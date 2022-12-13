Read full article on original website
Vikings pull off biggest comeback in NFL history
While the Minnesota Vikings were roasted for a first-half performance that saw them trail the Indianapolis Colts 33-0 at the break, they wound up getting the last laugh. The Vikings scored 36 points in the final two quarters to the Colts’ three, sending the game to overtime at 36-36. And while neither team was able Read more... The post Vikings pull off biggest comeback in NFL history appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney ruled out of Ravens game with head injury
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney left the field at the end of the second quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens to be evaluated for a head injury.
