. The Cardinals have had bigger goals in mind since the start of the season, and they're not quite at their final destination. Here's more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Gunter defeats Poth 42-7 to win Class 3A Division II state championship

ARLINGTON, Texas - Ashton Bennett and Ivy Hellman each scored two touchdowns as the Gunter Tigers defeated the Poth Pirates 42-7 on Thursday in the Class 3A Division II State final at the AT&T Center. Bennett scored on a 12-yard run late in the first quarter and then again midway...
GUNTER, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Voodoo Doughnut announces opening of first San Antonio store

SAN ANTONIO – Voodoo Doughnut, home of ‘America’s Greatest Doughnut,’ the Bacon Maple Bar, will soon be opening a new store in San Antonio. The Voodoo Doughnut store will be their 16th store nationally, the first here in San Antonio. The store, located at 400 E. Houston Street, will open on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at 8 a.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Almost no chance for a white Christmas, but it will be cold!

SAN ANTONIO - Skies are starting to clear from north to south. The rest of the day will be mainly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Light NE breeze. Mostly clear and cold overnight, with lows from the mid 30s to the lower 40s. Sunday. Some...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Each student receives new bicycle at Forbes Elementary School

SAN ANTONIO – Each student at Forbes Elementary School received a new bike Wednesday!. During their Bowling for Bicycles event, classroom teachers got the chance to have some fun bowling. Toward the end, Mrs. Lopez announced that every student would get a new bike!. The Forbes Elementary students peeked...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Burn survivor graduates college 4 years after deadly San Marcos fire

San Marcos — A former Texas State University student, who jumped out of a window while on fire in 2018, is now a college graduate. Zachary Sutterfield received thunderous applause at Angelo State University over the weekend when the 24-year-old graduated with a bachelor's degree in English. He's been...
SAN MARCOS, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Weatherizing your home will keep you warm and save you money this winter

SAN ANTONIO - As cold weather settles into the area over the next several weeks, it is important to make sure your home is ready for the colder conditions. Victoria Koele is a homeowner in northeast San Antonio. Her home was recently winterized through the Weatherization Assistance Program from Alamo Area Council of Governments, or AACOG.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police say I-10 in Boerne will be closed due to fatal crash

BOERNE, Texas – Westbound I-10 will be closed for several hours due to a single-vehicle fatality crash, according to the Boerne Police Department. Police say that officials are investigating the fatal crash and that West I-10 from Christus Parkway past Highway 46 will be shut down for several hours.
BOERNE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Bicycle shop riding out construction woes

"We've been around so long, we never turn anybody away," says Hank Estrada who has taken over the Charles A. James Bicycle Shop on N Main, after his father bought it from Mr. James himself decades ago. The San Antonio staple bicycle shop has been open for almost 103 years....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man fatally shot outside a West side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for the suspects who shot and killed a man outside a West side apartment complex. The incident happened at the 5600 block of Culebra Road at around 2 p.m. According to officials, 21-year-old Brandon Turley had returned from Jack in the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man dies after getting stabbed in the neck during fight

SAN ANTONIO - A fight turned deadly for one man Wednesday night. Officers tell us they were called out Wednesday night just after 9 p.m. for a reported cutting at the Renaissance Village Apartments on the Northeast Side. A 62-year-old man was stabbed in the neck during a fight with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

