Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Here's when Condado Tacos is expected to open in Louisville's Oxmoor Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — Now that TopGolf has finally opened in the Oxmoor Center, a fast growing taco chain is ready to move forward with a restaurant to complement it,Louisville Business First reports. Ohio-based Condado Tacos offers build-your-own tacos, margaritas and tequilas in a colorful and energetic...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria is now hiring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria, a Cincinnati-area staple, is getting closer to opening. The restaurant is located near the Springhurst Target in the old O'Charley's building. We don't yet know exactly when it will open, as the website still just says "Coming Soon," but we do know...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

One day of tickets left for 'A Wizard's Christmas' at Louisville Palace

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You can enter a magical, wizarding world without even leaving Louisville. "A Wizard's Christmas" dinner show and marketplace is taking place at the Louisville Palace. The Harry Potter-inspired event is happening over the next several days but most tickets are sold out. There are only...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New monument in Jeffersontown will honor Vietnam veterans

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — There was the countdown, and then applause as shovels hit the dirt Thursday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park in Jeffersontown. Yung Nguyen's smile couldn't be missed. Nguyen, who arrived to Louisville in 1981, is the driving force behind the project. He and others created a foundation and helped secure funds to make the project a reality.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Metro Council honors Ethan the dog for winning hero award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's most inspirational dog was honored by Metro Council on Thursday. Ethan the dog was found nearly dead in January 2021 outside the Kentucky Humane Society. His journey to recovery brought hope to many struggling with the pandemic. Earlier this year, Ethan won the American Humane...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Metro Council approves plan to create affordable housing near Prospect

PROSPECT, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Council has approved a controversial plan to create affordable housing near Prospect. The project known as Prospect Cove was first proposed in 2016. The plans have since been scaled back. Developers will build a three-story building with 178 apartments for low-income families on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

5 people, including 2 firefighters, injured in Newburg apartment fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five people were hurt, and several were rescued from an apartment fire Friday in Newburg. According to officials, the fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. at the Chateau Village Apartments. Forty firefighters from four different departments were called to the scene to assist. We're told 30...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman shot, killed in the Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating following a fatal shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood. Just after 8 p.m. Friday, officers from LMPD's 2nd Division responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of West Lee Street. When police arrived at the scene, they found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man recovering following shooting in the California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the California neighborhood. Just before 10 p.m., officers from LMPD's 2nd Division responded to reports of a shooting in the 2200 block of Date Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD looking for 'person of interest' in Jefferson Mall shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has released a photo of someone they are calling a person of interest in the shooting this week at Jefferson Mall. On Monday, just before 5 p.m., police were called to the mall on Outer Loop in Louisville for reports of shots fired.
LOUISVILLE, KY

