ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Oxnard man smuggles fentanyl, heroin into jail inside body cavity

A 44-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after smuggling fentanyl and heroin into jail inside his body cavity and using some of the drugs while in custody, authorities with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. The incident, according to a news release, occurred on...
OXNARD, CA
KTLA.com

Police investigating 3-car crash and shooting in Hyde Park

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a three-car accident in Hyde Park on Thursday where three people were injured, including one who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Calls about the traffic collision, at the intersection of 67th Street and Van Ness Avenue, came in around 9:30...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Authorities seek public’s help locating 21-year-old missing woman

Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 21-year-old woman. Angel Annamarie Hayward Simon, who also goes by the nickname “Pooty,” was last seen on Nov. 24, on the 5700 block of Manhattan Place in Los Angeles, according to a department bulletin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

You could win beach club passes to the Cali Vibes music festival

The Cali Vibes music festival, celebrating California music, beach culture and good reggae vibes, is returning to Long Beach next February, with just-added headliners Snoop Dogg, Jack Johnson, Cypress Hill, and many more. Tickets are on sale now at CaliVibesFest.com. Our partners at Goldenvoice are furnishing some really sweet passes to the festival for one lucky KTLA viewer. Text CALI to 515151 for your chance to win two three-day “Beach Club” passes to the Cali Vibes festival February 17th through 19th of next year at Marina Green Park in Long Beach. Message and data rates apply. Those passes include up-front stage viewing, complimentary parking, snacks at the special beach club, air-conditioned restrooms, and lots more. Good luck!
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

You could win a getaway to the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City

The all-new Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City is at the center of it all. Now, our partners at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel are furnishing a fabulous prize package for one very lucky KTLA viewer. Text PLAZA to 515151 for your chance to win one night in a one-bedroom suite at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Century City, with valet parking included; a $250 dining credit at Lumiere Brasserie; two passes to the Fairmont Spa; breakfast for two during your stay at the Fairmont Century Plaza; and a $250 gift card to Westfield Century City shopping destination, right next door. Message and data rates apply. A first-rate premium prize from the premier hotel in Century City. Good luck!
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Sunday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Sunday, December 11th, 2022

It’s Sunday! If you are considering holiday toy shopping, Gayle Anderson takes a look at the 2023 popular toys on the list of Chris Byrne, “The Toy Guy” as well as what’s popular at “L.A. Oldest Toy Store” Kip’s Toyland, which specializes in classic and contemporary toys and toys that do not require a plug.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

UCLA women’s soccer team becomes national champions

UCLA’s women’s soccer team are NCAA Champions!. Coach Margueritte Aozasa, graduate goalkeeper Lauren Brzykcy, graduate defender Madelyn Desiano and junior forward Reilyn Turner joined us live to tell us about winning the title. For more information on the soccer team, visit their website or follow them on Instagram.
KTLA.com

National labor board to investigate rights of football, basketball players at USC

The National Labor Relations Board will investigate an unfair labor practice complaint involving the rights of University of Southern California football and basketball players. In February, the National College Players Association filed an unfair labor practice charge against USC, the Pac-12 Conference and the NCAA alleging misclassification of college players...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy