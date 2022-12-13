The rumors are true! Lake Almanor Area Chamber is very excited to be bringing an Ice-Skating Rink to Chester this winter! We are hoping this will bring joy and fun activities for our youth and families of this area. The ice-skating rink has been available on the weekends since Dec. 2 and will run until March 26, 2023. Guests can skate in 45-minute sessions for $5 per person, and that includes skate rentals! Hours of Operation: Fridays 4 to 8 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. These times are subject to change. For more information, call the Lake Almanor Area Chamber of Commerce at 258-2426.

SUSANVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO