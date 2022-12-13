ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Centre Daily

Crabbers, fishermen seek US aid after disaster declaration

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s disaster declaration for certain salmon and crab fisheries in Washington and Alaska opens the door for financial relief as part of an omnibus spending bill being negotiated by U.S. lawmakers. The declaration Friday covers Bristol Bay king crab harvests suspended for two years, and...
Centre Daily

US buying 3M barrels of oil to start replenishing reserves

The Biden administration said Friday it is buying 3 million barrels of oil to begin to replenish U.S. strategic reserves that officials drained earlier this year in a bid to stop gasoline prices from rising amid production cuts by OPEC and a ban on Russian oil imports. President Joe Biden...
Centre Daily

Don’t Be Surprised About Germany’s Shift on Defense | Opinion

Days after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his war in Ukraine and ushered in Europe's biggest security crisis in over 75 years, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivered a rousing speech in front of the Bundestag with a core message: Berlin will immediately reinvest in its own defense capabilities after decades of atrophy.
