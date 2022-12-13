Local student singers honored in national ensemble
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two students from Elizabethton High School (EHS) have been honored as some of the best singers in the nation.VOTE: Best Steak in the Tri-Cities
EHS students Emmaline Grubbs and Gabriel Short were named to the National Association for Music Education’s All-National Honor Choir and sang in the 2022 All-National Honor Ensembles last month near Washington, D.C..
Only seven students from Tennessee were chosen for the mixed choir of 239 singers.
Tonight, Grubbs and Short were honored at the Elizabethton High School Choral Concert. They’re both accustomed to success in singing competitions.Geminids meteor shower peaks this week: How and when to see it
They both won first-chair honors in Tennessee’s All-State Choral competition last spring.
Grubbs and Short are students of Debbie Gouge who’s directed Elizabethton High School Choral program for more than 35 years.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 0