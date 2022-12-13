ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspected arsonist found in El Cajon

By Jafet Serrato
LEMON GROVE, Calif. – Deputies have arrested a man suspected of setting a fire at a Lemon Grove long-term residential treatment facility last Thursday , said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

A detective with the Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit arrested 37-year-old Darrell Allen Yancey on Sunday, police said. He was located in El Cajon.

Deputies said several tips came in to help detectives identify and find the suspect.

Yancey has been booked into the San Diego Central Jail on arson charges, authorities said.

