(Audubon) Friday night on KSOM it’ll be Audubon hosting Underwood in a girl/boy doubleheader. The live video broadcast will be available HERE. The Wheeler girls are 0-5 on the year. “We are battling. We have stretches of the game where we look like we haven’t played for a while or are inexperienced, but then there are stretches of looking better.” Coach Darran Miller says, “We are progressing in the right direction. It’s just a long process and we are plugging away.”

AUDUBON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO