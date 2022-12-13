Sean Elo-Rivera to serve 2nd term as San Diego City Council President

SAN DIEGO — On Monday, San Diego City Council members voted for Sean Elo-Rivera to serve a second term as council president, said a press release by Elo-Rivera’s office.

“I am proud of the City Council’s work the past year and I look forward to continuing to serve as Council President to ensure we, collectively, are doing all we can to better the lives of our constituents,” Elo-Rivera said.

The vote was unanimous. Elo-Rivera represents District 9.

