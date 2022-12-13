ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Junk King SC’s ‘Hauliday’ Toy Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you have it in your heart and budget this year to donate toys for girls and boys in the community. Local eco-friendly junk removal company, Junk King Columbia has launched a “Haulidays” Toy Drive in Partnership with the local boys and girls club of America.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Christmas on Stage at Spring Valley Baptist Church

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How about a little Broadway for Christmas? This Sunday, you can enjoy a holiday story as New York City orphans discover the true meaning of Christmas. There are two opportunities to enjoy “Christmas on Stage” at Spring Valley Baptist Church on the northeast side of Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Lexington firefighters rescue family after deck collapse

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Fire Service has responded to a home on the 100 block of Able Harmon Lane in Lexington. According to officials, around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, first responders say a family was outside taking pictures when the deck collapsed. Eight people...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Midlands students spread joy to mothers and babies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The students at Covenant Classical Christian School decided to spread holiday cheer this year for mothers and babies in need. The school’s senior class made 45 baskets for the families and delivered the baskets to Daybreak Lifecare Center. “We recognize that each child is fearfully...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia law firm having free bike helmet giveaway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Parents, if you’re giving your child a new bike, scooter, or a pair of rollerblades this Christmas, a Columbia law firm wants to emphasize the importance of your child wearing a properly-fitting helmet. And the law firm is going to help add some holiday cheer...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Swingin’ Holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble, under the direction of Music Director Robert Gardiner, continues the 22/23 Season with Swingin’ Holidays. This special holiday concert features the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble, a 20-piece big band that is comprised of some of the most outstanding jazz musicians, soloists, and bandleaders from across the Carolinas.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia’s plan to demolish blight is months behind schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Eight months and half a million dollars later, some of Columbia’s most run-down buildings are still standing. In April 2022, the Columbia City Council set aside $571,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to expedite the demolition of “vacant, abandoned, & hazardous” properties in the city.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Ways to alleviate stress to enter the New Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The holidays can bring a ton of joy but they can also bring a lot of pain for those experiencing grief. And with the new year right around the corner- you’ll want to begin to focus on your healing and creating sustainable plans to help you to execute your goals as you walk into another year of life.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Gervais Street bridge reopened, traffic to resume as normal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is telling drivers traffic will resume as normal after a rescue situation ended peacefully. Officers with the Pathways unit include a certified crisis intervention team member/officer and a South Carolina Department of Mental Health counselor. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Holiday-themed Third Thursday Art Night in the Vista

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Congaree Vista Guild is hosting a holiday-themed event this Thursday, and it is going to be a nice night filled with art and entertainment. The event will feature open art studios throughout the area along with some pop-up artists on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Richland Co. Council moving forward on absentee landlord ordinance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Council took a step this week to crack down on absentee landlords in unincorporated Richland County. On Tuesday, the council approved a second reading for an ordinance that would create new methods of contacting the landlords if their properties fall into disrepair and code violations.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

