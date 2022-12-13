ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KEPR

FBI and local law enforcement serve multiple search warrants Wednesday

Richland Wash. — We're working to find out more about multiple search warrants that were executed Wednesday in Richland by RPD, the FBI, and the Border Patrol. Right now, these agencies aren't releasing any information about what they were looking for, but we do know the FBI Southeastern Washington Safe Streets Task Force, along with local law enforcement served search warrants in the 1100 block of Wright Street, as well in the area of Wordrop and Hunt street Wednesday morning.
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Walla Walla police in search of suspect who caused $25k in damages to infrastructure

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Police are looking for assistance in identifying a person who broke into the water treatment plant, Nov. 4 around 8:40 p.m. “Some people are a little bit worried about it, that maybe his intention was to get in there and do something with the water system,” said administrative sergeant, Gunner Fulmer. The man is accused of...
WALLA WALLA, WA
97 Rock

Pasco DUI Driver Causes Blocking Crash in Kennewick

A 42-year-old woman is in the Benton County jail after a Tuesday evening crash. Shortly after 8 PM, Kennewick officers responded to the intersection of West Kennewick Ave. and North Olympia for a two-vehicle crash. The at-fault driver, the woman from Pasco, hit another vehicle, and the crash ended up...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Pasco Fire and Police team up for good cause

PASCO, Wash. — The countdown is on for the Pasco Fire Department versus the Pasco Police Department basketball game. The two departments will go head to head on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Stevens Middle School. All of the proceeds will go to the Domestic Violence Services of Benton and...
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Two are arrested for stealing a vehicle and more

December 10, 2022 at 6:04 a.m., Pendleton Police personnel responded to a residence in the 500 block of NW 21st Street after a resident discovered that his vehicle, a 2008 Ford F-350, was stolen from his residence sometime overnight. Additionally, an ATV was in the bed of the pick-up and a 16-foot flatbed trailer was attached to the rear of the pick-up at the time of the theft. After officers arrived and took the stolen vehicle report, an officer located the detached trailer in the neighborhood of the original theft.
PENDLETON, OR
wallawallawa.gov

WWPD: Do you recognize this person or pickup?

Walla Walla police are asking the community for assistance in identifying an individual who was involved in an intrusion at the Water Treatment Plant, 581 Mill Creek Road, around 8:20-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Please see the images below. The individual appeared to be driving a blue Ford pickup...
WALLA WALLA, WA
The Oregonian

Oregon’s oldest prison inmate, born in 1929, dies

The oldest inmate held by the Oregon Department of Correction has died at age 93, the agency said. David Volkman was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse in Washington County in 2014, according to court records. The charges involved two women victims. He was convicted after a jury trial.
OREGON STATE
KEPR

Man dies in early morning rollover crash

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — State troopers responded to dozens of collisions due to the treacherous road conditions — one turned deadly. Troopers said Oliver Bastien, 47, of Spokane was heading westbound on I-82 at MP 116, about 1 mile east of Kennewick. Just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday,...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

After 47 years, a local boutique is closing its doors

Kennewick Wash. — A clothing shop that's been open for 47- years, is closing its doors by 2023. Celia's Boutique is at the corner of Clearwater Avenue and Volland Street in Kennewick and resides in the Crossroads Shopping Mall. Family tell us that Celia was born and raised in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy