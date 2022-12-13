ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP News Summary at 4:21 p.m. EST

McCarthy's race for speaker risks upending House on Day One. WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin McCarthy is charging straight into history with his quest to become House speaker. The California Republican could become the first nominee in 100 years who's unable to win the speaker's job on a first-round floor vote. The prospect of a messy fight on Day One of the new Congress early next month is worrying some House Republicans. They've been meeting in private at the Capitol trying to resolve the standoff. Republicans will take hold of a slim 222-seat House majority in the new year. McCarthy is working to secure the 218-vote threshold typically needed to become the House speaker.
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
North Dakota is the 2nd deadliest state for holiday driving

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Over the Christmas season this year, over 100 million Americans are expected to hit the road in order to head towards their holiday destinations — whether that means heading home to family, meeting up with friends, or just down to the airport or ship port for your vacation. Unfortunately, an increase […]
Mad Minute stories from Friday, December 16th

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Automotive service technicians came to the assistance of authorities in Ontario to rescue a dog found stuck in the engine compartment of a car. Ottawa By-law & Regulatory Services said officers were summoned to the area near Moodie Drive and Barnsdale Road when a dog was found to have climbed into the engine compartment of a car in an apparent search for warmth.
