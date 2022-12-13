Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Badger Herald
Results from 2021 Campus Climate Survey released, evaluated
Results from the University of Wisconsin’s 2021 Campus Climate Survey show a decrease in sense of belonging for marginalized students on campus. Results from the 2021 survey indicated similarities with results from the 2016 Campus Climate Survey. According to the most recent results, students from underrepresented populations are less likely to feel they belong or are welcomed on the UW campus.
Badger Herald
UW business students present findings on sustainable development
The Wisconsin School of Business held its student poster session on the sustainable development strategy for the City of Madison at the Madison Municipal Building Wednesday afternoon. Students from Professor Yongheng Deng’s Real Estate 420 and Real Estate 720 classes presented their semester findings, according to the University Alliance website....
nbc15.com
Master plans begin for sustainability campus built on portion of Dane Co. golf course
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday some initial planning details of the proposed Sustainability Campus. In preparation for the less than 10 years of landfill space left at the Rodefeld Landfill, the Dane County Department of Waste and Renewables has started initial plans for a new waste campus to “redesign how the community’s waste is managed.”
wortfm.org
Dane County Takes in $2 Million in Birth Tax After Calling to End the Practice
In 2020, County Executive Joe Parisi announced that Dane County would end a practice in which the county bills the fathers of some children for half the costs of giving birth. That’s the so-called “birth tax,” which seeks to recoup half the cost of childbirth from fathers, in cases when the mothers are unmarried and on Medicaid coverage.
Apartment Therapy
One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Early Abandoned Designs May Eventually Get Built in Wisconsin
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
Wisconsin football: Recruiting and transfer portal updates (12/16)
An overview of all of the recruiting and transfer portal news for the Wisconsin Badgers over the past seven days.
big10central.com
Open Jim: Does Wisconsin basketball's Greg Gard get enough respect?
Let’s start with a Haiku, as per the new tradition here in the Open Jim mailbag. This one was inspired by the two University of Wisconsin volleyball matches I covered last week at the UW Field House. Ears are still ringing. Field House? More like a mad house. Fans...
saturdaytradition.com
Roderick Pierce, former Wisconsin DL commit for 2023, reveals new B1G pledge
Roderick Pierce has once again committed to a B1G school. Back in May, Pierce committed to the Wisconsin Badgers. However, Pierce would later de-commit from the Badgers in November. After taking visits to Illinois and Michigan, Pierce took to Twitter Wednesday night to announce that he will be committing to...
One Wisconsin City Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
College football transfer 4-star QB lands at Wisconsin
First-year Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell worked fast to improve his quarterback room through the college football transfer portal, adding former Oklahoma prospect Nick Evers to his roster on Saturday. Evers confirmed his decision on Twitter. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, Evers was a ...
Yardbarker
Yet Another Major Transfer Portal QB Is Visiting The Wisconsin Badgers Today
Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff have been hard at work since he was announced as the next head coach. This has certainly been on full display over the last few days as Wisconsin landed big commitments from two former Cincinnati commits. Today, it was reported that the Wisconsin Badgers are now hosting another major transfer portal quarterback. This time it is Brennan Armstrong, a transfer from the University of Virginia.
nbc15.com
MPD: Former Badgers athlete loses Hall of Fame ring
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Athletic Hall of Fame member Reggie Torian reportedly lost his induction ring, the Madison Police Department reported on Twitter Wednesday. The agency is now asking for the public’s help to track down the missing ring. MPD explained that Torian last had the ring near...
CBS 58
Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
Badger Herald
American Red Cross calls off strike ahead of Holiday Blood Drive
Thousands of American Red Cross workers agreed on a contract Tuesday and called off a strike on the region’s biggest blood drive day, according to the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees email press release. The Red Cross’ 37th annual Holiday Blood Drive will take place at the Alliant Energy Center Dec. 23.
discoverwisconsin.com
The Wisconsin Bourbon Trail
Did you know that Wisconsin is quickly becoming known for Wisconsin-born bourbon? The rumors are true! Communities across the state are promoting locally hand-crafted spirits that are mostly made from fresh, Wisconsin grains produced at farms in the surrounding areas. Buckle up and get ready to hit the Wisconsin Bourbon Trail for an unforgettable tour highlighting local distilleries and their own unique spirits and stories!
denver7.com
ABC apologizes after Wisconsin marching band joke on 'The Conners'
WAUKESHA, Wis. — MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (TMJ4) — An episode of ABC's "The Conners" received backlash after a joke referenced hitting a marching band with a car. In the episode, a character was asked if they heard a "bump bump" while driving from Wisconsin. The character responded, "I could run over a marching band and not feel a thing in that RV."
Badger Herald
Green Cab closure highlights changes in economic landscape
Local taxi cab company Green Cab quietly shut down Nov. 24. After more than 10 years in business, the transportation company was no longer bringing in enough business to remain profitable. Green Cab opened in 2010 as Madison’s first taxi company with a full fleet of hybrid vehicles. In 2019,...
Badger Herald
Affordable housing complex not worth risk to natural wetlands
A recent proposal by the City of Madison seeks to construct an affordable housing complex on the North Side of Madison, but there’s a catch — the destruction of natural wetlands. The city determined that the site of the old Oscar Meyer plant would be ideal for a...
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell recognizes he's inheriting an 'incredible culture' at Wisconsin
Luke Fickell is feeling positive about his outlook as the new head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers. On Thursday, Fickell opened up to CBS show host Jim Rome on how he was not just getting a talented team, but an incredible culture. Fickell said to Rome:. “From being here for...
Madison updates ordinance on salt use, including fines for using too much
The City of Madison is rolling out new limits on how much salt residents can use to clear ice and snow from their sidewalks -- including possible fines for using too much.
