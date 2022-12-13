FREDERICKSBURG, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - Mrs. Claus, a.k.a. Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant T. Merrell, saved a life while driving home from a holiday event. Lieutenant Merrell was driving home on Tuesday night just after 8 p.m. after playing the part of Mrs. Claus for the Public Safety Santa Run.

