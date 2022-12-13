Fire suppression project in Los Padres National Forest OK'd by federal courts after years of litigation

Read full article on original website
iheart.com
EXPOSED: Federal agency is ROBBING AMERICANS of private land
In this clip, Glenn details a story from Oregon in which homeowners cannot reach their private cabins because the road needed to access them has been taken over by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Ben Burr, Executive Director of BlueRibbon Coalition, tells Glenn this story exemplifies a different kind of federal land grab: ‘They enact so many regulations that make it so difficult for you to access and enjoy your property that eventually you just can't afford to own it anymore. So you sell it, and then they turn it into a conservation area or something.’ It’s a unique type of tyranny that MUST be stopped. Burr explains why this issue needs national attention AND pressure…
Trial begins for woman decapitated at Arches National Park, family seeks $140M
A widow and his wife’s family are seeking $140 million in damages from the U.S. government more than two years after a woman was killed in a Utah national park. Ludovic Michaud and his new wife, Esther Nakajjigo, were driving around Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when a metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated Nakajjigo. Attorneys for Michaud and Nakajjigo’s family gave their opening arguments when the civil trial began Monday. They argue that the U.S. Park Service was negligent and did not maintain the gates at the entrances and exits to...
FOX Reno
Nevada City resident found guilty of driving motor vehicle in Tahoe National Forest
NEVADA CITY, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Nevada City resident was found guilty of driving a motorized vehicle in Tahoe National Forest earlier this year. After an investigation by Tahoe National Forest law enforcement officers, U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah Barnes found a Nevada City resident guilty of driving a motorized vehicle off designated routes determined by the federal government. Officials say the driver was operating a vehicle in a protected riparian area along Greenhorn Creek that serves as vital habitat for the Foothill yellow-legged frog, a federal species of concern and California endangered species.
Groups ask federal government to protect coyotes based on similarity to Mexican gray wolves
*Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include comment from NM Game and Fish. NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A group of environmental protection organizations is asking the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to list coyotes as “endangered.” Their claimed reasoning: People keep killing Mexican gray wolves after mistaking them for coyotes. Mexican gray wolves are currently […]
KVAL
Merkley announces over $500,000 for west coast monarch butterfly & pollinator conservation
Oregon U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley announced Monday, December 5, $557,600 in federal funding from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation's Monarch and Pollinator Fund. That money will go to improve western monarch butterfly and pollinator habitats in Oregon and California. Back in June of 2022, Merkley hosted a summit to...
P-22, Los Angeles' famous mountain lion, has been euthanized after 'severe injuries' from possible 'vehicle strike'
P-22, a mountain lion who has spent years in Los Angeles' Griffith Park, has been euthanized after likely suffering injuries in a "vehicle strike," officials say.
Spirit Mountain, Nevada, May Be the Next National Monument
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. At the White House Tribal Nations Summit in Washington, D.C., President Biden vowed to protect Spirit Mountain, the sacred Nevada site known as Avi Kwa Ame by the indigenous Mojave people, and thousands of acres around it. While Biden has not yet designated the vast acreage a national monument, the President said at the November 30 summit, “I’m committed to protecting this sacred place that is central to the creation story of so many Tribes that are here today.”
Feds resume study of restoring grizzlies to North Cascades
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Environmental groups on Thursday hailed a decision by the Biden administration to resume studying whether grizzly bears should be restored to the remote North Cascades mountains in Washington state. The National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said they would jointly prepare...
Ranchers, enviros on edge as BLM rewrites grazing rule
Stakes are high as regulations on 150 million acres of BLM lands come up for review. Public will enter the fray likely in January The post Ranchers, enviros on edge as BLM rewrites grazing rule appeared first on Columbia Insight. Ranchers, enviros on edge as BLM rewrites grazing rule was first posted on December 8, 2022 at 9:34 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
