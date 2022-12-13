Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
WEKU
J. Robert Oppenheimer's security clearance was wrongly revoked, energy secretary says
J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, lost his security clearance "through a flawed process that violated the Commission's own regulations," according to the Department of Energy.
Centre Daily
Crabbers, fishermen seek US aid after disaster declaration
The U.S. Department of Commerce’s disaster declaration for certain salmon and crab fisheries in Washington and Alaska opens the door for financial relief as part of an omnibus spending bill being negotiated by U.S. lawmakers. The declaration Friday covers Bristol Bay king crab harvests suspended for two years, and...
Centre Daily
US buying 3M barrels of oil to start replenishing reserves
The Biden administration said Friday it is buying 3 million barrels of oil to begin to replenish U.S. strategic reserves that officials drained earlier this year in a bid to stop gasoline prices from rising amid production cuts by OPEC and a ban on Russian oil imports. President Joe Biden...
Centre Daily
Don’t Be Surprised About Germany’s Shift on Defense | Opinion
Days after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his war in Ukraine and ushered in Europe's biggest security crisis in over 75 years, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivered a rousing speech in front of the Bundestag with a core message: Berlin will immediately reinvest in its own defense capabilities after decades of atrophy.
Comments / 0