No. 22 Troy rallies past No. 22 UTSA 18-12 in Cure Bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gunnar Watson’s 12-yard scoring pass to RaJae’ Johnson in the third period put No. 23 Troy ahead to stay, and the Trojans forced five turnovers in an 18-12 come-from-behind win over No. 22 UTSA in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on Friday. Troy...
UTSA still searching for first bowl win following 18-12 defeat in Cure Bowl
The UTSA Roadrunners were in control for the majority of the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida. But momentum started to shift in favor of the Troy Trojans just before the end of the first half. After leading 12 to 7 at halftime, turnovers continued to plague quarterback Frank...
Adam Sandler adds 3 Texas dates to 2023 tour, San Antonio not one of them
Actor and comedian Adam Sandler announced on Wednesday a new run of comedy shows, including some dates in Texas. But if you thought "The Wedding Singer" star was making a stop in San Antonio. Think again. Sandler added 11 new cities for his Adam Sandler Live tour for early 2023...
No. 22 UTSA set to face No. 23 Troy in Friday's Duluth Trading Cure Bowl in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's just one day away from the UTSA Roadrunners getting back on the field. Conference USA champion and No. 22 UTSA will take on No. 23 Troy on Friday in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium in Orlando. This marks the first meeting between UTSA and Troy.
The Boys are all Biz: UIW will celebrate the next win
UIW set to take on the defending national champs from North Dakota State in one of the FCS National Semi Final games. The Cardinals rallied to beat Sacramento State to get to this point, but kind of a low key celebration after that victory. The Cardinals have had bigger goals in mind since the start of the season, and they're not quite at their final destination. Here's more.
Gunter defeats Poth 42-7 to win Class 3A Division II state championship
ARLINGTON, Texas - Ashton Bennett and Ivy Hellman each scored two touchdowns as the Gunter Tigers defeated the Poth Pirates 42-7 on Thursday in the Class 3A Division II State final at the AT&T Center. Bennett scored on a 12-yard run late in the first quarter and then again midway...
Undefeated Boerne faces China Spring Friday in UIL state football championship
DALLAS - One more day. That's when the undefeated Boerne Greyhounds get their first chance at a state football championship. The Greyhounds (15-0) play China Spring (14-1) for the Class 4A Division 1 title. The game begins at 3 p.m. on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Junior running back...
Voodoo Doughnut announces opening of first San Antonio store
SAN ANTONIO – Voodoo Doughnut, home of ‘America’s Greatest Doughnut,’ the Bacon Maple Bar, will soon be opening a new store in San Antonio. The Voodoo Doughnut store will be their 16th store nationally, the first here in San Antonio. The store, located at 400 E. Houston Street, will open on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at 8 a.m.
'I start feeling afraid again': Hate crimes on the rise in the Alamo City
SAN ANTONIO - New hate crime numbers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) show many cities throughout the United States, including San Antonio, have seen large increases in the number of hate crimes in 2021. Of the four major cities in Texas, San Antonio leads with 64 hate crimes...
Almost no chance for a white Christmas, but it will be cold!
SAN ANTONIO - Skies are starting to clear from north to south. The rest of the day will be mainly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Light NE breeze. Mostly clear and cold overnight, with lows from the mid 30s to the lower 40s. Sunday. Some...
SA STRONG: Small business owner beats the odds after pandemic setback
SAN ANTONIO - The pandemic did not stop one local small business owner from thriving. After losing over 90% of her business, Brenda Santos found a new way to beat the odds. Her dedication to her work is more than a job. “Everything that comes through here has my family...
Changes for Bandera road take a step forward, here's what you need to know
SAN ANTONIO — It's a road project years in the making. Thursday San Antonio took a major step forward in the Bandera Road project. Some still feel there are questions to be answered like Daniel Keith at San Antonio staple Rainbow Gardens. One of its locations backs up to...
Each student receives new bicycle at Forbes Elementary School
SAN ANTONIO – Each student at Forbes Elementary School received a new bike Wednesday!. During their Bowling for Bicycles event, classroom teachers got the chance to have some fun bowling. Toward the end, Mrs. Lopez announced that every student would get a new bike!. The Forbes Elementary students peeked...
Burn survivor graduates college 4 years after deadly San Marcos fire
San Marcos — A former Texas State University student, who jumped out of a window while on fire in 2018, is now a college graduate. Zachary Sutterfield received thunderous applause at Angelo State University over the weekend when the 24-year-old graduated with a bachelor's degree in English. He's been...
Weatherizing your home will keep you warm and save you money this winter
SAN ANTONIO - As cold weather settles into the area over the next several weeks, it is important to make sure your home is ready for the colder conditions. Victoria Koele is a homeowner in northeast San Antonio. Her home was recently winterized through the Weatherization Assistance Program from Alamo Area Council of Governments, or AACOG.
Suspected pimp wanted for beating woman, then changing his blood-covered clothes
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find a fugitive. Eric Luis Guerrero is accused of assaulting a woman who was prostituting herself for him. Deputies said they got a call around 1 a.m. Monday of an assault on Grandbury Field near Culebra Road on the Far Northwest Side.
Police say I-10 in Boerne will be closed due to fatal crash
BOERNE, Texas – Westbound I-10 will be closed for several hours due to a single-vehicle fatality crash, according to the Boerne Police Department. Police say that officials are investigating the fatal crash and that West I-10 from Christus Parkway past Highway 46 will be shut down for several hours.
Bicycle shop riding out construction woes
"We've been around so long, we never turn anybody away," says Hank Estrada who has taken over the Charles A. James Bicycle Shop on N Main, after his father bought it from Mr. James himself decades ago. The San Antonio staple bicycle shop has been open for almost 103 years....
Man fatally shot outside a West side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for the suspects who shot and killed a man outside a West side apartment complex. The incident happened at the 5600 block of Culebra Road at around 2 p.m. According to officials, 21-year-old Brandon Turley had returned from Jack in the...
Man dies after getting stabbed in the neck during fight
SAN ANTONIO - A fight turned deadly for one man Wednesday night. Officers tell us they were called out Wednesday night just after 9 p.m. for a reported cutting at the Renaissance Village Apartments on the Northeast Side. A 62-year-old man was stabbed in the neck during a fight with...
