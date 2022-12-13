ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diddy Spotted On NYC Date With Influencer Shawntya Joseph HOURS Before Announcing Birth Of His Sixth Child With Another Woman

By Haley Gunn
 4 days ago
Life comes at you fast — but if you're Diddy , it's just another day in the park (Central Park, that is). The multi-talented rapper, producer, and actor was seen out on a date with influencer Shawntya Joseph in New York City — just a day before the mogul announced the birth of his sixth child with another woman, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Over the weekend, the artist formally known as P. Diddy, 53, shared that he had a new daughter. It was later revealed his latest baby mama is cyber-security analyst Dana Tran , 28.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ijGh1_0jgOnVBW00
mega

But on Friday, Diddy and Joseph walked hand-in-hand through the NYC streets. Diddy and the Instagram/YouTube influencer appeared unbothered by the impending announcement from the rapper that he had welcomed his sixth child earlier this year in October.

The couple had a romantic moment where they paused and stared into each other's eyes while mid-conversation. The pair dressed in casual chic, all-black attire that complimented one another. Both wore long black coats and a similar style of combat boots for the outing.

After Diddy's stroll on the street , the mogul confirmed that his daughter, Love Sean Combs , was born on October 15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fumvM_0jgOnVBW00
Shawntya Joseph @shawntyaaaaa/Instagram

Fans of Diddy were shocked by the announcement on Twitter.

"I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," Diddy tweeted to his 15.3 million followers. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest."

Little is known about the mother to Diddy's sixth child, although as RadarOnline.com exclusively reported she has a colorful past that involved a close friendship with Vanderpump Rules star Charli Burnett .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vuQea_0jgOnVBW00
mega

Tran is a SoCal native who has a brief history working in media on her own KUCI 88.9FM radio show in Irvine, California.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Tran's radio show was called Tea Time with Dana Tee, and covered topics such as "lifestyle, dating, fitness."

It's unclear how the relationship between Diddy and the radio host-turned-cyber security specialist began — but he's clearly still playing the field.

Comments / 18

smarrteepantssBITCH
4d ago

Young Miami is heated after dj akademiks called her side piece she lost it hahahahahahahaha I’m weak the side piece that’s a good one now the world knows that woman as the side piece

Reply(1)
2
 

