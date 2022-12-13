ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Sean Elo-Rivera to serve 2nd term as San Diego City Council President

By Jafet Serrato
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L9NBP_0jgOoVDj00

SAN DIEGO — On Monday, San Diego City Council members voted for Sean Elo-Rivera to serve a second term as council president, said a press release by Elo-Rivera’s office.

Suspected DUI driver crashes into U-Haul business in Oceanside

“I am proud of the City Council’s work the past year and I look forward to continuing to serve as Council President to ensure we, collectively, are doing all we can to better the lives of our constituents,” Elo-Rivera said.

The vote was unanimous. Elo-Rivera represents District 9.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 5 San Diego

Proposed Topgolf plan on San Diego waterfront moves forward

SAN DIEGO — The plan to bring the popular sports entertainment brand Topgolf to San Diego has cleared another hurdle. The Port of San Diego has voted to advance the Topgolf proposal for East Harbor Island to the environmental review phase, Port officials announced Wednesday. In July, Topgolf entered into exclusive negotiations with the Port […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy