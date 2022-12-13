ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Hyde Park crash: Victims were fleeing shooting scene

Los Angeles police were investigating a shooting following a collision at Van Ness Ave. and 67th St. in Hyde Park Thursday night.LAPD officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area at about 9:30 p.m.Arriving officers found a sedan and an SUV involved in a traffic collision at the intersection. The SUV had been flipped onto its side.Los Angeles Fire Dept. paramedics found three people in the sedan with gunshot wounds.One victim told police a shooting occurred in the parking lot of a motel on Florence Ave. about a mile from the scene of the collision.The victims were reportedly fleeing the scene of the shooting on eastbound 67th St. when the sedan went through a red light and crashed into the SUV, knocking it onto its side.LAPD officers found multiple shell casings in the motel parking lot on Florence.The shooting victims were hospitalized. One person was listed in critical condition.The SUV driver was not injured.No suspect information was immediately available.The investigation was ongoing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

In one year, LA police arrested over 120 people in connection with follow-home robberies

LOS ANGELES - In one year, since the creation of LAPD's Follow Home Task Force in November 2021, over 120 arrests have been made and over 320 cases have been investigated. Follow-home robberies became a growing crime trend in 2021. A suspect, or group of suspects, would follow the victim from a restaurant or store to their home where they would then rob them of their expensive watches or jewelry. According to LAPD, these robberies occurred mainly in the Hollywood and Wilshire areas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LAPD announces 122 arrests in connection with follow-home robberies

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Police Department Thursday announced that 122 arrests have been made in connection with 328 follow-home robberies that have occurred mostly in the Hollywood or Wilshire areas. The Follow Home Task Force was created out of the department’s Robbery- Homicide Division in November 2021...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

All Flavor No Grease Chef Asks LA Community for Help After Blaze Takes Out Watts Home

On Sunday night, South LA street food legend and All Flavor No Grease owner Keith Garrett says an electrical fire burned his home in Watts. Garrett posted about the incident on Instagram on Thursday, December 15, and says he’ll resume operations next year. “As I was coming home on Sunday from being ‘Santa Clause’ (sic) for the City of Los Angeles CD9, I got a disturbing call saying my house was on fire,” Garrett wrote on Instagram.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Los Angeles sees record breaking increase in hate crimes

LOS ANGELES — Skyrocketing hate crimes reported across LA County have some leaders concerned about the state of our city as we enter a new year. There are several agencies that keep track of hate crimes with slightly different parameters, however LA County’s Commission on Human Relations shows 786 reported hate crimes in 2021. It’s a staggering record of hatred against Asian residents, the Jewish and LGBTQIA+ community, and especially African Americans.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Four wounded after being shot at South LA motel

LOS ANGELES – Four people — one in critical condition — were wounded in a shooting in South Los Angeles, and police are continuing their investigation Friday. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 9:31 p.m. Thursday to Van Ness Avenue and 67th Street regarding a shots fired call. Upon their arrival, officers found two vehicles had been involved in a crash, a van on its side, and the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

Sharon Osbourne hospitalized after 'unspecified medical emergency'

Sharon Osbourne was hospitalized Friday evening in California following "an unspecified medical emergency," according to the Santa Paula Police Department. The medical emergency was "non-life threatening," a source familiar with the matter told NBC News. The former “The Talk” co-host was taken to the Ventura County Medical Center. It's not...
SANTA PAULA, CA
NBC News

NBC News

561K+
Followers
63K+
Post
365M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy