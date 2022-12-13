Saturday is a big sports day and that includes the best college basketball slate of the season, capped off with a Top 10 duel between Arizona and Tennessee at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. This matchup features strength vs. strength. Based on KenPom ratings, Arizona ranks first in offensive efficiency, while Tennessee ranks first in defensive efficiency. However, it’s Tennessee’s offense vs. Arizona’s defense where we find an edge. Arizona vs. Tennessee (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2) prediction: Arizona money line (-142, FanDuel) Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes Tennessee struggles to shoot the basketball, ranking 279th in effective field goal percentage...

TEMPE, AZ ・ 26 MINUTES AGO