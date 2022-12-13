ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Frosty’s Holiday Shop open for business

By Court Zeppernick
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e6k1r_0jgOvMLF00

Valley Horizon Elementary school hosts third annual event

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - Students are secretly shopping at Frosty's Holiday Shop for their own families. The twist, is what the students feel is an undercover operation, the parents are fully aware of.

Students are able to buy small gifts for family and friends in secrecy in the school library.

"Its a good opportunity to bring classrooms together, to bring students together, to bring kids of different backgrounds together so they can shop", said fellow Valley Horizon Elementary teacher Carime Prevot.

Price ranges are between 25 cents and $10 dollars, with the median spending amount between $5-10 dollars.

The event lasts between December, 12th to December 16th. For more information on how to buy and donate a gift, visit the Frosty's Holiday Shop digital Facebook flyer via the Valley Horizon PTO Facebook page at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/people/Valley-Horizon-PTO/100069414497443/

The post Frosty’s Holiday Shop open for business appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Somerton is Arizona’s small town, with a big heart

SOMERTON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nestled just a few miles southwest of the City of Yuma lies a border town known for being a tight-knit community with a festive spirit. Somerton was built on the heart of Hispanic immigrants, with many working in the agricultural industry. Yuma County, of course, is home to a $4 billion industry, producing leafy greens with a bit of citrus. As Yuma’s tourism agency writes, “if you’re eating a salad during the winter, chances are that it was grown in Yuma.”
SOMERTON, AZ
kyma.com

Cloudy skies and staying cooler than normal for our Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - For the rest of our Thursday we will have cloudy skies with conditions still staying fairly dry. We can expect dry conditions for the next several days with temperatures staying cooler than normal. By tonight and Friday morning temperatures will be a little bit warmer...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Here's every emergency call that Yuma Fire answered this week, 333

The Yuma Fire Department responded to 333 emergency calls for service:. Including: 1 for a large backyard fire, 1 for a stove top fire, 1 for a gas fireplace left on but not ignited, and various alarms. 1 Mutual Aid. Including: 1 for assisting Rural Metro with a medical emergency...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Things expected to warm up back into the 70’s by next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry, tranquil weather conditions with below normal temperatures will continue through the remainder of the week. A brief reprieve from widespread freezing temperature are expected for tonight before another round of widespread freezing temperatures is expected Friday night into Saturday morning. A slight warming trend is in store for early next week, with near normal temperatures by Wednesday.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy