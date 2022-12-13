ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Escondido, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Escondido.

The Escondido Charter High School basketball team will have a game with San Pasqual High School on December 12, 2022, 19:00:00.

Escondido Charter High School
San Pasqual High School
December 12, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Canyon Crest Academy basketball team will have a game with Escondido High School on December 12, 2022, 19:00:00.

Canyon Crest Academy
Escondido High School
December 12, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

