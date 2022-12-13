Read full article on original website
Man accused of cutting teenage girl's throat at Chula Vista bus stop faces judge
According to the Chula Vista Police Department, officers received a call from the teen saying her “throat had been cut by a stranger who fled on foot in the 500 block of Broadway.”
Court settlement reached after woman dies following plastic surgery operation
A young mother's family is speaking out after reaching a settlement agreement with the Bonita plastic surgeon who's accused in her death.
DA's office clears officers in 10 San Diego County police shootings
18 local law enforcement officers have been cleared of criminal liability in 10 different police shootings, seven of which resulted in fatalities.
Family says staff at San Diego psychiatric hospital failed to stop suicide of loved one
SAN DIEGO — On July 4, 2022, a San Diego grandmother and her two daughters got the call they feared would come. Their nephew, 22-year-old Tyler Thatcher-Cox was dead. Thatcher-Cox, they learned, hung himself with a noose he made from a bed sheet while he was on suicide watch at Aurora Behavioral Health.
Man arrested in Singapore, charged with San Diego child molestation
A man accused of molesting a 5-year-old girl at a church on the University of San Diego campus, then fleeing the country, pleaded not guilty Thursday to three felony child molestation counts.
Solana Beach woman charged with murdering stepdad takes stand
SAN DIEGO — A Solana Beach woman charged with murdering her stepfather took the witness stand Thursday, testifying in her own defense. Prosecutors allege Jade Janks, 39, killed her stepfather by giving him pills and suffocating him, after finding naked photos of herself on his computer. On the stand,...
Probationer, 21, Pleads Not Guilty to Attempted Murder in Alleged Shooting of SDPD Officer
A man who allegedly shot and wounded a San Diego police officer following a car chase in a stolen vehicle pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that include attempted murder of a police officer. Andrew Garcia, 21, was taken into custody on Monday morning after a nine-hour standoff at a...
Teen girl hit by airsoft gun in 4S Ranch
SAN DIEGO — A dangerous fad that seemed to have fallen off in recent months may be re-surfacing: drive-by shootings with air-soft or toy guns. Brielle Jurgens had just left a nail studio in a shopping center in 4S Ranch Thursday afternoon. She walked to her e-bike nearby, when she was struck by something in the backside.
Man accused of stealing mini Goldendoodle, ‘Chancho’ in court
SAN DIEGO — The man accused of stealing ‘Chancho,’ a mini Goldendoodle, from a Utah family in August, was in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing to determine if the case would go to trial. Defendant Johnny Smith sat in court next to his attorney while the...
DA Files Charges against Middle Schooler
SAN DIEGO - San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan is filing felony charges against a middle schooler over a post he made on Snapchat. The charges stem from an incident in November of last year where a 7th grader at Carmel Valley Middle School was told to go to the Principal's office. He waited for quite some time and was never told what he was in trouble for. The teenager then ran out of the office, posting on Snapchat 'Just dipped outta school ran out that bitch in the office dead tom' followed by a vampire emoji.
Wrongful Death Suit Filed in connection with Downtown Bus Choking Death
SAN DIEGO - The parents of a man who was choked to death on a bus in Downtown San Diego have filed a wrongful death lawsuit. The lawsuit filed by the parents of Anthony McGaff, 28, claims the MTS driver failed to protect their son and should have stopped the bus during the incident, according to a report by CBS 8. The lawsuit comes after the parents filed a tort claim with MTS, which the transit agency denied.
Man accused of shooting and injuring San Diego police officer charged, denied bail
SAN DIEGO — The man accused of shooting a San Diego police officer in Mountain View appeared in court for the first time Wednesday. Andrew Garcia appeared before a judge in a video call to hear the charges against him. He faces multiple charges after shooting the officer during a chase and then barricading himself inside an apartment for hours.
Meth, stolen gun found in East County home during arrests: Sheriff’s
Deputies discovered illegal drugs, a stolen gun and stolen credit cards inside an El Cajon home while arresting two suspects in connection with a burglary, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
Oceanside Police officer recalls being hit by suspected DUI driver
Officer Jason Dantzler has been with the Oceanside Police Department for seven and a half years, but what happened to him earlier this week is something he won't forget for the rest of his career.
San Diego man charged in connection with death of man on MTS bus to appear in court
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man, who some are calling a Good Samaritan for stepping in to help a woman on an MTS bus last April, is expected to appear in court Thursday morning. Edward Hilbert is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter after restraining another passenger who got into a fight and later died.
Police Investigating Attempted Homicide of Teen Girl, 16, at an El Cajon Motel
Authorities are investigating the shooting of a 16- year-old girl at an El Cajon motel Thursday. Just after 10 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to the El Cajon Inn and Suites at 1368 E. Main St. at the request of the teen’s family, who thought their daughter was dead, according to the El Cajon Police Department.
Man accused of molesting 5-year-old girl extradited from Singapore to San Diego to face charges
SAN DIEGO — A 72-year-old man accused of molesting a 5-year-old girl back in 2017 was arraigned in downtown San Diego Thursday afternoon. According to the San Diego District Attorney's Office, Chester Yang has been a fugitive for the past five years. The DA's office said he fled to Taiwan and authorities in Taiwan refused to extradite him back to San Diego.
Suspects Sought After Teen Girl Found Possibly Shot in The Head at El Cajon Motel
A 16-year-old girl was found in an East County motel room Monday morning with a possible gunshot wound to her head, according to the El Cajon Police Department. Police officers were called to the El Cajon Inn & Suites Motel by the girl’s family. Her relatives told authorities they believed the teen was dead inside one of the rooms.
Man Sentenced to 30 Years to Life for Friend’s Stabbing Death in El Cajon
A man convicted of killing another man in El Cajon by stabbing and cutting him more than 100 times has been sentenced to 30 years to life in state prison. Gustavo Rojas Salgado, 27, was convicted by an El Cajon jury of first- degree murder and a knife-use allegation in the death of 33-year-old Victor Saul Garcia Jr.
