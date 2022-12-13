Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless camps
Photo by(John Moore/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Dec. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Milwaukie becomes second-largest Oregon city to ban natural gas in new construction
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — With a vote earlier this month, Milwaukie joined a growing group of cities looking to phase out natural gas from new homes and city-owned buildings. The city council approved two resolutions earlier this month: one banning natural gas hookups in new construction and the other calling for natural gas to be removed from existing city-owned buildings through retrofit. Both will go into effect in March of 2024.
$15 million federal grant will launch dam removal project in Milwaukie
The removal of the Kellogg Dam in downtown Milwaukie is now closer to reality. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Fisheries Division this week announced a $15 million grant to pay for the planning, design and permitting of the dam removal. The project will drain Kellogg Lake and restore 15 miles of salmon spawning habitat in Kellogg Creek, a tributary of the Willamette River. The restored habitat will benefit threatened salmon, steelhead and lamprey.
Multnomah County votes to end flavored tobacco sales
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Commission voted unanimously Thursday to end the sale of all flavored tobacco products in a move aimed at cutting down tobacco use among teenagers. "This is going to save people's lives. There will be teenagers today who do not start smoking or vaping...
After years homeless in NE Portland, woman transitions into housing
Tara Pietromonaco has been living among car camps on NE 33rd Drive for three years. Now, finally, she’s moving into a place of her own.
Local affordable housing advocates like Wash. governor's spending plan
VANCOUVER, Wash. — This week, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee made a big announcement, saying that he wants to spend $4 billion over the next six years to build affordable housing in the state. With a shortage of housing there is certainly a need — but the governor will also need voter support to make it happen.
Portland Public Schools and police in talks to bring back school resource officers, Chief Lovell says
PORTLAND, Ore. — After yet another weekend in Portland marked by an outburst in high-profile violent crime, the Multnomah County District Attorney's office held a press conference on Wednesday to highlight what local leaders are doing to curb the trend. DA Mike Schmidt led the conference, but was joined...
Multnomah County Board Approves Budget Proposal to Fund Rental Assistance, Defying Wheeler's Demand
The Multnomah County Commission voted unanimously Thursday to direct $28 million in excess funds toward an array of rental assistance programs, dodging a request from Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office to spend some of those dollars on the city’s mass homeless encampment plan. Due to an unpredicted influx in...
Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis
Calling it the “number one issue throughout Oregon,” more than two dozen mayors recently wrote to the Oregon Legislature asking for $125 million in annual funding to address homelessness. “Cities cannot be left to solve this statewide crisis by ourselves,” the bipartisan group of mayors noted. Although the mayors did not identify the source of […] The post Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
City of Gresham to distribute anti-theft devices for cars
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Car thefts have increased significantly in 2022. As a response, the City of Gresham will be distributing free anti-theft devices for cars. Residents can pick up a free device for their car on Saturday at the Gresham Fred Meyer parking lot on 2497 Southeast Burnside Road between 1 and 3 p.m. Residents must either bring their car and proof of ownership to receive an anti-theft device.
Northeast Portland family shaken up after mom robbed at gunpoint
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Northeast Portland family is shaken up after an armed robber took the money they hoped to use for Christmas this year. “I never thought that would happen in my wildest dreams,” Nicole Luther said. Tuesday was a typical day. Around 10 a.m., Luther was...
Portland Street Response gets first progress report since expanding citywide
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week, Portland's unarmed crisis response team received its first progress report conducted since expanding its services citywide. The new evaluation of Portland Street Response suggest that while it is now handling considerably more calls for service, it faces many of the same challenges that it did before.
Portland’s ‘jogger rapist’ to be released Friday after 36 years in prison; victims concerned, outraged
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man known as the jogger rapist is being released Friday after spending 36 years in prison. He gained the title after police said he jogged through neighborhoods looking for his victims. He admitted to raping nine girls and women in the 1970s and 80s and was convicted in one case.
2 people, several pets found dead in Clark County house fire
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people, as well as several pets, have been found dead after Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue responded to a house fire early Thursday. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue and Clark County Fire District 3 were dispatched just after 4:30 a.m. following a call reporting a “loud bang” and flames coming from a home in the 24000 block of NE 50th Avenue.
Gresham to hand out anti-theft devices after record numbers of stolen cars
GRESHAM, Ore. — Over the past year, the City of Gresham has experienced a significant increase in car thefts. "In 2022, we’ve seen a 17% increase in vehicle theft,” says Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg. “Car thefts create a tremendous burden on our community, and we want to do everything we can to keep our community safe.”
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Better Business Bureau warns of online pet scams
Pet scams remain consistently profitable for scammers, in part because their multi-tiered setup allows them to convincingly go back to a consumer several times to ask for money
Fatal traffic crash in NE Portland marks 29th involving a pedestrian this year, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Northeast Portland's Piedmont neighborhood on Wednesday evening, according to a news release from Portland Police Bureau. At around 6:37 p.m. the North Precinct officers responded to a report of a crash on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard...
8 arrested, $1700 recovered in Keizer shoplifting sting
KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - The Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, arrested eight people during a shoplifting sting on December 8. Law enforcement worked with various retailers in the Keizer area to identify and arrest people for committing theft. During the nine-hour operation, officers...
A journey from homelessness to housing in Portland
For three years, Tara Pietromonaco lived in a camp along NE 33rd Drive, awaiting a chance at housing that never came. She finally got that chance.
How can I help man who sleeps in a shopping cart in Salem?
Sometimes he's parked by my girlfriend's place. It breaks my heart. Was researching large utility carts, if he likes to be mobile, if I can find one large enough I'd like to get him one. Gonna ask if he'd like a tent next time I see him and give him some blankets. How can I help him?
