SAN DIEGO - San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan is filing felony charges against a middle schooler over a post he made on Snapchat. The charges stem from an incident in November of last year where a 7th grader at Carmel Valley Middle School was told to go to the Principal's office. He waited for quite some time and was never told what he was in trouble for. The teenager then ran out of the office, posting on Snapchat 'Just dipped outta school ran out that bitch in the office dead tom' followed by a vampire emoji.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO