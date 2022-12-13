Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles area apartments with expected rents as low as $1,116 per monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Burger Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Great Oyster Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
Related
KTLA.com
Oxnard man smuggles fentanyl, heroin into jail inside body cavity
A 44-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after smuggling fentanyl and heroin into jail inside his body cavity and using some of the drugs while in custody, authorities with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. The incident, according to a news release, occurred on...
KTLA.com
Police investigating 3-car crash and shooting in Hyde Park
Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a three-car accident in Hyde Park on Thursday where three people were injured, including one who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Calls about the traffic collision, at the intersection of 67th Street and Van Ness Avenue, came in around 9:30...
KTLA.com
Authorities seek public’s help locating 21-year-old missing woman
Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 21-year-old woman. Angel Annamarie Hayward Simon, who also goes by the nickname “Pooty,” was last seen on Nov. 24, on the 5700 block of Manhattan Place in Los Angeles, according to a department bulletin.
KTLA.com
Victorville man arrested on suspicion of DUI after posting bail for DUI
A Victorville man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol for the second time in less than two months. His second arrest came as he was on release after making bail for the first arrest. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said John Scott Woodward, 33,...
KTLA.com
Authorities seek public’s help identifying 2 vehicle burglary suspects in Irvine
Authorities in Irvine are asking for the public’s help in identifying two vehicle burglary suspects caught on video smashing a car’s window and stealing items from inside. The incident occurred on Nov. 18, at the Fusion Apartments located at 17321 Murphy Avenue, according to a news release from the Irvine Police Department.
KTLA.com
Chrissy Teigen donates $10,000 to victims of devastating Southern California crash
A day at the fair turned to tragedy on the way home for a local family. They were involved in a devastating crash that injured their young son and caused his father to lose an arm. Their story appears to have captured the attention of a major celebrity. The family...
KTLA.com
You could win beach club passes to the Cali Vibes music festival
The Cali Vibes music festival, celebrating California music, beach culture and good reggae vibes, is returning to Long Beach next February, with just-added headliners Snoop Dogg, Jack Johnson, Cypress Hill, and many more. Tickets are on sale now at CaliVibesFest.com. Our partners at Goldenvoice are furnishing some really sweet passes to the festival for one lucky KTLA viewer. Text CALI to 515151 for your chance to win two three-day “Beach Club” passes to the Cali Vibes festival February 17th through 19th of next year at Marina Green Park in Long Beach. Message and data rates apply. Those passes include up-front stage viewing, complimentary parking, snacks at the special beach club, air-conditioned restrooms, and lots more. Good luck!
KTLA.com
You could win a getaway to the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City
The all-new Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City is at the center of it all. Now, our partners at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel are furnishing a fabulous prize package for one very lucky KTLA viewer. Text PLAZA to 515151 for your chance to win one night in a one-bedroom suite at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Century City, with valet parking included; a $250 dining credit at Lumiere Brasserie; two passes to the Fairmont Spa; breakfast for two during your stay at the Fairmont Century Plaza; and a $250 gift card to Westfield Century City shopping destination, right next door. Message and data rates apply. A first-rate premium prize from the premier hotel in Century City. Good luck!
KTLA.com
Sunday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Sunday, December 11th, 2022
It’s Sunday! If you are considering holiday toy shopping, Gayle Anderson takes a look at the 2023 popular toys on the list of Chris Byrne, “The Toy Guy” as well as what’s popular at “L.A. Oldest Toy Store” Kip’s Toyland, which specializes in classic and contemporary toys and toys that do not require a plug.
KTLA.com
Students asked to shelter-in-place after mountain lion sighting in Mission Viejo
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct a misspelling. A Mission Viejo resident captured video of a mountain lion behind her home in the Pacific Hills community Thursday morning, prompting a brief shelter-in-place order at a nearby middle school. The footage, taken by Eve De Anda-Lang, shows...
KTLA.com
Phoenix Decorating Rose Parade floats: Odd Fellows and Rebekahs, Elks USA, Shriners Hospital for Children
Gayle Anderson continued her series of reports on the countdown to the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade happening Monday, Jan. 2. Gayle looked at the Rose Parade float construction underway at commercial float builder Phoenix Decorating Company in Irwindale. Today, the award-winning float-building company is working on Rose Parade Floats...
KTLA.com
UCLA women’s soccer team becomes national champions
UCLA’s women’s soccer team are NCAA Champions!. Coach Margueritte Aozasa, graduate goalkeeper Lauren Brzykcy, graduate defender Madelyn Desiano and junior forward Reilyn Turner joined us live to tell us about winning the title. For more information on the soccer team, visit their website or follow them on Instagram.
KTLA.com
National labor board to investigate rights of football, basketball players at USC
The National Labor Relations Board will investigate an unfair labor practice complaint involving the rights of University of Southern California football and basketball players. In February, the National College Players Association filed an unfair labor practice charge against USC, the Pac-12 Conference and the NCAA alleging misclassification of college players...
Comments / 0