Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, and BNY Mellon | Pershing, a provider of clearing and custody solutions, announced that the web-based version of the ICE Connect wealth management platform has been “integrated into BNY Mellon | Pershing’s clearing and custody platform NetX360+®. Davenport & Company, one of the oldest, employee-owned financial services firms in the U.S., is the first client to migrate over 250 advisors to the new integrated solution.”

1 DAY AGO