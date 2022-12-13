Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Global Quantum Intelligence, a Business Intelligence Firm, Launches Operations
Global Quantum Intelligence (GQI), a market and business intelligence firm steeped in quantum technology experience and solely dedicated to this sector, has just launched and claims it is already “serving major vendors and users, as well as governments and investors keen on gathering authoritative intelligence to guide business, policy and strategic decisions.”
crowdfundinsider.com
GFANZ Establishes Working Group to Support Capital Mobilization for Viet Nam Just Energy Transition Partnership
Recently, in Brussels, it was announced that the Government of Viet Nam will pursue an ambitious national effort under a Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) in order to ramp up renewable energy and “accelerate the phasing down of fossil fuels, alongside investment in transition-aligned jobs and industries of the future.”
crowdfundinsider.com
London Fintech Updraft Secures £108M in Debt, Equity to Support Business Growth
Financial habit forming platform, Updraft, announces its latest investment round, raising another £108 million in equity and debt “to power its ambitious growth strategy and deliver savings to its fast-growing user base of 300k members.”. The senior debt funding round of £100 million was “led by NatWest, with...
crowdfundinsider.com
Matrixport’s Cactus Custody Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Certification by Deloitte
Matrixport, one of the “largest” digital assets financial services platform, has announced that its institutional custodian service brand, Cactus Custody, has successfully “completed the SOC (System and Organization Controls) 2 Type 1 audit of its security and data privacy practices.”. This certification “reflects Matrixport’s commitment to technical...
crowdfundinsider.com
UAE’s Investment Firm National Bonds Selects Azentio’s iMAL to Enhance Operational Efficiency
Azentio Software, a Singapore-headquartered technology firm owned by funds managed by Apax Partners, announced that National Bonds, the UAE’s Shariah-compliant savings and investment company owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, has “selected Azentio’s Islamic Banking solution, iMAL, to support its quest to improve process efficiency, enhance internal controls and deliver an exceptional customer experience as part of National Bonds’ ambitious growth strategy.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets: Badger Finance, DYDX Exchange, Ampleforth, Kusama, Immutable X, Mina Protocol, Others Now on Okcoin
Digital asset firm Okcoin reveals that users can can now buy 10 additional tokens via their crypto trading platform – Badger Finance (BADGER), DYDX Exchange (DYDX), Ampleforth (FORTH), Kusama (KSM), Immutable X (IMX), Mask Network (MASK), Mina Protocol (MINA), Numeraire (NMR), Storj (STORJ), and 0x (ZRX). According to Okcoin,...
crowdfundinsider.com
NOW Money Selects ThetaRay AI Tech to Prevent Financial Crime
NOW Money, the GCC’s first mobile banking solution focused on financial inclusion, and ThetaRay, a provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, announced a collaboration to implement ThetaRay’s cloud-based AML solution “to monitor cross-border payments and support in the prevention of financial crimes and money laundering on the fintech’s payments platform.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Firm FIS’ Incoming CEO, Board Commence Review to Strengthen Performance, Drive Value Creation
FIS (NYSE: FIS), which claims to be a global leader in financial services technology, announced that its incoming Chief Executive Officer and Board of Directors have initiated a comprehensive “assessment of the company’s strategy, businesses, operations and structure with the goal of positioning the Company to drive stronger results, increase shareholder value and enhance client services.”
crowdfundinsider.com
New FTX CEO John J. Ray, III Shares Interesting Insight into FTX Debacle During House Hearing
Originally, the Committee had scheduled the former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, to testify, but his arrest the day prior got in the way of his participation in the hearing. Some believe the decision to arrest Bankman-Fried the day prior was a strategic move. Widely anticipated by industry insiders, the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Kyriba Introduces Receivables Finance Solution to Help Finance Teams Facing Higher Interest Rates
Kyriba, which claims to be the global leader in cloud-based financial and IT solutions, has announced the launch of Kyriba Receivables Finance. The solution “provides finance teams with greater control over factoring or securitization programs as well as enabling selective invoice financing.” The multi-funder solution “integrates all vendor programs into a single platform, providing a real-time overview of credit facilities, utilization, limits, and program performance.”
