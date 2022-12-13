Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff have been hard at work since he was announced as the next head coach. This has certainly been on full display over the last few days as Wisconsin landed big commitments from two former Cincinnati commits. Today, it was reported that the Wisconsin Badgers are now hosting another major transfer portal quarterback. This time it is Brennan Armstrong, a transfer from the University of Virginia.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO