ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Former Kansas choir teacher accused of secretly recording female students pleads guilty

By Makenzie Koch, Malik Jackson
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KByAs_0jgOoSZY00

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) — A former St. Thomas Aquinas High School choir teacher accused of recording female students with a hidden camera has pleaded guilty to over 25 charges.

Joseph Heidesch plead guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child and 25 counts of breach of privacy Monday during a virtual court hearing.

Multiple charges were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

The plea agreement also calls for Heidesch to serve 68 months, or 5 years and eight months, in a Kansas prison. His sentencing hearing is set for April 17.

Community reacts to former KCPD attorney’s letter

The 45-year-old former educator was originally charged last year with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of breach of privacy. Prosecutors accused him of hiding a camera in a Johnson County home, court records show.

A month later, prosecutors charged Heidesch with two additional counts of sexually exploiting a child .

This summer, prosecutors charged the former choir teacher with 24 more counts of breach of privacy.

Court documents say investigators discovered he had hidden cameras in the Catholic school and had cataloged videos and images of students who changed clothes in his office.

Prosecutors said there were 100 possible victims in this case, but only 25 resulted in charges.

Man killed in wrong-way crash on I-435 in Overland Park

“How could you? How dare you do this to our children?” one victim’s mother previously told FOX4. “And I’m not just speaking about my child. I’m speaking about every victim and their families in this case. How could do this? How could you?”

Heidesch also faces at least two civil lawsuits that victims’ families have filed. The civil suits also allege wrongdoing by St. Thomas Aquinas, but the private Catholic school denies those allegations.

This plea hearing was originally scheduled for last month but was delayed . The case has now taken over a year to play out.

Heidesch is currently in Georgia, where the judge has allowed him to stay while he’s out on bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
Hutch Post

Kan. woman accused of shooting that sent woman to the hospital

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest. Just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 4300 block of SW 15th Street in Topeka after reports of gunshots, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Moments later, police received the report of a shooting in the...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Suspect in West Topeka shooting arrested

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A woman involved in a recent West Topeka shooting has been arrested by police. The Topeka Police Department reports that Alize J. Lay, 20, of Topeka, was arrested on the charge of aggravated assault. Jail records show that she is not currently being held at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. Lay […]
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

21-year-old Kan. man accused of domestic battery

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged violent crime and have a suspect in custody. On Tuesday, police arrested 21-year-old Janiel A. Casablanca-Villahermosa of Atchison in the 1100 Block of Atchison Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is being held on a $2500 bond on requested...
ATCHISON, KS
Salina Post

Police: 2 armed robberies in same Kan. building days apart

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a pair of armed robberies in Lawrence that may involve the same suspects. Just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a business in the 900 block of W 23rd Street in Lawrence for a report of an armed robbery. A male suspect allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded money from an employee before making off with cash and fleeing on foot.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Coffey Co. Sheriff investigates student’s verbal threat at elementary school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say a 12-year-old student could face charges for a a threat at his elementary school. The Coffey Co. Sheriff’s Office said it responded Monday to the elementary school in Waverly. They say a male student became angry during a verbal altercation, and stated he would harm several other students with a firearm. The Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured, and there was no physical contact reported during the fight.
COFFEY COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man jailed for alleged domestic battery

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for an alleged violent crime. On Sunday, police arrested 52-year-old Marlin R. Thomas, Jr. of Atchison, in the 1200 block South 6th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He remains in custody on requested charges of domestic battery, bodily harm.
ATCHISON, KS
KCTV 5

Goodbye, Gary! Kansas City mayor declares "Gary Amble Day" in Kansas City

Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
KANSAS CITY, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (12/14)

Charles G IV Parker of Clinton, MO was summoned/cited on 12/10/2022 for stealing/shoplifting. Jacob Thomas Smith of Urich, MO was arrested on 12/13/2022 for resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and stealing.
CLINTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Maryville Officers Arrest Suspect on Stalking Allegations

MARYVILLE, MO – A Kansas City man is in custody in Nodaway County after he was alleged to have threatened to shoot another man in Maryville. The incident is reported to have taken place late Saturday night. According to the Maryville Department of Public Safety, officers took a report of the threats.
MARYVILLE, MO
KSN News

KSN News

30K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy