AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:08 p.m. EST
Part of haul from 2019 German museum jewelry heist recovered. BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say they have recovered a significant part of the 18th-century treasures stolen from Dresden’s Green Vault museum in a spectacular break-in more than three years ago. Prosecutors and police said in a statement on Saturday that they secured 31 items in Berlin overnight, including “several pieces that appear to be complete.” They were taken to Dresden, more than 160 kilometers (100 miles) away, where police and then officials from the authority that oversees the city’s art collections plan to check their authenticity and examine whether they are intact. Authorities said some prominent items are still missing.
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV
The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
US court rejects maintaining COVID-19 asylum restrictions
REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — Restrictions that have prevented hundreds of thousands of migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. in recent years remained on track to expire in a matter of days after an appeals court ruling Friday, as thousands more migrants packed shelters on Mexico’s border with the U.S.
KX News
North Dakota is the 2nd deadliest state for holiday driving
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Over the Christmas season this year, over 100 million Americans are expected to hit the road in order to head towards their holiday destinations — whether that means heading home to family, meeting up with friends, or just down to the airport or ship port for your vacation. Unfortunately, an increase […]
Ex-Green Beret Says Emirati Bigwig Targeted Him in ‘Total War’
When a garden-variety business dispute turned ugly, an ex-U.S. Army Special Forces operator running an anti-counterfeiting consultancy in Dubai says he was “handcuffed, dragged from the airport, and humiliated in public,” before being jailed on false charges.Then, things apparently got really bad.Combat veteran Scott F. Butler is now seeking nearly tens of millions of dollars in damages from his former partner Essam Al-Tamimi, for what Butler claims has been a continuing effort to destroy his life, according to a newly filed lawsuit obtained by The Daily Beast.In the filing, Butler claims his one-time colleague, a Harvard-trained attorney with links to...
Mad Minute stories from Friday, December 16th
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Automotive service technicians came to the assistance of authorities in Ontario to rescue a dog found stuck in the engine compartment of a car. Ottawa By-law & Regulatory Services said officers were summoned to the area near Moodie Drive and Barnsdale Road when a dog was found to have climbed into the engine compartment of a car in an apparent search for warmth.
Scientology Taiwan Celebrates Ten Years of Community Partnership for a Brighter Future
KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan and LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 17, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “Destination: Scientology–Kaohsiung” shows how the Church of Scientology Taiwan promotes the values and preserves the traditions of Eastern culture for future generations. Since its dedication by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in December...
