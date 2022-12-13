CONTINENTAL, OH – Blanche Ellen Rue, age 92, of Continental, passed away on December 13, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on December 24, 1929, in Defiance, OH to the late Leo & Thelma Caryer (Relyea). She was a 1949 graduate of Payne High School and married her sweetheart, Elbert Morris Rue on June 27, 1953. Blanche worked as a bus driver for Head Start for many years, retiring in the early 90’s. She was an active member of the Defiance Church of the Nazarene and loved baking, cooking, gardening, camping, playing cards, and watching old Western movies. Blanche also enjoyed giving away her baked goods to family & friends, which is how she will be remembered by those who knew and loved her.

CONTINENTAL, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO