Escondido, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Escondido.
The Escondido Charter High School basketball team will have a game with San Pasqual High School on December 12, 2022, 19:00:00.
Escondido Charter High School
San Pasqual High School
December 12, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Canyon Crest Academy basketball team will have a game with Escondido High School on December 12, 2022, 19:00:00.
Canyon Crest Academy
Escondido High School
December 12, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0