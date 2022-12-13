ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

What the papers say – December 13

By PA Reporter
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xLxhM_0jgOuwmg00

The tragic incident at a frozen lake in Solihull is the focus of many of Tuesday’s front pages.

The Daily Mirror , The Sun , Metro , the Daily Mail and the Daily Express all lead on the deaths of four children in the lake, including of 10-year-old Jack, who was trying to save his friends.

The Daily Telegraph and the i report taxis may be used as ambulances during NHS strikes, while the industrial dispute also occupies The Times , The Independent and The Guardian front pages.

The Daily Star leads on the cold snap that has hit Britain while “frozen Brits are being urged to cut their energy consumption”.

And the Financial Times reports on Microsoft’s £1.5-billion deal for a stake in the London Stock Exchange.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Harry and Meghan news – live: World reacts to bombshell documentary as royals stay silent on Sussex claims

The Duke of Sussex has described how “terrifying” it was to have his brother, the Prince of Wales, shout and scream at him at the Sandringham summit in front of the Queen during the Megxit crisis.The duke’s claim is one of many revelations outlined in the final episodes of the couple’s Netflix docuseries, which also saw the pair condemn the treatment of Meghan at the hands of the media, and speak openly about her mental health struggles during their time as senior royals.The final episodes also included lighter moments, such as when the couple mock the size of Nottingham...
The Independent

Landlords told to ‘get a grip’ as almost a quarter of private rented homes do not meet standards

Landlords have been told to ‘get a grip’ after new figures revealed almost a quarter of privately rented homes in England are failing to reach basic standards of decency.The warning comes from housing secretary Michael Gove, who said it was clear there were “very serious issues” with the quality of homes in England and announced he was considering new legislation to ensure that tenants’ complaints are listened to.The findings of the English Housing Survey came as an inspector’s report found “significant failings” in the way a housing association dealt with damp and mould not only at the home of Awaab...
The Independent

‘We’ve had enough’ – Boris Johnson’s intensive care nurse

The nurse who cared for Boris Johnson when he became seriously ill with Covid-19 has said that nurses have “had enough”.Jenny McGee resigned in 2021, citing the Government’s pay offer and its “lack of respect” for the profession.In a new interview she said nurses feel under “so much pressure… every single shift”.Ms McGee, who cared for Mr Johnson in intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London in 2020, said nurses “can’t give the care that we so desperately want to give”."We are terribly understaffed - there are not enough nurses on our wards". Jenny McGee, the nurse who...
The Independent

Bank warns of the ’12 scams of Christmas’ fraudsters use to ruin festivities

Households are being warned not to let scammers ruin their Christmas.Fraudsters will use the distractions of the festive period to strike, HSBC UK warned.The bank has compiled a list of “12 scams of Christmas” for people to watch out for.David Callington, HSBC UK’s head of fraud, said: “Scammers are devious criminals who use a wide range of techniques and scenarios to steal money from you.“Letting your guard down in the run-up to Christmas could take the shine off your festivities, and can have an immediate and much longer-term impact on your finances.“Scammers will be using the distractions of the Christmas...
The Independent

Papers react with anger as ‘Sussexes declare war’ on royal family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s latest bombshell allegations sparked a furious response from the nation’s papers.Harry made various damaging claims against his brother, the Prince of Wales, in the final volume of his controversial series, including that William screamed and shouted at him at a tense Sandringham summit.The Sun – running with the powerful headline “The Traitor & The Dutiful” – said the latest allegations mounted to a declaration of “all-out war” against the royal family.In an opinion piece inside the paper, Piers Morgan labelled Harry and Meghan “shameless grifters”, while calling their actions “cowardly, treacherous and despicable”.“These two...
The Independent

Duke and Duchess of Sussex complain about ‘small’ Nottingham Cottage residence in Netflix documentary

The final part of the Sussexes’ controversial Netflix documentary has landed on the streaming platform. In episode four, Harry and Meghan reflect on their wedding day at Windsor Castle in 2018.As the episode progresses, they appear to be unhappy with their living arrangements as they entered married life together. The couple moved into Nottingham Cottage, which is located on the grounds of Kensington Palace, after their wedding. Kensington Palace is the official royal residence of the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children.Prince Harry told the camera in episode four: “As far as people were concerned we were...
The Independent

‘We can’t cope anymore’: Desperate and without any other option, these are the NHS nurses driven to strike

Nurses across, England, Northern Ireland and Wales will be on strike today as the NHS faces unprecedented levels of industrial action over pay in the next seven days.Thousands of operations have been postponed and A&Es will run on Christmas day level staffing during the busiest time of the year.For nurses across the country, who say they’re striking over the safety of patients who have to experience short-staffed services every day, the stakes couldn’t be higher.The NHS’ four chief nursing officers warned nurses’ union, the Royal College of Nursing, over patient safety concerns in a letter sent on Monday.However, nurses...
The Independent

Metallic particles small enough to enter human bloodstream found on Tube

The air on London’s Tube network is polluted with metallic particles small enough to enter the human bloodstream, according to a study.University of Cambridge researchers conducted a new type of pollution analysis using magnetism to inspect dust samples from London Underground ticket halls, platforms and train driver cabins.The team found high levels of a type of iron oxide called maghemite.Researchers said this suggests pollution particles are suspended for long periods due to poor ventilation, particularly on platforms.Some of the particles had a diameter of just five nanometres, making them small enough to be inhaled and end up in passengers’ and...
The Independent

Prince Harry reveals what he misses most about 'the institution'

