Garden City, KS

Kansas Reflector

Federal lawsuit says Dodge City’s election system keeps Latino candidates out of office

TOPEKA — A coalition of voting rights groups says Dodge City’s election system is designed to prevent the community’s Latino population from holding office on the city commission. In a complaint filed late Thursday in federal court, the coalition argues the “at-large” election system is unconstitutional and a violation of the Voting Rights Act of […] The post Federal lawsuit says Dodge City’s election system keeps Latino candidates out of office appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
DODGE CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Ideatek to receive just under $8 million in state funds

BUHLER – A nearly 400-mile span of U.S. Highway 83 between Liberal and Scott City — dotted with dozens of feed yards and farms and hundreds of unserved homes— will soon have fiber internet thanks to a $7.9 million Kansas Capital Project Funds broadband grant. On Thursday,...
LIBERAL, KS
Hays Post

Bundle up: Cold snap bringing bitter weather to NW Kansas

Northwest Kansas is in for a cold spell heading to the weekend. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is calling for high temperatures Thursday through Sunday ranging from the low-30s to the mid-40s, with blustery conditions continuing Thursday and Friday. Wind chill values are expected to drop into the...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
