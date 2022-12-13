ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian army: Indian, Chinese troops clash at disputed border

By Via AP news wire
 4 days ago

Soldiers from India and China clashed last week along a disputed border in India’s eastern Arunachal Pradesh state, resulting in minor injuries on both sides, the Indian army said Monday.

A statement from the Indian army said troops from both sides “immediately disengaged” after the clash on Friday along the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

There was no immediate comment from the Chinese side.

In June 2020, a clash in the Karakoram mountains in the Galwan Valley in the Ladakh region set off tensions between India and China after soldiers fought with stones, fists and clubs. At least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers died, and the countries stationed tens of thousands of troops backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets along the Line of Actual Control.

The Line of Actual Control separates Chinese and Indian-held territories from Ladakh in the west to India’s eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims in its entirety. India and China fought a war over the border in 1962.

After multiple meetings between military commanders, some Indian and Chinese soldiers have pulled back from a key friction point in Ladakh since the 2020 clash, but tensions between the two Asian giants have persisted.

