Fort Collins, CO

K99

Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery

A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
99.9 The Point

Win $500 At Northern Colorado’s Biggest New Year’s Party

Time to say goodbye to 2022 and ring in 2023, and we're throwing the biggest New Year's Eve party in all of Northern Colorado. You've even got a shot to win $500 at midnight. Have plans for New Year's Eve? Join Big Rob as he broadcasts live from 9 pm until midnight at the Bar District on College Ave in Old Town Fort Collins, for our New Year's Eve Bash! Not only will there be a live DJ dialing up the good vibes inside of one of the biggest and best bars in NoCo, but there's also going to be amazing drink specials and a shot to win $500 cash as the clock strikes midnight! Good company, music, drinks, and a shot to win cash, what else could you ask for?
FORT COLLINS, CO
KDVR.com

Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?

Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Small grocery chain helping Coloradans make ends meet

As groceries skyrocket in pricing during record inflation, one small grocery chain in northern Colorado is helping Coloradans make ends meet during the holiday season. Esh's Grocery Market, located in Dacono and Loveland, offers name-brand groceries at significantly discounted rates to customers of all financial backgrounds.  "You can't really find these kinds of stores in Colorado," said Phillip Francis, Store Manager at Esh's in Dacono.  Every American has seen inflation impact their daily expenses, with the impact on the middle and lower class oftentimes being most significant when it comes to buying groceries, gasoline and more essentials.  While many companies...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

What Are These Magical Things Over Boulder?

Contrail shadows, sundogs, and watermelon snow are just a few examples of unique weather phenomena that can occur in Colorado - but have you ever seen rainbow clouds in the sky above?. This kind of magical-looking cloud appeared over Boulder last week, resulting in a beautiful afternoon sky for those...
BOULDER, CO
99.9 The Point

Wine Time Returns to Fort Collins in February 2023

The best beverage time – Wine Time – returns bigger and better than ever in February. And you can get your tickets now. Townsquare Media’s Wine Time heads to CSU’s Canvas Stadium from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. A special VIP champagne hour kicks off the event from 6 to 7 p.m.
FORT COLLINS, CO
99.9 The Point

Website Will Show You the Affects of An Asteroid Hitting Fort Collins

The odds of an asteroid choosing to hit the "Choice City" are very slim, but there is a chance. Why not see what we may have to face if the unlikely were to happen. Some people do have too much time on their hands. That, or they are very into "doomsday" scenarios. Regardless of their intentions, they've created a site that let's you pick the location of a given asteroid coming down, then presents the damage.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Windsor, CO
99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado.

