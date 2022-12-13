Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepMint MessageWingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
qcnews.com
Concerns grow as street racing continues near Matthews neighborhood
MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews families recently banned together to make the concerns for their neighborhood public after drivers turned their entrance road into a street racing track. The racing has happened in the 5000 block of Ardrey Kell Road in Matthews since as far back as...
qcnews.com
Street racing in Matthews neighborhood fires up residents
Late-night street racing in one Matthews community has angered residents. Residents say the races last between 15 minutes and over an hour. Since the police can't catch the cars, residents are now pondering their options. Street racing in Matthews neighborhood fires up residents. Late-night street racing in one Matthews community...
qcnews.com
Charlotte FD: Northeast house fire was intentional
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) –The Charlotte Fire Department says someone set a housefire overnight on Thursday. Authorities said 30 firefighters fought the blaze at the house on the 5700 block of Hewitt Drive. They worked at the scene for 20 minutes. This is a developing story. Check back...
qcnews.com
Boiling Springs PD: Town employee died in one-car wreck Tuesday
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A town employee died Thursday in a one-car wreck in Boiling Springs. The Boiling Springs Police and Fire departments responded to a wreck on Casey Martin Drive around 1:30 p.m. They found Town of Boiling Springs employee Jerry Hensley dead at the Gardner-Webb University scene.
99-year-old man dies following fatal crash in Asheville
The Asheville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Sunday.
qcnews.com
Frequent car crashes at CLT dog park prompt petition
Mellisa Shervington saw the whole thing at 1704 Shamrock Drive. A car came crashing through the fence, startling everyone. Frequent car crashes at CLT dog park prompt petition. Mellisa Shervington saw the whole thing at 1704 Shamrock Drive. A car came crashing through the fence, startling everyone. Thursday, December 15,...
WCNC
North Carolina deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while investigating robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cumberland County deputy was injured Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street, according to a report from WRAL. The deputy was investigating a robbery that happened at Circle K. He...
1 killed in single vehicle accident in Boiling Springs, officials say
BOLING SPRINGS, N.C. — One person was killed in a single vehicle accident along Spring Street Thursday, according to the highway patrol. Officials said the accident happened near Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs. The victim has not been identified, and there is no word on what caused the crash.
WBTV
‘If you see somebody, don’t stop your car’: Drivers advised not to stop for stranded motorist on I-85
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Some TikTok videos are getting hundreds and thousands of views, sounding the alarm on people you might see flagging down cars on Interstate 85 exit ramps in Gaston and Mecklenburg counties. Police and local leaders tell WBTV they have heard similar stories and are warning...
qcnews.com
Lancaster burning home with four saved after 911 call
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A mysterious 911 caller recently saved four Lancaster residents’ lives. The caller drove by a house and reported seeing a fire on a porch. “I think if that person never called that, it could’ve been way worse than what it was .....
FOX Carolina
Police arrest man with rifle on interstate in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said police arrested a man with a gun on the interstate Monday afternoon. The department said it received 911 call reports of a man with a gun in the area I-240 west near Tunnel Road and Chunn’s Cove Road exit. Upon arrival at 3:53 p.m., police were able to locate a man with a rifle and take him into custody.
Beloved Gastonia barber closing shop after 51 years; has good news for devoted patrons
For the last 51 years, Charles has circled that second chair trimming, buzzing, and shaving whoever happened to be sitting there.
1 hurt in serious crash in Uptown Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person was hurt in a serious crash that shut down an Uptown Charlotte street Wednesday afternoon, MEDIC said. Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew overhead Graham Street around 2:30 p.m., which had been blocked with police tape between 10th Street and Seventh Street. One person was seriously hurt...
Statesville man shot while riding dirt bike in November dies in hospital, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man who was shot while riding a dirt bike last month died in the hospital Wednesday, investigators said. Statesville police responded to a reported shooting in the area of Lakeview Drive on Nov. 24. When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Derryck Duane Turner suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem in critical condition.
Deputies find almost 4 pounds of fentanyl at North Carolina home
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office found 3.6 pounds of fentanyl powder at a residence Wednesday. Deputies said they went to a residence in the Bostic/ Sunshine area and seized drugs that have a street value of $181,000. Investigators said the multiple arrests are forthcoming with both state and federal charges. […]
North Carolina church distraught over stolen trailer has suspect’s pic
“Yes, I was heartbroken. I was devastated,” Hill said.
WLOS.com
Henderson County revels in big business investments in area
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Canada-based Lassonde Industries has announced it’s investing $55 million into its Henderson County facility. It is yet one more of many companies that have decided to build and invest in the county over the past couple years. The company, which produces and bottles fruit...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 12/8 – 12/15/22
Monroe Martin William Of 115 River Drive Hot Springs, NC Was Arrested On 12/09/2022 And Charged With Felony Hit/Run Fail Stop Personal Injury Was Issued A $25,000.00 Secured Bond. Jonathan Junior Silvers Of Monroe King Road Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 12/12/2022 And Charged With Felony Probation Violation Was Issued...
FOX Carolina
Buncombe County declares Code Purple as temperatures drop
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Buncombe County have declared a Code Purple for Thursday and Friday as temperatures drop to freezing. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said shelters in Asheville and the county will work with other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness.
qcnews.com
Police investigate death of Kannapolis man found shot in head after crash in Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officers found a man shot in the head when they responded to a crash in Matthews Tuesday afternoon, according to the Matthews Police Department. Police said officers were called to 2008 Moore Road around 1:21 p.m. on Dec. 13 after a report of...
