Sammy Leon Curry
Sammy Leon Curry passed away peacefully in his home, with loved ones by his side on December 12, 2022. He fought a battle with his lungs for many years and just could not fight anymore. His body was tired, but his spirit never weakened. Sammy was born to Johnnie Lester Curry and Verta Llene Roberts Curry in Brownwood on October 22, 1948. He came into this world the same way he left it, in a blaze of glory.
Dorothy Mae Matthews
Funeral service for Dorothy Mae Matthews, 83 of Bangs, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Monday, December 12, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
Maria (Mary) Teresa DeLeon Patrick, 68, of Brownwood
Maria (Mary) Teresa DeLeon Patrick, age 68, of Brownwood, Texas passed on Monday December 12, 2022, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene, Texas. Visitation will be Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 5:00 PM. to 7:00 PM with Rosary at 6:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home Davis Morris Chapel, 800 Center Avenue, in Brownwood.
DEAN O. SLAYTON, 86, of Brownwood
Our Dad, Coach Dean Slayton, passed from this life on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Dad was born on March 7, 1936, in Arp, Texas, at home in an oil field camp, where his father lived while working for Sinclair Oil. He attended school in Price, Texas from the fifth grade through graduation where he excelled academically and in all sports. He was always handsome, and he continued to look like Superman throughout his entire life. After two years at Tyler Junior College, Dad was recruited to play football for Alabama, Florida State and The University of Tulsa. He chose Tulsa because it was a smaller school and closer to home. Dad graduated from Tulsa in 1958 and later obtained his master’s degree from North Texas State University. He spent most of his career as a collegiate level football coach with positions at Texas Western (now UTEP), Howard Payne, North Texas, and Texas Tech. After coaching football at Texas Tech for 16 years, he retired in 1997 as a defensive line coach. It has meant so much to us that so many of Dad’s former players continued to keep up with him even until recently. You guys know who you are, and we love you for making our Dad feel so special over so many years.
Michael Moore departing Brookesmith ISD
Happiness and heartbreak. While December 16 brings joy to many because it’s the last day before Christmas break, it also marks the last day that Michael Moore, 4th grade teacher, will teach at Brookesmith. Moore retired from the US Air Force in 2009 after serving 22 years. Following retirement, he studied to become certified in Texas as an elementary teacher, Early Childhood thru 6th grade. He achieved his goal and graduated in 2013 as a certified teacher. He taught in San Angelo at San Jacinto and Holiman Elementary Schools, and in Brownwood at East and Northwest Elementary Schools.
HPU alumna Pat Hardy receives Texas Baptists’ 2022 B.E.S.T. Award
Texas Baptists recently named Howard Payne University alumna Pat Hardy ’70 as one of nine recipients of Baptist Educators Serving Texans (B.E.S.T.) Award for 2022. The B.E.S.T. Award is coordinated by the Office of Cooperative Program Ministries and annually recognizes Christian educators who live out their faith among their students and their alma maters. The award recipients are alumni representing one of the nine Texas Baptist universities, serve in faculty or administrative roles in the Texas public school system and are members of a church supportive of Texas Baptists.
BISD Board of Trustees meeting report from Dec. 13
The Brownwood ISD (BISD) Board of Trustees met for a regular session meeting on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. The session was called to order by Board President Michael Cloy who also gave the invocation. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by the Brownwood High School (BHS) A Capella Choir.
Lions dealt 88-50 home defeat by 5A Abilene High
A rocky week against the Abilene ISD Class 5A schools came to a conclusion for the Brownwood Lions, who dropped their second straight contest, 88-50, to the Abilene High Eagles Friday night at Warren Gym. The defeat follows a 62-35 setback at Abilene Cooper Tuesday, as the Lions (8-6) continue...
Senior Citizens Center packed for annual Christmas Bingo event
The Brownwood Senior Citizens Center was packed Friday morning for Christmas Bingo, the first of three holiday-themed events over the next few days. “At 7:15 this morning there was a line from the door out to the street. This is the busiest day of the year,” said Brownwood Senior Citizens Center Program Director Angie Dees. “We provide breakfast for them and now we play Bingo until we run out of prizes. We have 120 prizes valued from anywhere to $2,000 to $3,000 that were donated for Christmas Bingo.’
Brownwood ISD announces 2022 Holiday Card Design Contest Winners
Two winners have been selected for the 7th Annual Brownwood ISD (BISD) Holiday Card Contest. One design from elementary and one from secondary was selected as winners of the contest. Brownwood High School (BHS) senior Emma Carroll, and Coggin Elementary sixth-grade student Emma Edmonds submitted the winning entries that will be used for the official BISD card.
Lady Lions drain 10 three-pointers in 64-40 rout of Springtown
SPRINGTOWN – The Brownwood Lady Lions returned to the win column Friday, rolling to a 64-40 non-district road victory over Springtown Friday. The Lady Lions knocked down 10 three-pointers as Brownwood shot 37 percent from the floor (22 of 59) and 33 percent (10 of 30) from long range. The Lady Lions also knocked 62 percent (10 of 16) of their free throws, pulled down 39 rebounds, recorded 17 steals and 11 assists and committed just 14 turnovers.
KBB Announces Home Decorating Contest Winners
Keep Brownwood Beautiful has announced the winners of the Holiday Home Decorating Contest!. Santa’s Favorite (above) Jingle ALL THE WAY! (above) Most Traditional & People’s Choice (above) Jeff Mobley and Family at 1306 Cottage St. Keep Brownwood Beautiful would like to thank all of the entrants and online...
Brown County Deputy Sheriff Billy Arp Honored with Retirement Party
A 33 year employee of the Brown County Sheriff’s Department was honored Thursday morning with a retirement party at the Law Enforcement Center. Billy Arp has worked in several different areas within the department, from patrol to investigations, protecting and serving the residents of Brown County. A large crowd of current and former co-workers and members of Arp’s family watched as Chief Deputy James Stroope presented a certificate of appreciation.
Court Records 12/16/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from December 8 through December 15:. Arrellano, Zekiel Elijah, Possession of Marijuana < 2-oz. Covington, William Dewayne, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Galindo, Adam Marquez, Driving While Intoxicated. Love, Kristi Jeanes, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. McBee, Cayden Andrew, Possession...
City Council approves expansion of Brownwood Senior Citizens Center
During Tuesday morning’s meeting, the Brownwood City Council unanimously approved awarding a bid to Covington Contracting in the amount of $336,573 to expand the Senior Citizens Center, located at 110 South Greenleaf. The Senior Citizens Center has a cash reserve account balance of $432,214 which can only be used...
New Housing Subdivision to be Built in Coleman
A new housing development subdivision is in the works for the City of Coleman, the first significant housing development to occur in the City of Coleman in approximately 40 years. Thursday night, December 15, 2022 in a meeting of the Coleman City Council, the Council voted in favor to approve a Preliminary Plat for the Triangle Addition, 63.87 acres. According to the City of Coleman, Warren Ventures has been working with Jacob and Martin Engineering to develop the land which is on the east side of Coleman, between Guadalupe Street and the Highway 84 Bypass. The land was purchased with the intent to develop an area for new, single-family residential construction. The City Staff has been working closely with engineers from Jacob and Martin on the Preliminary Plat and are satisfied that all requirements have been met. This is the first step in developing the property and will be the basis for the preparation of the Final Plats which will be prepared for each phase of the project. Engineers anticipate having a Final Plat ready for consideration in February with construction on infrastructure extensions beginning shortly thereafter. “The first phase of the development will be approximately 25 homes. If you’re looking at the plat map, that’s going to be on the northern end from around First Street to around Third Street,” said James King, Assistant City Manager. The Council approved the Preliminary Plat 5 for, 0 against.
130 positive COVID results reported this week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 130 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 130 positives this week, 6 were PCR, and 124 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 50 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 2 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
Additional details on Texas Funco building plans shared during Council meeting
A Brownwood Municipal Development District board action was ratified Tuesday morning by the Brownwood City Council, approving a Downtown Retail Opportunity Program grant to the Texas Funco Building, LLC, for a building located at 101 Fisk for $10,000. The new owners of the former Texas Funco Building will be developing...
House Total Loss After Late Night Fire
The Brownwood Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 11:55 pm Wednesday night at 1606 Main Blvd on the city’s north side. According to the fire department report, crews arrived to find heavy fire showing from the structure. The fire origin and cause are undetermined due to the intensity and extent of the fire. The structure was deemed a total loss with $50,000 worth of damage. There was no damage to any of the surrounding structures or equipment.
Cisco Police arrests two Eastland County women for felony vehicle burglary
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Eastland County women were arrested Monday, after reports of vehicle burglaries. Cisco Police Department said shortly after investigations began, 31-year-old Kara Odom of Cisco and 27-year-old Samantha McMorris of Rising Star were arrested. The women were booked into the Eastland County Jail on two felony counts of Burglary of Motor […]
