Tennessee State

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Human heart found on salt pile in Tennessee, TDOT says

HUMPHREY'S COUNTY, Tenn. — A human heart was found on a salt pile in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). The department of transportation said that the heart was found on a TDOT salt pile in Humphrey’s County, Tennessee. That’s about two-and-a-half hours east of Memphis in between Jackson and Nashville.
TENNESSEE STATE
wjhl.com

Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs

Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs. Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad …. Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs. Former ETSU head football coach Don Riley dies. Former ETSU head football coach Don Riley dies. Roundball Roundup: Tribe...
TENNESSEE STATE
Chalkbeat

Tenn. textbook panel ill-equipped to manage library book appeals

Tennessee’s textbook commission has wide new powers to determine which books students can and can’t access in public school libraries. But members say the panel doesn’t have enough resources to finish its most pressing new task: providing guidance to school leaders on how to comply with several recently enacted library laws. The all-volunteer commission blew past a statutory Dec. 1 deadline to finalize its guidelines, and decided last week that it can’t...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Gov. Lee responds to DCS audit

The state Department of Children's Services has come under fire following a scathing audit that found the department failing in several aspects. One of the most alarming indictments is the alleged lack of investigation into sexual abuse. Gov. Bill Lee spoke about the issue Thursday. Gov. Lee responds to DCS...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

FBI: New type of sextortion emerging in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — In recent years there’s been an increase on sextortion cases among youth. But Federal Bureau of Investigation agents are seeing a new type of financial sextortion coming across social platforms called deepfake images. The FBI Memphis office is seeing emerging financial type of sextortion. Instead...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill

Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year its come up- it failed. That's not stopping Democratic lawmakers who plan to file cannabis access legislation again. TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill. Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Lawmaker and judge react to scathing Tennessee DCS report

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local leaders are reacting after a scathing report on the state of Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services. A state audit says DCS needs to fix issues that have plagued the department for years. The audit cites 5 main failings within the system. General Sessions Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey said that […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit

Polk County Schools Director James Jones was “left in the dark completely” this week when the school district in southeast Tennessee lost $36,000 in federal funds without an explanation from the state. It appears to be part of a roughly 5% reduction statewide in money that goes toward low-income students, though some districts are reporting […] The post Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
POLK COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Department of Children Services questioned by Government Operations Subcommittee

A scathing report was released Tuesday concerning the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. The report shows a substandard performance by the department. The report by the Tennessee comptroller of the treasury said DCS is struggling to provide support services for Tennessee’s most vulnerable youth. This is the second time in two years that the department has been audited.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

U.S. could be headed for mild recession; yet Tennessee may not

Lillian and Rodney Whittington are looking forward to the future in a new house built for them in Knoxville by Habitat for Humanity. ‘I come from nothing’: UT football player gives back to community. Updated: 2 hours ago. Vols offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins helped Childhelp give Christmas presents to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Is Tennessee headed toward a recession?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. could be headed toward a mild recession, but it’s unlikely in Tennessee, according to an economic report by the University of Tennessee that came out on Thursday. The annual report released by the Boyd Center for the governor showed the U.S. economy will...
TENNESSEE STATE
