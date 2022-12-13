Read full article on original website
Lassen County News
CalFire releases updated Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map for public comment; will host 57 public hearings throughout California
6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 6 at Jensen Hall, Lassen County Fairgrounds. For more information, call Adam Mattos (530) 310-2201 or email [email protected]. After years of planning and collaboration with fire scientists, firefighters, stakeholders and local community partners, the new map reflects changes in fire hazard in unincorporated, rural areas, as experienced in California over past years.
SPD says national ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ enforcement campaign begins today
The Susanville Police Department reminds the public of the dangers of driving impaired and urges the community to celebrate the holiday season responsibly by not driving under the influence. According to a statement from the SPD, the SPD will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being...
Chamber Update
The rumors are true! Lake Almanor Area Chamber is very excited to be bringing an Ice-Skating Rink to Chester this winter! We are hoping this will bring joy and fun activities for our youth and families of this area. The ice-skating rink has been available on the weekends since Dec. 2 and will run until March 26, 2023. Guests can skate in 45-minute sessions for $5 per person, and that includes skate rentals! Hours of Operation: Fridays 4 to 8 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. These times are subject to change. For more information, call the Lake Almanor Area Chamber of Commerce at 258-2426.
Poetry Out Loud registration opens
Registration is now open for schools and organizations to sign up to participate in Poetry Out Loud. There are cash awards and two gift certificates from Margie’s Book Nook. This national arts education program includes free online educational materials for high school students to learn about poetry through memorization, performance, and competition.
Patricia Ann Normandeau-Guess
In Loving Memory of Patricia Ann Normandeau-Guess who resided in Westwood, California. We are saddened to announce she passed away on November 24th, 2022, at the young age of 68 from Natural Causes. Patricia was born on June 23,1954, in Illinois and grew up in Kentucky most of her childhood....
Two former LHS alumni headed for the Boston Marathon
Two Lassen High School alumni — Ross Tobin (currently of Erie, Colorado), and Cliff Ward (currently of Portland, Oregon) — qualified to run the Boston Marathon, as they completed a marathon in Sacramento with times making them eligible. Both Tobin and Ward were stellar student athletes at LHS,...
