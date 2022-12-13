ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

West Virginia in top 10 states that watch the most television

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yoSKv_0jgOqWt400

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is known for many things: beautiful mountains, pepperoni rolls, “Country Roads” and more. But now, there’s another thing that West Virginia will be known for.

West Virginia is third on a list of the states, including the District of Columbia, that watch the most television, according to a study by Verizon .

Here is West Virginia’s favorite Christmas song

According to the study, West Virginia watches an average of four hours, 18 minutes and 36 seconds of television every day. It is beaten out by Arkansas, which sits at four hours, 20 minutes and 24 seconds, and Mississippi, which watches an average of four hours, 22 minutes and 48 seconds.

In 2021 , West Virginia was the state with the most television watched, but Mississippi’s television viewership went up by 25%.

The study says television viewership is up 17%.

The top 10 states with the most television watched include:

State Watch time (Hours: Minutes: Seconds) Favorite TV Genre
1. Mississippi 4:22:48 Sitcom
2. Arkansas 4:20:24 Sitcom
3. West Virginia 4:18:36 Sports
4. Alabama 4:16:12 Sports
5. Louisiana 4:07:12 Sports
6. Rhode Island 4:02:24 Reality TV
7. Kentucky 3:52:48 Sports
8. Nevada 3:51:00 Sports
9. Georgia 3:49:48 Stand-up comedy
10. Michigan 3:46:12 Sitcom
Table Courtesy: Verizon
Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

The top 10 states with the least amount of television watched include:

State Watch time (Hours: Minutes: Seconds) Favorite TV Genre
1. Alaska 2:38:24 Reality TV
2. Utah 2:54:36 Children’s TV
3. Idaho 3:05:24 Children’s TV
4. Minnesota 3:06:00 Sports
5. Washington 3:09:36 Stand-up comedy
6. New Mexico 3:12:00 Cartoons
7. California 3:13:12 Telenovela
8-T. Montana 3:15:00 News
8-T. Oregon 3:15:00 Cooking shows
10. Colorado 3:16:48 Reality TV
Table Courtesy: Verizon
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia in top 10 states struggling to hire people

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is ranked sixth in states that are having the hardest time hiring people, according to a study by WalletHub. WalletHub says they found this data by finding the rate of job openings in the past month and in the last 12 months. The study says the five states having […]
GEORGIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Marvel vs. DC: Which is West Virginia’s favorite?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Everyone has a favorite superhero. From Captain America to The Flash to Aquaman, the options are limitless. According to a study by Dish, West Virginia’s most searched superhero is DC’s Harley Quinn. Between the Marvel Universe and the DC Universe, West Virginia searches for Marvel more. DC says Harley Quinn’s character […]
COLORADO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Study: West Virginia is the most underrated state

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A study conducted by Study Finds found that West Virginia is the most underrated state, beating out Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The study says 37% of people that responded to the study say they would like to visit West Virginia. Rhode Island and Massachusetts are behind West Virginia, both at 31%. […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WOWK 13 News

Snow chances next week in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio

(WOWK) Snow chances are looking fairly decent for the days leading up to Christmas, but the amounts remain very unclear some six days ahead of the possible storm. Many weather models indicate a big push of very cold air that starts on Thursday. Snow develops as an area of low pressure also travels across the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Holiday Shopping Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – This is the last weekend before Christmas and the chilly temperatures are serving as quite the reminder that the big day is fast approaching. There will be some chances for scattered showers overnight, but tomorrow afternoon looks to be dry in the region. The colder conditions will continue through the weekend with highs […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Improved West Virginia fishing and boating site to open Monday

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced the upgraded public boating and fishing site at St. Albans Roadside Park will open on Monday. The site was closed in September for over $1 million in upgrades, which included repaving the access road and parking lot, stabilizing the launch ramp, […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia DHHR lifts hiring freeze

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Interim Secretary of West Virginia’s DHHR, Dr. Jeff Coben, has lifted a hiring freeze at the agency. Dr. Coben says there’s a critical shortage of workers in areas of high need, like Child Protective Services. Hiring bonuses are being offered and in some counties, the bonuses can reach $5,000. Retired […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Newest West Virginia Delegate sworn in

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Republican Delegate Walter Hill from Kanawha County was sworn into the West Virginia House of Delegates on Friday. Delegate Hall took the oath of office at the Capitol, surrounded by friends and family. Hall has been a long-time member of the St. Albans City Council. He served the past six years […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia to digitize vehicle registration process

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia plans to speed up the process for motorists doing vehicle registrations and other transactions with the state. Gov. Justice Jim Justice said Wednesday that the Division of Motor Vehicles will expand its internet portal services for residents, vehicle retailers, lenders and insurance carriers. It will enable customers to conduct […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Program to boost test scores in West Virginia announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Board of Education announced the “Every Student Prepared for Success” program to help boost the Mountain State’s test scores. The goal is to give students a strong foundation in reading, writing and math. Part of the push is to recruit teachers and principals and to push the “Three […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Where to see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making several stops throughout the Charleston-Huntington area this weekend. According to Oscar Mayer, the iconic 27-foot long vehicle has scheduled several local events throughout the area from Thursday, Dec. 15, to Sunday, Dec. 18. The “hotdoggers” who drive the Wienermobile say the community is welcome […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy