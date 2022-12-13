ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Perry Township schools redistricting to impact around 2,300 students

By Joe Schroeder
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The Perry Township Schools board has approved a redistricting plan for the corporation that will affect over 2,000 students.

The decision was made at a Monday night meeting where the board unanimously voted to redraw district boundaries and offer intra-district transfers for some students.

The redistricting is the school board’s reaction to serious bus driver shortages and transportation issues. At full staff, Perry Township is supposed to have 140 drivers, but currently only has 102.

“The bottom line is, we needed a decision tonight either for or against,” said Superintendent Patrick Mapes at the meeting, “because we have to move forward getting ready for the next school year.”

Parents grow frustrated after school bus driver shortages affect kids’ schedules

The school board believes the redistricting, which will likely affect around 2,300 elementary school students, will help solve the bus driver issue. Currently, children are either sitting on the bus for an hour or waiting for an hour at school for the bus to take them home.

“We think we’ll get somewhere around 30 routes back,” Mapes said. “That will allow us to get kids home on time, which we currently cannot do.”

The newly-approved plan gives students the opportunity to transfer into a school of their choice, so long as there is room and families can handle transportation.

“We’ll look at the grade level then we’ll look at the number of students who are within the boundary and then we’ll look at the number of students who might be able to transfer into that school,” Mapes said.

Schools will fill up based initially on students within the boundaries. Pending final approval from the board, Mapes said students will have to fill out intra-district transfer applications that will likely become available in February.

Those students who already attend the school of their choice and complete the application will be given priority next followed by students who are not in the choice program but want to attend a certain school.

“Yes, I think we’ll have some kinds who won’t be able to be in their same school because they can’t provide transportation, and we’ll have some kids that don’t get to stay in their same school because they don’t get selected because of capacity,” Mapes said.

Mapes said the goal is for the intra-district transfer applications to go out in February and decisions regarding where students will attend school will be made in March.

“Get ready to see a lot more communication from the school district about this because now our job is to contact each parent to let them know where we’re moving forward, what school their son or daughter will be attending,” Mapes said.

Southside Times

A teacher for life

“My mother says that when I was a child, I started teaching my 2-year-old sister. I had never even heard of school, but here I was teaching,” said Linda Begley, a longtime Southside resident and independent Medicare agent. She would go on to make her teaching status official at...
BEECH GROVE, IN
FOX59

Brownsburg Town Council voting on increasing councilor salaries

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Brownsburg Town Councilors will vote Thursday on whether or not to raise their own salaries. Currently, the five Brownsburg Councilmembers make $13,700 a year. If the proposed pay increase ordinance passed councilors would then make $18,000 a year. In the wake of a recent homicide in Brownsburg, Councilor Brian Jessen said […]
BROWNSBURG, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

IPS delays vote on $414 million tax referendum amid community criticism

After a month of debate and community opposition, the Indianapolis Public Schools board delayed a vote planned for Dec. 15 to place a $413.6 million property-tax referendum on the May 2023 primary ballot. IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson and school board members offered no public comment during the meeting or took...
Current Publishing

Westfield Church accepting applications for free home repairs

CrossRoads Church at Westfield is accepting applications from Hamilton County residents for free home repairs that will be provided by high school students next summer. The program is offered in partnership with Group Mission Trips, a youth mission organization based in Fort Collins, Colo., and will bring 300 high school students in June for a week to provide free home repairs for those in need. It is geared primarily toward older adults, veterans and any low-income families who live in the community and own their own homes, according to the church.
WESTFIELD, IN
WANE-TV

Stretch of I-69 in southern Indiana now open to traffic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A 12-mile-long stretch of I-69 north of Martinsville is now open. “This milestone brings us yet another step closer to reaching the finish line,” said Governor Eric Holcomb. “I’m looking forward to seeing continued progress over the next two years as we complete the long-awaited and needed direct connection between Evansville and Indianapolis and beyond.”
MARTINSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Kokomo library adding Narcan vending machine Thursday

KOKOMO, Ind. – A library in central Indiana is taking steps to fight the ongoing opioid epidemic and reduce the number of overdoses taking place across the state. On Thursday, the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main branch will add a Naloxone vending machine. It will be the first library in Indiana to have this type […]
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis Black Firefighters Association gives back in a big way

INDIANAPOLIS — As we inch closer and closer to Christmas–a time where we often tend to get caught up in gifts and shopping–it can be important to remember that it’s truly better to give than to receive. One area group putting the reason back into the season, the Indianapolis Black Firefighters Association, is celebrating Christmas […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
buildingindiana.com

IU Health Files Design Plans for Support Building and Utility Plant

IU Health has outlined design plans for a multi-use support building and a utility plant to serve its new downtown Indianapolis hospital under construction at its expanding healthcare campus south of 16th Street. Filed recently with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Development Commission, the plans call for a support building of five...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Teen Entrepreneur Hosts Holiday Donation Drive

With Christmas just a few days away, many Hoosiers are doing their part to give back, and a local 14-year-old is undoubtedly doing his. Teen Entrepreneur, Owner, and CEO of Reese’s Blue Ribbon project, Reese Hamilton joins us to share how you can help the cause during this weekend’s holiday donation drive. The drive will […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police investigate bomb threat at Brown County business

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Police in Brown County continue to investigate threats made to a local business and law enforcement officers Friday afternoon. In a social media post, the Nashville Police Department said dispatchers received a phoned bomb threat around 3:30 p.m. The caller claimed to have placed multiple explosive devices inside and outside the Out of the Ordinary and Hickory Bar restaurant on South Van Buren Street.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
wccsradio.com

STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING ASSAULT IN WHITE TOWNSHIP

State Police are investigating a case of simple assault and harassment that happened earlier this month in White Township. Trooper say they were dispatched at 12:14 a.m. to a home on Elkin Avenue. Police believe that a 26 year old man from Greensburg hit a 21-year-old woman from Indiana, causing an injury on the right side of her head.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
clintoncountydailynews.com

Kokomo Police Stepping Up Patrols

The Kokomo Police Department announced that it will be stepping up patrols as part of the Safe Family Travel holiday enforcement campaign. Starting this week, officers will be out in greater numbers showing zero tolerance for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The department joins more than...
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

FOX59

