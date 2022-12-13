West Virginia in top 10 states that watch the most television

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is known for many things: beautiful mountains, pepperoni rolls, “Country Roads” and more. But now, there’s another thing that West Virginia will be known for.

West Virginia is third on a list of the states, including the District of Columbia, that watch the most television, according to a study by Verizon .

According to the study, West Virginia watches an average of four hours, 18 minutes and 36 seconds of television every day. It is beaten out by Arkansas, which sits at four hours, 20 minutes and 24 seconds, and Mississippi, which watches an average of four hours, 22 minutes and 48 seconds.

In 2021 , West Virginia was the state with the most television watched, but Mississippi’s television viewership went up by 25%.

The study says television viewership is up 17%.

The top 10 states with the most television watched include:

State Watch time (Hours: Minutes: Seconds) Favorite TV Genre 1. Mississippi 4:22:48 Sitcom 2. Arkansas 4:20:24 Sitcom 3. West Virginia 4:18:36 Sports 4. Alabama 4:16:12 Sports 5. Louisiana 4:07:12 Sports 6. Rhode Island 4:02:24 Reality TV 7. Kentucky 3:52:48 Sports 8. Nevada 3:51:00 Sports 9. Georgia 3:49:48 Stand-up comedy 10. Michigan 3:46:12 Sitcom Table Courtesy: Verizon

The top 10 states with the least amount of television watched include:

State Watch time (Hours: Minutes: Seconds) Favorite TV Genre 1. Alaska 2:38:24 Reality TV 2. Utah 2:54:36 Children’s TV 3. Idaho 3:05:24 Children’s TV 4. Minnesota 3:06:00 Sports 5. Washington 3:09:36 Stand-up comedy 6. New Mexico 3:12:00 Cartoons 7. California 3:13:12 Telenovela 8-T. Montana 3:15:00 News 8-T. Oregon 3:15:00 Cooking shows 10. Colorado 3:16:48 Reality TV Table Courtesy: Verizon

