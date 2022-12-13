Read full article on original website
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
Here's when Condado Tacos is expected to open in Louisville's Oxmoor Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — Now that TopGolf has finally opened in the Oxmoor Center, a fast growing taco chain is ready to move forward with a restaurant to complement it,Louisville Business First reports. Ohio-based Condado Tacos offers build-your-own tacos, margaritas and tequilas in a colorful and energetic...
Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria is now hiring
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria, a Cincinnati-area staple, is getting closer to opening. The restaurant is located near the Springhurst Target in the old O'Charley's building. We don't yet know exactly when it will open, as the website still just says "Coming Soon," but we do know...
Louisville begins massive project to renovate, expand Louisville Free Public Library
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is beginning a massive project to renovate and expand the main public library. With a few swings of a sledgehammer, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer marked the start of construction at the York Street Branch. The city is investing $8 million from the federal government. It...
One day of tickets left for 'A Wizard's Christmas' at Louisville Palace
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You can enter a magical, wizarding world without even leaving Louisville. "A Wizard’s Christmas" dinner show and marketplace is taking place at the Louisville Palace. The Harry Potter-inspired event is happening over the next several days but most tickets are sold out. There are only...
Catholic Charities of Louisville acquires new headquarters downtown to serve those in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Catholic Charities of Louisville will soon have a new home to serve those in need. The nonprofit has acquired a new headquarters on East Broadway. The building will soon bring employees under one roof downtown to serve refugees, the poor, and others in the community. "We...
Louisville Skating Academy presents 18th annual 'Nutcracker on Ice' this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Create a new holiday tradition this year as Louisville Skating Academy presents its 18th annual "Nutcracker on Ice." There are shows at Iceland Sports Complex on Dec. 17 and 18 at 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. "Nutcracker on Ice" is a 90-minute abridged version of the classic...
New monument in Jeffersontown will honor Vietnam veterans
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — There was the countdown, and then applause as shovels hit the dirt Thursday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park in Jeffersontown. Yung Nguyen's smile couldn't be missed. Nguyen, who arrived to Louisville in 1981, is the driving force behind the project. He and others created a foundation and helped secure funds to make the project a reality.
Metro Council honors Ethan the dog for winning hero award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's most inspirational dog was honored by Metro Council on Thursday. Ethan the dog was found nearly dead in January 2021 outside the Kentucky Humane Society. His journey to recovery brought hope to many struggling with the pandemic. Earlier this year, Ethan won the American Humane...
Weekend weather planner: Chilly temps and the chance to see some snowflakes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We can hang up the umbrellas and break out the sunglasses this weekend, but you'll also be grabbing for the heavy coats as cold air settles into the region over the next few days. This content is imported from Giphy. You may be able to find...
Metro Council approves plan to create affordable housing near Prospect
PROSPECT, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Council has approved a controversial plan to create affordable housing near Prospect. The project known as Prospect Cove was first proposed in 2016. The plans have since been scaled back. Developers will build a three-story building with 178 apartments for low-income families on...
5 people, including 2 firefighters, injured in Newburg apartment fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five people were hurt, and several were rescued from an apartment fire Friday in Newburg. According to officials, the fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. at the Chateau Village Apartments. Forty firefighters from four different departments were called to the scene to assist. We're told 30...
Woman shot, killed in the Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating following a fatal shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood. Just after 8 p.m. Friday, officers from LMPD's 2nd Division responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of West Lee Street. When police arrived at the scene, they found a...
'It's unfair': Louisville couple that lost 2 children in crash shares both heartbreak and joy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shaking his head, and with his eyes welling with tears, Justice Hunter said, "It's unfair we have to live through this." He and his girlfriend of six years lost their two young sons in mid-November. "A month. It's been that long, it feels like it. But...
Man expected to recover after being shot in the Park Duvalle neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital where he is expected to make a recovery after being shot in the Park Duvalle neighborhood Thursday night. Just after 4 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Hemlock Street, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
Louisville residents in District 4 encouraged to join new neighborhood advisory board
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro councilman Jecorey Arthur is encouraging Louisville residents to be change agents with a new neighborhood advisory board that will showcase the power of the people in his District 4. "Your voice is so important," Arthur said. "Your voice is beyond the vote you cast during...
Fern Creek one step closer to getting new library, after previous location closed due to budget cuts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fern Creek is getting a new library. Angela Wiseman-Harlin had a lot to smile about on Thursday. "Reading is a good thing and children need that to succeed in life," she said. What was once her home growing up and then transformed into an orthodontist's office,...
Louisville 22-year-old arrested in connection to January homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An arrest has been made nearly a year after someone was shot and killed near Fern Creek. Police said a man was fatally shot in January in the 4600 block of Wattbourne Lane. When police arrived, he was already dead and had multiple gunshot wounds. Read...
Man recovering following shooting in the California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the California neighborhood. Just before 10 p.m., officers from LMPD's 2nd Division responded to reports of a shooting in the 2200 block of Date Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man...
Cards win Fenway Bowl 24-7, soundly defeating Cincinnati in renewed rivalry game
BOSTON — The Louisville Cardinals made short work of the Cincinnati Bearcats on their way to winning the inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl and securing the "Keg of Nails" trophy. The game was the first played in the renewed rivalry since 2013 and the Cards won it 24-7 under the leadership of interim Head Coach Deion Branch.
LMPD looking for 'person of interest' in Jefferson Mall shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has released a photo of someone they are calling a person of interest in the shooting this week at Jefferson Mall. On Monday, just before 5 p.m., police were called to the mall on Outer Loop in Louisville for reports of shots fired.
