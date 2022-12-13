Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Love’s open location in Normal, Bojangles also open
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a new place for holiday travelers to stop in Bloomington-Normal right off the interstate. Love’s Truck Stops opened its newest location in Normal Thursday morning after an over year-long process to build the store. The over 14,000 square feet space is the first Love’s in Bloomington-Normal and the second in the county.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
The city of Peoria was incorporated as a village in 1835 and is the oldest European settlement in Illinois. Cultural interests and the performing arts, as well as many registered historical places of interest, make Peoria a wonderful city to visit. After enjoying the Peoria Riverfront Museum or the Central...
Couple charged with stealing $30,000 from group affiliated with American Legion post
A Joliet couple has been charged with stealing as much as $30,000 from a motorcycle group affiliated with a southwest suburban American Legion post.
wglc.net
Streator Police Department gives back to community for Cops for Kids
STREATOR – The Streator Police Department took over 45 children Christmas shopping this year for the annual Cops for Kids event this past week. Around 10000 was spent to give back to children in the Streator community by taking them on a small shopping spree for necessities and a toy. Organizer, and Streator Police Officer Chris Osborne, says every gift-giver comes out with a new perspective on life after the event.
Illinois witness says bright lights 50 feet overhead were disc shaped
Looking through window into night sky.Photo byEdward PoloonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at New Lenox reported watching a disc-shaped object hovering about 50 feet overhead at about 8:37 p.m. on January 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WAND TV
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
25newsnow.com
When it rains, it pours for drivers near Northwoods Mall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - As if the steady rain wasn’t enough Wednesday night, a water main break near Northwoods Mall in Peoria created even more of a mess for some drivers. The main break created a sinkhole on Teamster Drive near the Baymont Inn, and two cars drove through the water and hit the hole, said Sie Maroon of Peoria’s public works department.
WGNtv.com
Dog who has spent life in shelters hopes for forever home
FRANKFORT, Ill. — A dog who has spent his life in two shelters is looking for a forever home this holiday season. Ryker, a four-year-old bull terrier mix, lives his life at Cache Creek Rescue, which operates inside Alsip Home and Nursery in Frankfort. Anthoula Pena told WGN News...
WSPY NEWS
“Up in Smoke,” Oswego Village Board selects cannabis retail store
Two companies, pitting Southern California against Illinois, all for a piece of the retail cannabis market pushed the Oswego Village Board for a decision Tuesday. One would be selected for two different Route 30 locations because of Illinois law that requires the two stores to be 1,500 feet apart, falling short by 300 feet.
starvedrock.media
Peru Man Gets Police Attention Twice in Three Days
Peru police Monday morning arrested 32-year-old Jeremy Washburn of the 1900 block of Putnam Street. They'd been called to the CVS Pharmacy on Shooting Park in Peru, on complaints of damaged merchandise and retail theft. Two days later, on Wednesday, Washburn caught police attention again when he was caught allegedly entering vehicles in the parking lot of St. Margaret's Physical Rehab on Midtown Road. In this case, Washburn was charged with Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle and cut loose with a notice to appear in court in January.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man donates $1 million to OSF Children’s Hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man made a major donation on Thursday to fight childhood cancer. Jim Clarahan, a partner at accounting firm RSM, presented a $1.15 million check to OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois and the The Heller Center for Kids with Cancer to help fight childhood brain cancer.
Oswego community remembers retired police officer who died after cancer battle
OSWEGO, Ill. — The Oswego Police Department and community are remembering retired Officer Keith Wilson, who died Monday after a battle with cancer. He was 54. Wilson was an Oswego police officer for more than 20 years and retired in July 2017. He served as a traffic officer, school resource officer and was involved in […]
wcbu.org
Former Peoria business owner arrested for allegedly defrauding his customers
The former owner of Peoria's Murray Custom Cabinetry was arrested Thursday on multiple charges of defrauding his customers. Thomas Murray, 35, allegedly collected more than $106,000 between June 2020 and August 2022 from customers for work he failed to perform. Peoria police arrested Murray at his Pekin home on 16...
Central Illinois Proud
Woman charged with attempted murder apprehended
WOODFORD, Ill. (WMBD)– Gabrielle Strudivant was arrested Friday for a charge of attempted murder. According to a Woodford Sheriff press release, The United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force apprehended her in the Springfield area. On Dec. 4 at approximately 4:21 a.m., Woodford dispatch received a call from Kappa Men’s...
wjol.com
Five Year Old Murder Case Of Izzy’s Bartender Could Get Underway In January
The murder trial of a Joliet man in the shooting death of Izzy’s bartender Danny Rios could start in January of 2023. It’s been five years since Rios was shot in the back of the head while working at the bar on March 9th, 2018. Patrick Gleason was tackled that night by other patrons at the bar and held down until police arrived. According to a civil suit, Gleason had been expelled from Izzy’s several times.
WSPY NEWS
Elgin man sentenced in 2021 street racing crash that killed Plano man
An Elgin man is being sentenced to twelve years in prison for his part in a crash that resulted in two deaths. 23-year-old Trevon D. Morris pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI causing death in October. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that Morris and two other people were street...
starvedrock.media
Police Pursue Reported Stolen Vehicle Between Ottawa And Streator
A driver who allegedly led police on a chase from Ottawa south towards Streator is being treated for serious injuries. Just past 10:30 Tuesday morning, deputies in La Salle County were called about a single vehicle accident on Route 18 near Streator. The vehicle involved had been reported stolen out of Iowa City on Monday and was involved in a pursuit with Ottawa, Grand Ridge and Streator Police Departments.
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of strangling woman, smothering baby at Lockport home in 2020
CHICAGO - More than two years after the deaths of a suburban mother and her child, police announce an arrest in the case. Police who saw the crime scene inside a home on Hamilton Street in Lockport can't shake it. "The officers — they still talk about it to this...
walls102.com
Illinois State Police Trooper and citizen assist Vietnam veteran on I-80
MORRIS – A citizen and a state trooper assisted a veteran who was having difficulty driving on I-80. Earlier this week Mark Mitchell was driving from Morris to Seneca with his wife when they noticed a truck that pulled off to the side of the road. He discovered the driver was a disabled Vietnam veteran who served two tours of duty and received two Purple Heart medals. Recognizing the veteran was having problems, Mitchell called the State Police and Trooper Arturo Resendez arrived on scene. Mitchell volunteered to drive the gentleman to his destination with his wife following in their vehicle. During that hour-long trip, Mitchell learned the veteran had been living hotel room to hotel room with an occasional night spent in his truck. In the true spirit of the Holiday Season, another disabled veteran who grew up with the gentleman and served in the war with him, took him in.
$450,000 Jackpot Winning Lottery Ticket Sold at Illinois Gas Station
An Illinois lottery player banked a jackpot worth nearly half a million dollars. The winner bought the Lucky Day Lotto ticket at a Meijer Express Gas Station located at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers in Friday's drawing -- 9-11-26-39-42...
