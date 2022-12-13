Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles area apartments with expected rents as low as $1,116 per monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Burger Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
24 Meals of Christmas and Hanukkah in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
Teen dead, boy hospitalized in South Los Angeles motor bike crash: LAPD
A teen is dead and a child was hospitalized after their small motor bike collided with a vehicle in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Tuesday. The crash at 92nd Street and Orchard Avenue was reported at about 5:40 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison. A teen boy […]
Former L.A. Councilman Bonin rips de Leon for bringing up son in racist audio
Former City Councilman Mike Bonin, whose son was the target of racist comments in the leaked 2021 conversation between council members and a top labor official, offered a blunt description of Councilman Kevin de León’s participation in the discussion
Hyde Park crash: Victims were fleeing shooting scene
Los Angeles police were investigating a shooting following a collision at Van Ness Ave. and 67th St. in Hyde Park Thursday night.LAPD officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area at about 9:30 p.m.Arriving officers found a sedan and an SUV involved in a traffic collision at the intersection. The SUV had been flipped onto its side.Los Angeles Fire Dept. paramedics found three people in the sedan with gunshot wounds.One victim told police a shooting occurred in the parking lot of a motel on Florence Ave. about a mile from the scene of the collision.The victims were reportedly fleeing the scene of the shooting on eastbound 67th St. when the sedan went through a red light and crashed into the SUV, knocking it onto its side.LAPD officers found multiple shell casings in the motel parking lot on Florence.The shooting victims were hospitalized. One person was listed in critical condition.The SUV driver was not injured.No suspect information was immediately available.The investigation was ongoing.
foxla.com
In one year, LA police arrested over 120 people in connection with follow-home robberies
LOS ANGELES - In one year, since the creation of LAPD's Follow Home Task Force in November 2021, over 120 arrests have been made and over 320 cases have been investigated. Follow-home robberies became a growing crime trend in 2021. A suspect, or group of suspects, would follow the victim from a restaurant or store to their home where they would then rob them of their expensive watches or jewelry. According to LAPD, these robberies occurred mainly in the Hollywood and Wilshire areas.
2urbangirls.com
LAPD announces 122 arrests in connection with follow-home robberies
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Police Department Thursday announced that 122 arrests have been made in connection with 328 follow-home robberies that have occurred mostly in the Hollywood or Wilshire areas. The Follow Home Task Force was created out of the department’s Robbery- Homicide Division in November 2021...
Eater
All Flavor No Grease Chef Asks LA Community for Help After Blaze Takes Out Watts Home
On Sunday night, South LA street food legend and All Flavor No Grease owner Keith Garrett says an electrical fire burned his home in Watts. Garrett posted about the incident on Instagram on Thursday, December 15, and says he’ll resume operations next year. “As I was coming home on Sunday from being ‘Santa Clause’ (sic) for the City of Los Angeles CD9, I got a disturbing call saying my house was on fire,” Garrett wrote on Instagram.
2urbangirls.com
LAPD officer charged with illegally sharing intimate photos without victim’s consent
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced a Los Angeles police officer has been criminally charged in connection with the sharing of intimate photos of a person without consent. “The conduct alleged in this case can cause lasting emotional distress. No one should be...
spectrumnews1.com
Los Angeles sees record breaking increase in hate crimes
LOS ANGELES — Skyrocketing hate crimes reported across LA County have some leaders concerned about the state of our city as we enter a new year. There are several agencies that keep track of hate crimes with slightly different parameters, however LA County’s Commission on Human Relations shows 786 reported hate crimes in 2021. It’s a staggering record of hatred against Asian residents, the Jewish and LGBTQIA+ community, and especially African Americans.
Los Angeles’ famed 'Hollywood Cat' 'compassionately euthanized'
The Los Angeles mountain lion known as P-22 —or the “Hollywood Cat” — was "compassionately euthanized" Saturday after a comprehensive medical evaluation showed the animal had "several severe injuries and chronic health problems," according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. P-22 was captured Monday...
2urbangirls.com
Four wounded after being shot at South LA motel
LOS ANGELES – Four people — one in critical condition — were wounded in a shooting in South Los Angeles, and police are continuing their investigation Friday. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 9:31 p.m. Thursday to Van Ness Avenue and 67th Street regarding a shots fired call. Upon their arrival, officers found two vehicles had been involved in a crash, a van on its side, and the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
AOL Corp
Man accused of attacking Dave Chappelle pleads no contest and is sentenced
LOS ANGELES — The man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle onstage in Los Angeles pleaded no contest and was sentenced to jail Wednesday, the prosecutor’s office confirmed. Isaiah Lee, 24, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of battery and entering a restricted area during a live event,...
Sharon Osbourne hospitalized after 'unspecified medical emergency'
Sharon Osbourne was hospitalized Friday evening in California following "an unspecified medical emergency," according to the Santa Paula Police Department. The medical emergency was "non-life threatening," a source familiar with the matter told NBC News. The former “The Talk” co-host was taken to the Ventura County Medical Center. It's not...
Orange County man convicted of murdering girlfriend, sons, then going out to party
An Orange County man has been found guilty of stabbing his girlfriend to death and murdering his two young sons back in 2012. The girlfriend’s body was stabbed 48 times, police said. On Wednesday, Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, from Orange was convicted on three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of his girlfriend, Arlet […]
theeastsiderla.com
Actor claims Echo Park restaurant worker told him and same-sex date, 'We don't allow your behavior'
Echo Park -- An Instagram post has ignited a reaction against El Compadre after a same-sex couple at the Mexican restaurant claim they were told, “We don’t allow your behavior here.”. Actor and comedian Drew Droege posted Tuesday that he and his date were finishing drinks and kissing...
LA-area hotel owner on cigarette break jumps into action to help unconscious cop involved in car wreck
The owner of a Days Inn in West Covina, California, who was having a cigarette break, rushed to help an unconscious highway patrol officer involved in a car wreck.
LASD Sergeant Charged with Firing Gun in Negligent Manner
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sergeant was charged Tuesday with unlawfully firing his handgun at his home last year, prosecutors announced.
A new FBI report says hate crimes went down in 2021 — but data from most of California is missing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The FBI released its annual hate crimes report this week, but it’s missing data from some of the most populated states: California, Florida, and New York. So, while the report says hate crimes decreased in 2021, it’s simply not true. ABC10/CBS8 political reporter Morgan...
foxla.com
Convicted pedophile sentenced to life for raping, murdering 4 women while on GPS monitoring
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A convicted pedophile was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after he pled guilty to kidnapping, raping and murdering four young women while on GPS monitoring. Franc Cano, 36, of Anaheim, was indicted by a grand jury on October 2, 2014 on...
inglewoodtoday.com
It’s official Butts supreme reign enduresDotson rejected by 70 percent of voters
Across town to the north, Los Angeles officially welcomed its first woman Mayor in Karen Bass, but in the City of Inglewood James T. Butts, Jr. glorious legacy of establishing the once troubled sliver of the South Bay will endure as the Inglewood General Election certification was completed on Dec. 13th.
2urbangirls.com
Woman reported missing in South LA has been found
City News Service is a regional wire service covering Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties. Its reporting and editing staff cover public safety, courts, local government and general assignment stories.
NBC News
561K+
Followers
63K+
Post
365M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 5