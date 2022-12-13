Read full article on original website
Longstanding Macy’s Location Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Untold Success Story of DJM.Design with the Larimer SBDC and Sally EbelingDJM.DesignFort Collins, CO
The richest woman in ColoradoLuay RahilColorado State
Frozen Dead Guys Festival moves to Estes ParkBrittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery
A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
Crisp & Green Opening a Second Fort Collins Location
The Crisp & Green franchise, a fast casual eatery featuring healthy, chef-crafted fare, is set to open its fourth Colorado location in Fort Collins later this winter.
Win $500 At Northern Colorado’s Biggest New Year’s Party
Time to say goodbye to 2022 and ring in 2023, and we're throwing the biggest New Year's Eve party in all of Northern Colorado. You've even got a shot to win $500 at midnight. Have plans for New Year's Eve? Join Big Rob as he broadcasts live from 9 pm until midnight at the Bar District on College Ave in Old Town Fort Collins, for our New Year's Eve Bash! Not only will there be a live DJ dialing up the good vibes inside of one of the biggest and best bars in NoCo, but there's also going to be amazing drink specials and a shot to win $500 cash as the clock strikes midnight! Good company, music, drinks, and a shot to win cash, what else could you ask for?
10-cent plastic bag fee goes statewide soon
Those who live in Denver, Boulder or Fort Collins are no strangers to this fee, but other municipalities should prepare to bring their own bags starting on Jan. 1.
Free Carriage Rides to Celebrate the Season in Loveland December 17
The city known for celebrating Valentine's Day to the "hilt," also has a great time celebrating Christmas. As the "Big Guy" prepares for his trip, you can take a little trip, yourself. Christmas in Colorado would not really be complete without a carriage ride, Luckily, after having been postponed, the...
Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?
Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
Fire destroys woman’s hard-fought dog-grooming shop
A dog grooming salon in Lyons is now boarded up after a fire tore through the shop on Thursday.
This Is Colorado's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
What’s the Deal With That Big ‘Red Church Tower’ in Loveland Colorado?
If you've driven on Taft Avenue in Loveland near Benson Sculpture Garden, you've probably taken notice of the "red tower." It definitely stands out, drawing the ire of members of the neighborhoods near it. The City of Loveland recently had a meeting about what's going on with the tower, and...
Did You Know There is a Hidden Speakeasy in Greeley?
Are you looking for an exclusive place to grab a 1920's style cocktail in Greeley? Of course, you are. That's totally why you are here. Let us tell you about one speakeasy that you will love. Greeley's Kress Cinema and Lounge at 817 8th Avenue has the cocktails you want....
Small grocery chain helping Coloradans make ends meet
As groceries skyrocket in pricing during record inflation, one small grocery chain in northern Colorado is helping Coloradans make ends meet during the holiday season. Esh's Grocery Market, located in Dacono and Loveland, offers name-brand groceries at significantly discounted rates to customers of all financial backgrounds. "You can't really find these kinds of stores in Colorado," said Phillip Francis, Store Manager at Esh's in Dacono. Every American has seen inflation impact their daily expenses, with the impact on the middle and lower class oftentimes being most significant when it comes to buying groceries, gasoline and more essentials. While many companies...
Downtown Loveland Hosting Festive ‘Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl’ on December 15
As Christmas 2023 draws closer and closer, more and more holiday happenings are taking place, including in Downtown Loveland. For four hours, the streets of Downtown will be bustling with ugly sweaters and fun. The weather should be perfect for a night in Loveland of donning the ugliest Christmas sweater...
What Are These Magical Things Over Boulder?
Contrail shadows, sundogs, and watermelon snow are just a few examples of unique weather phenomena that can occur in Colorado - but have you ever seen rainbow clouds in the sky above?. This kind of magical-looking cloud appeared over Boulder last week, resulting in a beautiful afternoon sky for those...
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communities
A legal marijuana grow in Colorado.Photo byBrett Levin via Flickr. (Across Colorado) State officials warned the public about potential health risks with recreational marijuana sold in five communities across Colorado.
Trailer built to keep Santa, Mrs. Claus warm stolen in Greeley
The Greeley Police Department is searching for whoever tried to ruin Christmas by stealing a one-of-a-kind trailer built to keep Santa and Mrs. Claus warm.
The Greeley Stampede Will Announce Concert Lineup in February
I don't know about you, but I am ready for summer to be here in Northern Colorado. The kickoff to the summer season is special to me as it means the Greeley Stampede is right around the corner. Greeley Stampede 2023. The Greeley Stampede will be happening at Island Grove...
Wine Time Returns to Fort Collins in February 2023
The best beverage time – Wine Time – returns bigger and better than ever in February. And you can get your tickets now. Townsquare Media’s Wine Time heads to CSU’s Canvas Stadium from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. A special VIP champagne hour kicks off the event from 6 to 7 p.m.
Two Colorado cities make list of top 50 dog-friendly cities
The Dumb Friends League Furry Scurry celebrated 25 years in 2018.Photo by(Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Two Colorado cities rank on U.S. News and World Report's top 50 cities for dog owners. Denver ranks 11th, and Colorado Springs ranks 23rd.
Website Will Show You the Affects of An Asteroid Hitting Fort Collins
The odds of an asteroid choosing to hit the "Choice City" are very slim, but there is a chance. Why not see what we may have to face if the unlikely were to happen. Some people do have too much time on their hands. That, or they are very into "doomsday" scenarios. Regardless of their intentions, they've created a site that let's you pick the location of a given asteroid coming down, then presents the damage.
4 Colorado cities make national arts-vibrancy rankings
After a three-year hiatus, the metro Denver area has once again been ranked among the nation's top communities for supporting arts, but that's not the only Colorado city to make the grade.
