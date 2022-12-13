Frosty’s Holiday Shop open for business

Valley Horizon Elementary school hosts third annual event

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - Students are secretly shopping at Frosty's Holiday Shop for their own families. The twist, is what the students feel is an undercover operation, the parents are fully aware of.

Students are able to buy small gifts for family and friends in secrecy in the school library.

"Its a good opportunity to bring classrooms together, to bring students together, to bring kids of different backgrounds together so they can shop", said fellow Valley Horizon Elementary teacher Carime Prevot.

Price ranges are between 25 cents and $10 dollars, with the median spending amount between $5-10 dollars.

The event lasts between December, 12th to December 16th. For more information on how to buy and donate a gift, visit the Frosty's Holiday Shop digital Facebook flyer via the Valley Horizon PTO Facebook page at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/people/Valley-Horizon-PTO/100069414497443/

