Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
Clippers beat Wizards 102-93; Washington drops 9th in a row
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 31 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Washington 102-93 on Saturday, extending the Wizards’ skid to a season-worst nine games. Luke Kennard added a season-high 20 points off the bench, tying his season high with four 3-pointers. Kristaps Porzingis led the Wizards with 19 points. Kyle Kuzma added 17 points and Deni Avdija had 10 rebounds. The Wizards, who were without Bradley Beal, have lost 12 of 13. Leonard carried the offensive load on a day when Paul George, Ivica Zubac, Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell were sidelined. That left the Clippers without nearly 61 combined points on average.
SFGate
CINCINNATI 78, LA SALLE 60
Percentages: FG .403, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Nickelberry 3-10, Gill 1-1, H.Drame 0-1, Jocius 0-1, Brantley 0-2, Marrero 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 23 (Gill 7, Brantley 4, Nickelberry 4, H.Drame 3, F.Drame 2, Sanchez-Ramos 2, Marrero). Steals: 7 (Jocius 2, F.Drame, Gill, H.Drame, Nickelberry,...
SFGate
GEORGIA TECH 96, ALABAMA STATE 60
Percentages: FG .348, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (McCoy 2-4, Knox 1-3, Range 1-6, E.Coleman 0-3, Madlock 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Knox, Posey). Turnovers: 7 (Range 3, E.Coleman 2, Knox, Madlock). Steals: 3 (Madlock 2, Anderson). Technical Fouls: Anderson, 4:17 second. FG FT...
SFGate
NO. 8 KANSAS 84, NO. 14 INDIANA 62
Percentages: FG .377, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Hood-Schifino 2-5, Kopp 2-6, Thompson 1-1, Bates 1-5, Gunn 0-1, Johnson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 9 (Jackson-Davis 9). Turnovers: 23 (Hood-Schifino 5, Galloway 4, Bates 3, Jackson-Davis 3, Johnson 2, Reneau 2, Thompson 2, Geronimo, Kopp).
SFGate
NORTHWESTERN 83, DEPAUL 45
Percentages: FG .308, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Gebrewhit 2-3, Gibson 2-6, Cruz 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Nelson 0-1, Penn 0-1, Bynum 0-2, Raimey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Penn 3). Turnovers: 22 (Nelson 6, Johnson 5, Penn 5, Gibson 3, Bynum, Gebrewhit, Raimey). Steals:...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
SFGate
LONGWOOD 75, THE CITADEL 70
Percentages: FG .429, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Granlund 2-3, Lliteras 2-4, Wilkins 2-10, Darden 1-1, Wade 1-4, Christmas 0-1, Napper 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Watson 2, Wilkins). Turnovers: 11 (Darden 3, Lliteras 2, Wade 2, Wilkins 2, Granlund, Watson). Steals: 6 (Wilkins...
SFGate
MISSOURI 68, UCF 66
Percentages: FG .500, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 13-25, .520 (Honor 5-8, Hodge 3-5, Gholston 2-3, Ko.Brown 2-3, Carter 1-1, Gomillion 0-1, East 0-2, Mosley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (DeGray 2, Carter). Turnovers: 15 (Carter 4, Ko.Brown 4, Gholston 2, Honor 2, Mosley 2, DeGray).
SFGate
PROVIDENCE 71, SETON HALL 67
Percentages: FG .434, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Hopkins 2-2, Locke 2-4, Carter 1-3, Breed 0-1, Bynum 0-1, Floyd 0-1, Moore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Croswell 3, Carter 2, Castro 2). Turnovers: 14 (Bynum 5, Croswell 3, Castro 2, Hopkins 2, Breed, Pierre).
SFGate
NORTHERN IOWA 83, TOWSON 66
Percentages: FG .542, FT .735. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Born 3-7, Anderson 1-2, Campbell 1-3, Wolf 1-3, Betz 0-1, Daniel 0-1, Duax 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Daniel). Turnovers: 13 (Betz 3, Born 3, Henry 3, Duax 2, Campbell, Peksari). Steals: 8 (Born 3, Anderson,...
SFGate
NO. 25 MIAMI (FL) 91, ST. FRANCIS (PA) 76
Percentages: FG .426, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (McCabe 3-7, Moore 2-6, Land 1-1, Hargis 1-2, Gregory 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 8 (Cohen 2, Giles 2, Moore 2, Gregory, Land). Steals: 3 (Cohen, Giles, Gregory). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb. MIAMI Min M-A M-A...
