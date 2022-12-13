Read full article on original website
FBI and local law enforcement serve multiple search warrants Wednesday
Richland Wash. — We're working to find out more about multiple search warrants that were executed Wednesday in Richland by RPD, the FBI, and the Border Patrol. Right now, these agencies aren't releasing any information about what they were looking for, but we do know the FBI Southeastern Washington Safe Streets Task Force, along with local law enforcement served search warrants in the 1100 block of Wright Street, as well in the area of Wordrop and Hunt street Wednesday morning.
Walla Walla police in search of suspect who caused $25k in damages to infrastructure
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Police are looking for assistance in identifying a person who broke into the water treatment plant, Nov. 4 around 8:40 p.m. “Some people are a little bit worried about it, that maybe his intention was to get in there and do something with the water system,” said administrative sergeant, Gunner Fulmer. The man is accused of...
Pasco DUI Driver Causes Blocking Crash in Kennewick
A 42-year-old woman is in the Benton County jail after a Tuesday evening crash. Shortly after 8 PM, Kennewick officers responded to the intersection of West Kennewick Ave. and North Olympia for a two-vehicle crash. The at-fault driver, the woman from Pasco, hit another vehicle, and the crash ended up...
Pasco woman takes plea agreement in 2021 fatal stabbing
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. – A Pasco woman, who was set to go to trial in the 2021 killing of a man at a trailer park, has taken a plea deal and avoided going in front of a jury. Marta Miller was charged with murder in the killing of Bobby Burgess at the Riviera Trailer Village back in August of 2021....
Pasco Fire and Police team up for good cause
PASCO, Wash. — The countdown is on for the Pasco Fire Department versus the Pasco Police Department basketball game. The two departments will go head to head on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Stevens Middle School. All of the proceeds will go to the Domestic Violence Services of Benton and...
Local Law Enforcement team up to deliver toys to hospitals across Oregon and Washington
Benton County Wash. — The Umatilla County Sheriffs Office, and local law enforcement, are delivering toys to hospitals across Oregon and Washington this week. The fundraiser is coordinated by Walmart Transportation and local law enforcement agencies across the region, who have been collecting toys since the start of December.
Two are arrested for stealing a vehicle and more
December 10, 2022 at 6:04 a.m., Pendleton Police personnel responded to a residence in the 500 block of NW 21st Street after a resident discovered that his vehicle, a 2008 Ford F-350, was stolen from his residence sometime overnight. Additionally, an ATV was in the bed of the pick-up and a 16-foot flatbed trailer was attached to the rear of the pick-up at the time of the theft. After officers arrived and took the stolen vehicle report, an officer located the detached trailer in the neighborhood of the original theft.
WWPD: Do you recognize this person or pickup?
Walla Walla police are asking the community for assistance in identifying an individual who was involved in an intrusion at the Water Treatment Plant, 581 Mill Creek Road, around 8:20-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Please see the images below. The individual appeared to be driving a blue Ford pickup...
School bus, delivery truck collide on icy rural Franklin County road
Nearby farmers helped evacuate the students.
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 14, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
KPD: Wanted woman slams into Kennewick patrol car in attempt to run from police
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A wanted woman from Kennewick has four more charges against her after police said she slammed into one of their patrol cars in an effort to run from them. It happnened on the 3300 block of West 9th Avenue on December 7. Around 10 p.m., police officers from the Kennewick Police Department arrived after a report that...
2 Tri-Cities businesses fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 21 perfect scores.
‘Entire life gone in minutes.’ WA 21-year-old still critical after dramatic fire rescue
Gavin Conatser dreamed of becoming an Army Ranger. Now the Kennewick 21-year-old is in the intensive care unit at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle fighting to recover from severe burns and lung damage. An early morning house fire last week left him with second- and third-degree burns before his girlfriend,...
Oregon’s oldest prison inmate, born in 1929, dies
The oldest inmate held by the Oregon Department of Correction has died at age 93, the agency said. David Volkman was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse in Washington County in 2014, according to court records. The charges involved two women victims. He was convicted after a jury trial.
Man dies in early morning rollover crash
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — State troopers responded to dozens of collisions due to the treacherous road conditions — one turned deadly. Troopers said Oliver Bastien, 47, of Spokane was heading westbound on I-82 at MP 116, about 1 mile east of Kennewick. Just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday,...
Driver found dead in a car crash near Grandview was actually killed by a bullet
Detectives hope the public can help them find out what happened.
Icy Roads and Fog Cause Injury Semi-Truck Rollover Collision in Pasco
A semi-truck and trailer rollover collision took place Monday morning in Pasco. According to Washington State Patrol, the injury rollover happened just south of the I-182 SR 12 interchange. The N/B lanes were blocked with a detour in place. KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked...
After 47 years, a local boutique is closing its doors
Kennewick Wash. — A clothing shop that's been open for 47- years, is closing its doors by 2023. Celia's Boutique is at the corner of Clearwater Avenue and Volland Street in Kennewick and resides in the Crossroads Shopping Mall. Family tell us that Celia was born and raised in...
Owner and Managers of Ace Hardware Sat Down for Candid Conversation about Measure 114
BAKER CITY, LA GRANDE, PENDLETON– Measure 114 has been a hot topic since election night in Oregon. And while the justice system continues to work through challenges, lawsuits etc., gun dealers and business owners are concerned. Elkhorn Media Group (EMG) sat down recently with Scott Thatcher (ST), owner of...
Pasco School Board member resigns shortly after taking oath of office. Here’s why
“I’ve really, thoroughly enjoyed my time here. I would love to do it again.”
