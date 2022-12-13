Read full article on original website
Kansas principal warns of deadly TikTok challenge
One Kansas principal is warning parents of a deadly TikTok challenge.
Federal lawsuit says Dodge City’s election system keeps Latino candidates out of office
TOPEKA — A coalition of voting rights groups says Dodge City’s election system is designed to prevent the community’s Latino population from holding office on the city commission. In a complaint filed late Thursday in federal court, the coalition argues the “at-large” election system is unconstitutional and a violation of the Voting Rights Act of […] The post Federal lawsuit says Dodge City’s election system keeps Latino candidates out of office appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Ideatek to receive just under $8 million in state funds
BUHLER – A nearly 400-mile span of U.S. Highway 83 between Liberal and Scott City — dotted with dozens of feed yards and farms and hundreds of unserved homes— will soon have fiber internet thanks to a $7.9 million Kansas Capital Project Funds broadband grant. On Thursday,...
Bundle up: Cold snap bringing bitter weather to NW Kansas
Northwest Kansas is in for a cold spell heading to the weekend. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is calling for high temperatures Thursday through Sunday ranging from the low-30s to the mid-40s, with blustery conditions continuing Thursday and Friday. Wind chill values are expected to drop into the...
Bird flu reported in Finney County
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP), is working with the Garden City Police Department after multiple cases of bird flu were reported in Finney County.
