Elizabethton, TN

Local student singers honored in national ensemble

By Josh Smith
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kIsor_0jgOoXzB00

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) –  Two students from Elizabethton High School (EHS) have been honored as some of the best singers in the nation.

EHS students Emmaline Grubbs and Gabriel Short were named to the National Association for Music Education’s All-National Honor Choir and sang in the 2022 All-National Honor Ensembles last month near Washington, D.C..

Students in the EHS Choir who qualified for honors choirs at the state and national level were honored during the school’s Christmas concert at First Baptist Church in Elizabethton. Photo: WJHL

Only seven students from Tennessee were chosen for the mixed choir of 239 singers.

Tonight, Grubbs and Short were honored at the Elizabethton High School Choral Concert. They’re both accustomed to success in singing competitions.

They both won first-chair honors in Tennessee’s All-State Choral competition last spring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vc3wU_0jgOoXzB00
Grubbs(left) and Short are recognized during the EHS Christmas concert Monday night in Elizabethton. Photo: WJHL

Grubbs and Short are students of Debbie Gouge who’s directed Elizabethton High School Choral program for more than 35 years.