SFGate
No. 19 Michigan 77, Appalachian St. 49
APPALACHIAN ST. (3-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 32.727, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Gilbert 1-3, Alston 1-3, Bigott 1-3, Porter 1-1, Carver 0-3, Black 0-1, Harris 0-2, Bertolina 0-3) Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 27 (Sanders 6, Gilbert 4, Carver 4, Harris 4, Alston 3,...
SFGate
EAST CAROLINA 64, SOUTH CAROLINA 56
Percentages: FG .500, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Felton 3-6, Small 2-5, B.Johnson 2-6, Walker 1-1, Bayela 1-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ausar). Turnovers: 11 (Small 4, Debaut 3, B.Johnson 2, Ausar, Felton). Steals: 9 (Ausar 4, Felton 3, Bayela 2). Technical Fouls: None.
SFGate
LIBERTY 82, BRYANT 62
Percentages: FG .492, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (McGhee 5-11, Peebles 3-4, Porter 1-2, Venzant 1-2, Warfield 0-1, Rode 0-7). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Preston). Turnovers: 7 (Rode 2, Cleveland, Porter, Preston, Robinson, Warfield). Steals: 5 (Rode 2, McGhee, Preston, Warfield). Technical Fouls: None.
SFGate
EASTERN ILLINOIS 70, IUPUI 59
Percentages: FG .469, FT .618. 3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (Rose 2-3, Haffner 1-3, Malone 0-1, Luers 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hamlin). Turnovers: 15 (Hamlin 4, Rose 3, Donaldson 2, Carlesimo, Ellington, Haffner, Luers, Malone, Thomas). Steals: 12 (Rose 4, Malone 3, Donaldson 2, Ellington,...
SFGate
RUTGERS 81, WAKE FOREST 57
Percentages: FG .400, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Monsanto 6-12, Appleby 2-2, Williamson 1-1, Hildreth 1-3, Carr 1-5, Keller 0-1, Klintman 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Marsh). Turnovers: 19 (Appleby 4, Hildreth 3, Monsanto 3, Williamson 3, Ituka 2, Bradford, Carr, Klintman, Marsh). Steals:...
SFGate
Louisville 24, Cincinnati 7
LOU_Jordan 49 run (J.Turner kick), :21. CIN_Fischer 20 pass from Prater (Lowery kick), 10:58. LOU_Ford 8 pass from Domann (J.Turner kick), 5:52. LOU_Jordan 41 run (J.Turner kick), :42. Third Quarter. LOU_FG J.Turner 48, 3:49. ___. CIN LOU. First downs 11 24. Total Net Yards 138 419. Rushes-yards 38-55 49-287 Passing...
No. 10 Arkansas beats Bradley, extends win streak to 6 games
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Freshman Jordan Walsh scored a career-high 18 points to lead 10th-ranked Arkansas to a 76-57 win over Bradley on Saturday, extending the Razorbacks’ winning streak to six games. Junior guard and SEC-leading scorer Ricky Council IV had 16 points, and freshman guard Anthony Black 15 for the Razorbacks (10-1). Arkansas scored 37 points off 26 turnovers by the Braves in the first meeting between the teams. Bradley (7-4) was led by Rienk Mast’s 17 points.
SFGate
Ottawa 6, Detroit 3
First Period_1, Detroit, Veleno 4 (Kubalik, Soderblom), 2:32. 2, Ottawa, Batherson 9 (DeBrincat, Pinto), 12:47. 3, Detroit, Erne 5 (Walman, Suter), 14:56. 4, Ottawa, Chabot 7 (DeBrincat, Tkachuk), 18:42 (pp). Second Period_5, Ottawa, Batherson 10 (Tkachuk, DeBrincat), 1:40 (pp). 6, Detroit, Hronek 7 (Raymond, Perron), 12:14 (pp). Third Period_7, Ottawa,...
Arizona vs. Tennessee prediction: College basketball picks, odds
Saturday is a big sports day and that includes the best college basketball slate of the season, capped off with a Top 10 duel between Arizona and Tennessee at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. This matchup features strength vs. strength. Based on KenPom ratings, Arizona ranks first in offensive efficiency, while Tennessee ranks first in defensive efficiency. However, it’s Tennessee’s offense vs. Arizona’s defense where we find an edge. Arizona vs. Tennessee (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2) prediction: Arizona money line (-142, FanDuel) Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes Tennessee struggles to shoot the basketball, ranking 279th in effective field goal percentage...
