Kansas State

TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
KX News

North Dakota is the 2nd deadliest state for holiday driving

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Over the Christmas season this year, over 100 million Americans are expected to hit the road in order to head towards their holiday destinations — whether that means heading home to family, meeting up with friends, or just down to the airport or ship port for your vacation. Unfortunately, an increase […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