The Duke of Sussex has revealed what he misses most about “the institution” in his new Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.Prince Harry spoke fondly of “weird family gatherings” he would attend as part of the royal family in the second installment of the series.The “institution” refers to the institution of the monarchy, which includes members of the royal family as well as those who work for them.“I miss the UK, I miss my friends, I’ve lost a few friends in this process,” he added.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Harry and Meghan: Duke speaks of ‘institutional gaslighting’ in new Netflix trailerPrince Harry recalls seeing racist chimp joke about baby Archie on social mediaPrince Harry speaks of ‘institutional gaslighting’ in new Netflix trailer
The Independent

Nurses threaten fresh strikes if ministers fail to meet new deadline

Nurses are threatening to stage a fresh wave of strikes in the new year on an even larger scale if ministers fail to respond in the 48 hours following next week’s walkout.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is poised to escalate its industrial action in January to hit a greater number of hospitals if the Government falls foul of its deadline, as leader Pat Cullen called for the dispute to be “wrapped up” by Christmas.The 48-hour countdown will begin after the RCN stages its second day of strikes on Tuesday.The union has also warned it will scale back its support...
The Independent

Kate Middleton and Charlotte wear matching dresses to concert amid Harry and Meghan Netflix release

Kate Middleton and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, wore matching dresses to the annual royal Christmas concert on Thursday, hours after Netflix released the final episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s docuseries, Harry & Meghan.The Princess of Wales, who will be hosting the concert, Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, arrived at Westminster Abbey in a burgundy, long-sleeved dress coat. She paired her outfit with matching gloves, heels, and dangly earrings and had a maroon purse in her hand.She made her way to the church with her seven-year-old daughter, who wore a dark red dress coat that was similar...
The Independent

Unions claim troops not ‘sufficiently trained’ to cover for striking staff

Unions have lashed out at plans for the armed forces to cover for striking public sector workers in the run up to Christmas, claiming the military are not “sufficiently trained” to plug staffing gaps on the front line.The Government is deploying 1,200 troops from the Army, Navy and RAF to fill in for ambulance drivers and border staff during widespread walkouts over the festive period, with more than 1,000 civil servants also drafted in to help.But while ministers have insisted their chief concern is public safety, unions have accused the Government of trying to “mask” the “effectiveness” of strike action,...
The Independent

William shares message on ‘togetherness’ hours after bombshell new Harry and Meghan claims OLD

Prince William quoted an extract from the late Queen’s Christmas message on “togetherness” tonight at a carol concert, just hours after bombshell claims were made by Harry and Meghan in the final part of their Netflix documentary. The royal family put on a united front at Westminster Abbey, with the King, the Queen Consort and the Prince of Wales joining Kate and the wider royal family for her festive concert on Thursday evening.Kate, who was hosting the event, thanked those taking part, including actor Hugh Bonneville who read a letter from Paddington to his Aunt Lucy. Laughing and joking with...
The Independent

‘I hadn’t quite realised how rude I was being’: Miriam Margolyes says she was ‘shocked’ when Queen told her to ‘be quiet’

Miriam Margolyes has opened up about the time the Queen told her to “be quiet”.The actor is famously outspoken – in October she said “f*** you, bastard” live on Radio 4’s Today programme about chancellor Jeremy Hunt – and it turns out her bold antics didn’t go down well with the late Queen Elizabeth II.Speaking in an interview with The Times Magazine, Margolyes said: “The Queen told me to ‘be quiet’. It shocked me because I hadn’t quite realised how rude I was being. I was waffling on when she was talking to somebody else, and I was overriding...
The Independent

Not a way to run a railway: the lunacy of trains in the UK

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. After 28 long years in the wilderness, finally this week he gratefully picked up the travel prize in the British Journalism Awards; better late than never. In his weekly opinion column, Simon explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.Imagine a business that, in the course of three years, has lost one in five of its customers. Revenue has shrunk even further, to just 71 per cent of where it was in 2019. That translates...
The Independent

Pay deal in Wales ‘shows Westminster Government is odd one out in rail dispute’

A pay deal agreed with the train company in Wales shows that the Westminster Government is the “odd one out” in the long-running rail dispute, according to a union leader.Transport for Wales (TfW) has announced it reached agreement with four rail unions worth 4.5% over nine months.The news came as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) continued with a 48-hour strike at Network Rail and 14 rail operators in England which crippled services.Trains started later than usual on Saturday and finished earlier, while some parts of the country had no services.The Westminster Government is the odd one...
The Independent

Biodiversity talks in final days with many issues unresolved

Negotiators at a United Nations biodiversity conference Saturday have still not resolved most of the key issues around protecting the world's nature by 2030 and providing tens of billions of dollars to developing countries to fund those efforts.The United Nations Biodiversity Conference, or COP15, is set to wrap up Monday in Montreal and delegates were racing to agree on language in a framework that calls for protecting 30% of global land and marine areas by 2030, a goal known as “30 by 30." Currently, 17% of terrestrial and 10% of marine areas globally are protected. They also have to settle...
The Independent

SNP to hold ‘Democracy Scotland’ conference on how to secure independence

The SNP said it will hold a Democracy Scotland conference in early spring to decide “the way forward to secure independence”.The party said the conference will be an opportunity to set out a “clear pathway” for the country to express a view on its constitutional future.SNP Business Convener Kirsten Oswald MP said the recent UK Supreme Court ruling that the Scottish Parliament does not have the power to hold another vote has “galvanised the Yes movement”.Following the Supreme Court ruling, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the SNP will fight the next general election as a de facto referendum.🗣 @theSNP Special...
The Independent

The Independent

981K+
Followers
315K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy