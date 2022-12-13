Read full article on original website
Soda City Live: Junk King SC’s ‘Hauliday’ Toy Drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you have it in your heart and budget this year to donate toys for girls and boys in the community. Local eco-friendly junk removal company, Junk King Columbia has launched a “Haulidays” Toy Drive in Partnership with the local boys and girls club of America.
Soda City Live: Christmas on Stage at Spring Valley Baptist Church
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How about a little Broadway for Christmas? This Sunday, you can enjoy a holiday story as New York City orphans discover the true meaning of Christmas. There are two opportunities to enjoy “Christmas on Stage” at Spring Valley Baptist Church on the northeast side of Columbia.
Midlands mother funds billboards remembering lives lost to gun violence, encouraging safe firearm storage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A mother who lost her son to gun violence has put up billboards across the Midlands, remembering lives cut short and encouraging safe storage of firearms. The woman, who paid for the campaign anonymously using her son’s life insurance money, made the donation in partnership with...
Soda City Live: Forward City Church’s Christmas Carnival and Christmas Eve Production
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Christmas is a great time for family and community, and a local church, Forward City Church wants to invite you and your family to join them for two days of family fun and entertainment while also celebrating the reason for the season. On Friday, Dec. 23,...
Lexington firefighters rescue family after deck collapse
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Fire Service has responded to a home on the 100 block of Able Harmon Lane in Lexington. According to officials, around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, first responders say a family was outside taking pictures when the deck collapsed. Eight people...
Midlands students spread joy to mothers and babies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The students at Covenant Classical Christian School decided to spread holiday cheer this year for mothers and babies in need. The school’s senior class made 45 baskets for the families and delivered the baskets to Daybreak Lifecare Center. “We recognize that each child is fearfully...
Columbia law firm having free bike helmet giveaway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Parents, if you’re giving your child a new bike, scooter, or a pair of rollerblades this Christmas, a Columbia law firm wants to emphasize the importance of your child wearing a properly-fitting helmet. And the law firm is going to help add some holiday cheer...
Man arrested in connection with ‘cold-blooded’ murder that happened outside Columbia nightclub
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with a brutal, execution-style murder in the parking lot of a Columbia nightclub last month. Deputies arrested 36-year-old Mikal Keller on Thursday. He is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during...
Soda City Live: Third Annual Firefighters Feeding Families Holiday Food Drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Firefighters are doing more than fighting fires by fighting hunger. Members of the Columbia-Richland Fire Department will be hosting their annual “Firefighters Feeding Families” Food Drive which is aimed to help families in need. For three years the department has helped hundreds of local...
Soda City Live: Swingin’ Holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble, under the direction of Music Director Robert Gardiner, continues the 22/23 Season with Swingin’ Holidays. This special holiday concert features the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble, a 20-piece big band that is comprised of some of the most outstanding jazz musicians, soloists, and bandleaders from across the Carolinas.
Racist vandalism spray painted in high school restroom
Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Richland County Council approves major investment for the Blythewood area
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If a mystery manufacturer gets its way, 18 hundred new full-time jobs could be coming to Richland County. The project outlined in county documents as project golden eagle was unanimously approved by council members last night. According to those documents the manufacturing company will sit on...
Columbia’s plan to demolish blight is months behind schedule
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Eight months and half a million dollars later, some of Columbia’s most run-down buildings are still standing. In April 2022, the Columbia City Council set aside $571,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to expedite the demolition of “vacant, abandoned, & hazardous” properties in the city.
Soda City Live: Ways to alleviate stress to enter the New Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The holidays can bring a ton of joy but they can also bring a lot of pain for those experiencing grief. And with the new year right around the corner- you’ll want to begin to focus on your healing and creating sustainable plans to help you to execute your goals as you walk into another year of life.
Gervais Street bridge reopened, traffic to resume as normal
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is telling drivers traffic will resume as normal after a rescue situation ended peacefully. Officers with the Pathways unit include a certified crisis intervention team member/officer and a South Carolina Department of Mental Health counselor. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
“Stay alert to stay alive”: Parent, school officials react to obscene and racist graffiti on school bathroom wall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland Two School District leaders are responding after racist and obscene images were drawn on a bathroom wall at Spring Valley High School. The district believes this was painted on Wednesday and the wall has been cleaned since then. A spokesperson for District Two says that...
Soda City Live: Holiday-themed Third Thursday Art Night in the Vista
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Congaree Vista Guild is hosting a holiday-themed event this Thursday, and it is going to be a nice night filled with art and entertainment. The event will feature open art studios throughout the area along with some pop-up artists on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Spring Valley High School releases statement regarding racist vandalism spray painted in restroom
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County District Two high school is investigating a racist statement spray painted in a student restroom. Principal Jeff Temoney released a statement regarding the incident:. Dear Spring Valley High Families,. I’m reaching out to you tonight to share information about an investigation underway at...
Richland Co. Council moving forward on absentee landlord ordinance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Council took a step this week to crack down on absentee landlords in unincorporated Richland County. On Tuesday, the council approved a second reading for an ordinance that would create new methods of contacting the landlords if their properties fall into disrepair and code violations.
Branchville High School students rally to support classmate with medical expenses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students from Branchville High School are coming together to support one of their classmates Sidney Rock Riser, who has been diagnosed with lung disease. Sydney’s friends have held multiple fundraisers to help his family with medical expenses. One of the events was “Hats for Rock,” and...
