ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

Solana Beach woman charged with murdering stepdad takes stand

SAN DIEGO — A Solana Beach woman charged with murdering her stepfather took the witness stand Thursday, testifying in her own defense. Prosecutors allege Jade Janks, 39, killed her stepfather by giving him pills and suffocating him, after finding naked photos of herself on his computer. On the stand,...
SOLANA BEACH, CA
CBS 8

Teen girl hit by airsoft gun in 4S Ranch

SAN DIEGO — A dangerous fad that seemed to have fallen off in recent months may be re-surfacing: drive-by shootings with air-soft or toy guns. Brielle Jurgens had just left a nail studio in a shopping center in 4S Ranch Thursday afternoon. She walked to her e-bike nearby, when she was struck by something in the backside.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

DA Files Charges against Middle Schooler

SAN DIEGO - San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan is filing felony charges against a middle schooler over a post he made on Snapchat. The charges stem from an incident in November of last year where a 7th grader at Carmel Valley Middle School was told to go to the Principal's office. He waited for quite some time and was never told what he was in trouble for. The teenager then ran out of the office, posting on Snapchat 'Just dipped outta school ran out that bitch in the office dead tom' followed by a vampire emoji.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Wrongful Death Suit Filed in connection with Downtown Bus Choking Death

SAN DIEGO - The parents of a man who was choked to death on a bus in Downtown San Diego have filed a wrongful death lawsuit. The lawsuit filed by the parents of Anthony McGaff, 28, claims the MTS driver failed to protect their son and should have stopped the bus during the incident, according to a report by CBS 8. The lawsuit comes after the parents filed a tort claim with MTS, which the transit agency denied.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Suspects Sought After Teen Girl Found Possibly Shot in The Head at El Cajon Motel

A 16-year-old girl was found in an East County motel room Monday morning with a possible gunshot wound to her head, according to the El Cajon Police Department. Police officers were called to the El Cajon Inn & Suites Motel by the girl’s family. Her relatives told authorities they believed the teen was dead inside one of the rooms.
EL CAJON, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy