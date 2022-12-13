ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthews, NC

qcnews.com

Concerns grow as street racing continues near Matthews neighborhood

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews families recently banned together to make the concerns for their neighborhood public after drivers turned their entrance road into a street racing track. The racing has happened in the 5000 block of Ardrey Kell Road in Matthews since as far back as...
MATTHEWS, NC
qcnews.com

Street racing in Matthews neighborhood fires up residents

Late-night street racing in one Matthews community has angered residents. Residents say the races last between 15 minutes and over an hour. Since the police can't catch the cars, residents are now pondering their options. Street racing in Matthews neighborhood fires up residents. Late-night street racing in one Matthews community...
MATTHEWS, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte FD: Northeast house fire was intentional

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) –The Charlotte Fire Department says someone set a housefire overnight on Thursday. Authorities said 30 firefighters fought the blaze at the house on the 5700 block of Hewitt Drive. They worked at the scene for 20 minutes. This is a developing story. Check back...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Boiling Springs PD: Town employee died in one-car wreck Tuesday

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A town employee died Thursday in a one-car wreck in Boiling Springs. The Boiling Springs Police and Fire departments responded to a wreck on Casey Martin Drive around 1:30 p.m. They found Town of Boiling Springs employee Jerry Hensley dead at the Gardner-Webb University scene.
BOILING SPRINGS, NC
qcnews.com

Frequent car crashes at CLT dog park prompt petition

Mellisa Shervington saw the whole thing at 1704 Shamrock Drive. A car came crashing through the fence, startling everyone. Frequent car crashes at CLT dog park prompt petition. Mellisa Shervington saw the whole thing at 1704 Shamrock Drive. A car came crashing through the fence, startling everyone. Thursday, December 15,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Lancaster burning home with four saved after 911 call

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A mysterious 911 caller recently saved four Lancaster residents’ lives. The caller drove by a house and reported seeing a fire on a porch. “I think if that person never called that, it could’ve been way worse than what it was .....
LANCASTER, SC
FOX Carolina

Police arrest man with rifle on interstate in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said police arrested a man with a gun on the interstate Monday afternoon. The department said it received 911 call reports of a man with a gun in the area I-240 west near Tunnel Road and Chunn’s Cove Road exit. Upon arrival at 3:53 p.m., police were able to locate a man with a rifle and take him into custody.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WCNC

Statesville man shot while riding dirt bike in November dies in hospital, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man who was shot while riding a dirt bike last month died in the hospital Wednesday, investigators said. Statesville police responded to a reported shooting in the area of Lakeview Drive on Nov. 24. When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Derryck Duane Turner suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem in critical condition.
STATESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Deputies find almost 4 pounds of fentanyl at North Carolina home

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office found 3.6 pounds of fentanyl powder at a residence Wednesday. Deputies said they went to a residence in the Bostic/ Sunshine area and seized drugs that have a street value of $181,000. Investigators said the multiple arrests are forthcoming with both state and federal charges. […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Henderson County revels in big business investments in area

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Canada-based Lassonde Industries has announced it’s investing $55 million into its Henderson County facility. It is yet one more of many companies that have decided to build and invest in the county over the past couple years. The company, which produces and bottles fruit...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 12/8 – 12/15/22

Monroe Martin William Of 115 River Drive Hot Springs, NC Was Arrested On 12/09/2022 And Charged With Felony Hit/Run Fail Stop Personal Injury Was Issued A $25,000.00 Secured Bond. Jonathan Junior Silvers Of Monroe King Road Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 12/12/2022 And Charged With Felony Probation Violation Was Issued...
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Buncombe County declares Code Purple as temperatures drop

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Buncombe County have declared a Code Purple for Thursday and Friday as temperatures drop to freezing. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said shelters in Asheville and the county will work with other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

