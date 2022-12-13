ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Woman who left reentry program for criminal offenders apprehended

By Amber Coakley
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wVLuf_0jgOoLdh00

SAN DIEGO — A woman who walked away from a reentry program for criminal offenders in San Diego on Sunday has been apprehended, said the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Atheena Drochak, 25, was taken back into custody around 7 a.m. by CDCR’s Special Service Unit in the city of Lancaster, which is over 175 miles away from the facility she left. Officials say she was then transported to the California Institution for Women in San Bernardino County.

Suspected DUI driver crashes into U-Haul business in Oceanside

Drochak, who’s serving a nine-year sentence for first-degree robbery, will be referred to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of escape charges, according to CDCR.

The Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program in San Diego, where Drochak was in custody before walking away, allows eligible offenders to serve their sentence in the community, instead of confinement in state prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 7

timetotakecharge
4d ago

Smh .... Well "Mia" going to be doing her while you are in prison. Tattoo on the face is a life sentences .. You won't get far in life

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

Solana Beach woman charged with murdering stepdad takes stand

SAN DIEGO — A Solana Beach woman charged with murdering her stepfather took the witness stand Thursday, testifying in her own defense. Prosecutors allege Jade Janks, 39, killed her stepfather by giving him pills and suffocating him, after finding naked photos of herself on his computer. On the stand,...
SOLANA BEACH, CA
KTLA

Violent follow-home robberies on the rise in Los Angeles

Violent follow-home robberies are on the rise across Southern California and local police are cracking down and warning the public to stay alert. Follow-home robberies involve thieves targeting unsuspecting victims from public areas such as shopping malls or banks. They follow the victims back home or to a secluded area and then rob them, typically […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy