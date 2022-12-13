Read full article on original website
Human heart found on salt pile in Tennessee, TDOT says
HUMPHREY'S COUNTY, Tenn. — A human heart was found on a salt pile in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). The department of transportation said that the heart was found on a TDOT salt pile in Humphrey’s County, Tennessee. That’s about two-and-a-half hours east of Memphis in between Jackson and Nashville.
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators are working to determine how a human heart wound up in a salt pile owned by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. TDOT workers were working with the salt pile to make brine on Thursday, and as they took out some salt, they found what they initially believed was an oddly shaped rock, WSMV reported.
Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs
Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs. Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad …. Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs. Former ETSU head football coach Don Riley dies. Former ETSU head football coach Don Riley dies. Roundball Roundup: Tribe...
Tenn. textbook panel ill-equipped to manage library book appeals
Tennessee’s textbook commission has wide new powers to determine which books students can and can’t access in public school libraries. But members say the panel doesn’t have enough resources to finish its most pressing new task: providing guidance to school leaders on how to comply with several recently enacted library laws. The all-volunteer commission blew past a statutory Dec. 1 deadline to finalize its guidelines, and decided last week that it can’t...
The state Department of Children's Services has come under fire following a scathing audit that found the department failing in several aspects. One of the most alarming indictments is the alleged lack of investigation into sexual abuse. Gov. Bill Lee spoke about the issue Thursday. Gov. Lee responds to DCS...
Grandmother says she’s seen DCS audit concerns firsthand
This week the Tennessee Comptroller’s office released a disturbing report of an audit on the state’s Department of Children’s Services. A Clarksville grandmother told News 2 she’s seen several of the concerns highlighted in the report firsthand.
FBI: New type of sextortion emerging in Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — In recent years there’s been an increase on sextortion cases among youth. But Federal Bureau of Investigation agents are seeing a new type of financial sextortion coming across social platforms called deepfake images. The FBI Memphis office is seeing emerging financial type of sextortion. Instead...
Is a front license plate required in Tennessee?
With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers from out of town will see some vehicles traveling through Tennessee without a front license plate attached. This may leave some drivers confused about whether that is allowed in the state.
Governor Lee’s office receives execution investigation, declines to disclose details
The governor temporarily halted executions after questions surround the lethal injection preparation process.
Tennessee Will Pay People $5,000 And $15,000 To Relocate
Do you know someone who is thinking of moving to Tennessee? Well, the state is trying to attract new residents. The incentive is a bonus check of $5,000 and $15,000 for Americans who move to the area. The city hopes to gain new talent by helping people with relocation costs.
The Comptroller's audit said, “The safety, permanency, and well-being of Tennessee’s most vulnerable children is in jeopardy,”
TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill
Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year its come up- it failed. That's not stopping Democratic lawmakers who plan to file cannabis access legislation again. TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill. Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year...
Lawmaker and judge react to scathing Tennessee DCS report
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local leaders are reacting after a scathing report on the state of Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services. A state audit says DCS needs to fix issues that have plagued the department for years. The audit cites 5 main failings within the system. General Sessions Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey said that […]
Tennessee mother urgently pleading to bring daughter home from hospital
A Tennessee mother is desperate to bring her 10-month-old daughter home for Christmas.
Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit
Polk County Schools Director James Jones was “left in the dark completely” this week when the school district in southeast Tennessee lost $36,000 in federal funds without an explanation from the state. It appears to be part of a roughly 5% reduction statewide in money that goes toward low-income students, though some districts are reporting […] The post Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Department of Children Services questioned by Government Operations Subcommittee
A scathing report was released Tuesday concerning the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. The report shows a substandard performance by the department. The report by the Tennessee comptroller of the treasury said DCS is struggling to provide support services for Tennessee’s most vulnerable youth. This is the second time in two years that the department has been audited.
U.S. could be headed for mild recession; yet Tennessee may not
Lillian and Rodney Whittington are looking forward to the future in a new house built for them in Knoxville by Habitat for Humanity. ‘I come from nothing’: UT football player gives back to community. Updated: 2 hours ago. Vols offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins helped Childhelp give Christmas presents to...
Is Tennessee headed toward a recession?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. could be headed toward a mild recession, but it’s unlikely in Tennessee, according to an economic report by the University of Tennessee that came out on Thursday. The annual report released by the Boyd Center for the governor showed the U.S. economy will...
‘What are our options?’: Residents travel out of state for abortions as new poll shows TN voters want exceptions to the law
A new study by Vanderbilt University showed 75 percent of Tennessee voters think abortion should be legal in cases of rape and incest.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee responds to DCS crisis
On Wednesday, lawmakers said they would set a year-long timeline for the department. Lee said new plans for funding will help find solutions.
