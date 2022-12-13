TOPEKA — A coalition of voting rights groups says Dodge City’s election system is designed to prevent the community’s Latino population from holding office on the city commission. In a complaint filed late Thursday in federal court, the coalition argues the “at-large” election system is unconstitutional and a violation of the Voting Rights Act of […] The post Federal lawsuit says Dodge City’s election system keeps Latino candidates out of office appeared first on Kansas Reflector.