crowdfundinsider.com
ICE Announces Wealth Management Platform Integration with BNY Mellon | Pershing
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, and BNY Mellon | Pershing, a provider of clearing and custody solutions, announced that the web-based version of the ICE Connect wealth management platform has been “integrated into BNY Mellon | Pershing’s clearing and custody platform NetX360+®. Davenport & Company, one of the oldest, employee-owned financial services firms in the U.S., is the first client to migrate over 250 advisors to the new integrated solution.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Cash-Based Humanitarian Assistance System for People in Ukraine, Powered by Stellar Network, Circle’s USDC, MoneyGram
MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) is pleased to support our partners at the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) on the launch of Stellar Aid Assist, which is described as “a first-of-its-kind blockchain-powered aid disbursement system that delivers relief funds quickly, affordably and efficiently to individuals in crisis.”. As explained in an update...
crowdfundinsider.com
FSOC Report Points to Digital Assets as Financial Risk
The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) has identified 14 specific financial vulnerabilities impacting the markets in its annual report. The Council incorporates the participation of all the major US financial regulators, including the Secretary of the Treasury, who acts as the Chair of the Council. The vulnerabilities reviewed fall into...
crowdfundinsider.com
NYCE Trades Shares of TEMPLE I on Securitize Following Reg CF Funding Round
NYCE, a real estate investment platform, has listed its shares on Securitize – a digital securities platform. Over time, NYCE aspires to be the Robinhood of real estate. NYCE previously raised capital utilizing the Reg CF (Regulation Crowdfunding) exemption, offering investment opportunities on both Wefunder and Republic. NYCE has announced that its first project, TEMPLE I, is trading on Securitize, claiming to be the first “digital liquidity event” for a Reg CF securities offering.
crowdfundinsider.com
Institutional Investors Aim to Generate Sizable Returns Due to Higher Volatility, Report Reveals
According to a new research report by quant technology provider SigTech, a majority of institutional investors “anticipate the higher volatility regime persisting and expect to generate stronger returns over the next two years compared with the past decade.”. The SigTech Institutional Investors Report 2022 “surveys more than 100 leading...
crowdfundinsider.com
Ibanera Announces Partnership with Cross River to Enhance Payments Capabilities
Ibanera, a global banking and payments company, announced the launch of its new partnership with Cross River, a technology infrastructure provider that offers embedded financial solutions, “to power Ibanera’s digital banking platform and payments capabilities with its API driven platform and proprietary banking core.”. Michael Carbonara, CEO of...
crowdfundinsider.com
Blockchain Gaming Survey Reveals Gamers Are “Positive” About Benefits Of Play-and-Earn Games
ZEBEDEE, a Fintech and “next-generation” payment processor for the gaming industry, announced the results of a study “surveying over 1,000 U.S. respondents who play a minimum of one hour of video games per week to gauge their feelings toward blockchain technologies, NFTs and cryptocurrencies being integrated into video games.”
crowdfundinsider.com
TOGGLE AI Introduces Direct Trading Integration via Interactive Brokers Partnership
TOGGLE AI, the “intelligent” investing dashboard, introduced its first direct trading integration in partnership with Interactive Brokers. Interactive Brokers account holders “can now execute trades directly on the TOGGLE AI platform, while accessing the entire suite of tools offered by TOGGLE, from AI news insights to the popular TOGGLE Leading Indicator.”
crowdfundinsider.com
P2P Lending: Assetz Capital Exits Retail Segment, Only Institutional Money Going Forward
Assetz Capital will exit its retail business and emerge as a lending platform completely funded by institutional money, according to an update posted on the company’s website. For observers of the peer-to-peer lending industry, the decision should come as no surprise. Assetz Capital has been emblematic of the online capital formation industry both as an investment platform and a beneficiary, having completed multiple funding rounds on investment crowdfunding platforms.
crowdfundinsider.com
Business Spend Management Platform Coupa Software to Be Acquired by Thoma Bravo for $8B
Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a key player focused on Business Spend Management (BSM), announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement “to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, a software investment firm.”. This is “an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of $8.0 billion.” Upon completion of the transaction,...
